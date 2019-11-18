Justice League: Ben Affleck e Gal Gadot chiedono l'uscita dello "Zack Snyder Cut"

Di Pietro Ferraro lunedì 18 novembre 2019

Sui social media prosegue il coro che richiede a gran voce la pubblicazione del taglio originale di Zack Snyder di Justice League.

Ben Affleck si è unito a Gal Gadot su Twitter per chiedere a Warner Bros. di pubblicare lo "Snyder Cut" di Justice League. Come molti ricorderanno Zack Snyder aveva lasciato il progetto poco prima che iniziassero le riprese a causa di una tragedia familiare, un abbandono che è stato seguito da voci su un ipotetico intervento dello studio per allontanare il regista dall'Universo Esteso DC. Da allora la richiesta a Warner Bros. di un rilascio dell'ormai "mitico Snyder Cut" di Justice League, ha preso piede tra fan e addetti ai lavori.

Ben Affleck ha semplicemente twittato l'hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, che ha ricevuto un'enorme risposta dai fan della DC sui social media. Anche Zack Snyder è salito a bordo ritwittandolo, insieme all'immagine di Gal Gadot. Snyder dice: "Questa antica amazzone non può sbagliarsi" in riferimento alla Wonder Woman di Gadot e "neanche Batman", in risposta al tweet di Affleck.

Dopo che Zack Snyder uscì da "Justice League", Joss Whedon gli subentrò nelle riprese già ampiamente pianificate secondo Snyder. Tuttavia sembra che lo studio sia poi intervenuto insistendo su su una serie di ampie riprese che hanno finito per cambiare drasticamente ciò che Snyder aveva inizialmente immaginato. Dopo l'uscita del film e delle polemiche che ne sono scaturite, Snyder ha iniziato timidamente a condividere sui social media concept art dalla sua versione, aggiungendo poi immagini dal set, facendo sapere ai fan in modo criptico che il suo "taglio" esisteva.

L'originale Justice League che Chris (Terrio) e io abbiamo scritto, non lo abbiamo nemmeno girato...Il concept reale, il concept forte, difficile, il concept spaventoso, non lo abbiamo mai girato perché lo studio pensava fosse "una follia". È una lunga storia, la verità è che la sequenza dell'incubo di Batman [Knightmare] in questo film è sempre stata la mia idea che tutto ciò alla fine sarebbe stato spiegato...e che saremmo finiti in un lontano futuro, dove Darkseid ha preso la Terra e dove Superman ha ceduto all'anti-vita (equazione)...C'erano alcuni membri della Justice League che erano sopravvissuti in quel mondo e che stavano combattendo. Batman ha rotto un patto con Cyborg perché qualcosa è successo....Stavano lavorando su un'equazione per far saltare Flash indietro e dire a Bruce... Zack Snyder

Dopo aver appreso dell'esistenza di uan versione di Snyder del film, e a seguito dell'insoddisfazione rispetto al film "Justice League", i fan DC hanno organizzato una piccola protesta fuori dagli studi della Warner Bros.che ha dato poi il via ad una campagna in crescendo sui social media. Presto "Release the Snyder Cut" è diventato un movimento supportato dallo stesso Zack Snyder, che ogni tanto condivideva nuove immagini e concept art per placare i fan. Le voci sul mitico "Snyder Cut" hanno creato un dibattito online sul fatto che questa versione di Snyder esistesse o meno, fino a quando lo stesso Snyder ha confermato che esiste realmente uno "Snyder Cut" del film.

I tweet di Ben Affleck e Gal Gadot a sostegno allo "Snyder Cut" di Justice League sono arrivati in concomitanza con il secondo anniversario dell'uscita nelle sale del film. Nelle ultime settimane Zack Snyder, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher ed Ezra Miller hanno pubblicato tutti foto del taglio originale del film e l'hype non è mai stato così alto. I fan sperano che questo significhi che Snyder sta davvero dando gli ultimi ritocchi alla sua versione che in molti sperano di poter vedere sul nuovo servizio di streaming on demand "HBO Max" che sarà lanciato nel 2020.

































Visualizza questo post su Instagram















































Un post condiviso da Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) in data: 8 Nov 2019 alle ore 3:55 PST







[PHOTO4] Zack Snyder just released a new picture of Barry Allen and Iris West in a deleted scene from Justice League (2017) pic.twitter.com/jPQFehf9uf

— Flash Film Updates (@FlashsoloNews) November 8, 2019



It's this shot from the theatrical no? pic.twitter.com/P7okaK5tXR

— Yaniv #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@CloutChaserN1) November 9, 2019



Jesse Eisenberg might have been Lex Luthor, but he’s never heard of the Snyder Cut and didn’t know about Henry Cavill’s CGI mustache for Justice League... Full interview: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/Z6hTqW8RZd

— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 29, 2019



EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT! Tonight @hbomax will be announcing the slate for the streaming service. We will be replying to each and every announcement with what WE want, in a polite & respectful manner. They will be under no illusion that we want them to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut! https://t.co/r7i3ZEMvTt

— ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) October 29, 2019



Zack Snyder shares post of Diana killing Steppenwolf! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/SSoUu51vzH

— ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) July 20, 2019



Well San Diego comic con is on the way and without failure the #releasethesnydercut #projectComiccon fans & bloggers Raised enough money for charity plus banners & even get this aeroplane to fly over the event this weekend to spread awareness of the Snyder cut of #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/KeoK3GNvHD

— DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) July 19, 2019



