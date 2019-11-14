Black Adam, annunciata la data d'uscita e svelato il primo poster

Di Federico Boni giovedì 14 novembre 2019

3 film DC Comics nel 2021. Dopo The Batman e The Suicide Squad, ecco Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson ha svelato sui social la data d'uscita di Black Adam, nuovo film DC Comics nonché spin-off di Shazam: 22 dicembre 2021. Questo significa che Black Adam andrà a scontrarsi con Avatar 2 di James Cameron, ulteriori slittamenti permettendo per il sequel Fox, annunciato in sala per il 17 dicembre 2021.

Tre anni dopo il miliardo e passa incassato da Aquaman di James Wan, la DC torna quindi a giocarsi un cinecomic in pieno periodo natalizio. A dirigere il tutto Jaume Collet-Serra, che ha già lavorato con Johnson nell'imminente Jungle Cruise. Sebbene Black Adam nasce come 'villain', questo verrà in qualche modo dipinto come un 'antieroe'.

"È un supereroe ribelle, unico nel suo genere, che farà sempre ciò che è giusto per le persone", ha scritto Johnson su Instagram, "ma lo fa a modo suo. Verità e giustizia, il modo BLACK ADAM."

Il 2021 sarà un anno ricco di film DC, perché usciranno anche The Batman di Matt Reeves (25 giugno) e il nuovo The Suicide Squad di James Gunn (6 agosto).

