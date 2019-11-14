Black Adam, annunciata la data d'uscita e svelato il primo poster
3 film DC Comics nel 2021. Dopo The Batman e The Suicide Squad, ecco Black Adam.
Dwayne Johnson ha svelato sui social la data d'uscita di Black Adam, nuovo film DC Comics nonché spin-off di Shazam: 22 dicembre 2021. Questo significa che Black Adam andrà a scontrarsi con Avatar 2 di James Cameron, ulteriori slittamenti permettendo per il sequel Fox, annunciato in sala per il 17 dicembre 2021.
Tre anni dopo il miliardo e passa incassato da Aquaman di James Wan, la DC torna quindi a giocarsi un cinecomic in pieno periodo natalizio. A dirigere il tutto Jaume Collet-Serra, che ha già lavorato con Johnson nell'imminente Jungle Cruise. Sebbene Black Adam nasce come 'villain', questo verrà in qualche modo dipinto come un 'antieroe'.
"È un supereroe ribelle, unico nel suo genere, che farà sempre ciò che è giusto per le persone", ha scritto Johnson su Instagram, "ma lo fa a modo suo. Verità e giustizia, il modo BLACK ADAM."
Il 2021 sarà un anno ricco di film DC, perché usciranno anche The Batman di Matt Reeves (25 giugno) e il nuovo The Suicide Squad di James Gunn (6 agosto).
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
Fonte: HollywoodReporter