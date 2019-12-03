Annie Award 2020, le nomination: Frozen 2 e Missing Link davanti a tutti
Annunciate le candidature per gli Oscar animati.
6 anni dopo Frozen arriva finalmente al cinema Il Segreto di Arendelle, dal 27 novembre in sala.
Frozen 2, la recensione: spettacolare sequel che abbatte muri costruendo ponti tra i popoli
Sorprendenti alcune 'assenze'. Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto sono stati snobbati nella categoria 'miglior regia', dove invece ha trovato spazio Makoto Shinkai per Weathering With You. Frozen 2 è stato lasciato fuori dalla categoria del montaggio, così come dal Character Design.
Netflix, al suo primo anno nel mondo animato, ha fatto furore, grazie a Klaus e I Lost My Body. Il remake de Il Re Leone non è stato candidato in nessuna categoria, ribadendo la propria unicità. Non è un live-action, in quanto interamente realizzato in CG, ma si fatica a considerarlo un prodotto 'animato'. I vincitori verranno annunciati il 25 gennaio 2020.
le nomination
Best Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn – Madhouse
Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain – Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions
Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire – Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine
Best FX for Feature
Abominable –DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Missing Link – Laura E Gross
Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
Weathering With You – GKIDS
Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Ford
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dane Stogner
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Rani Naamani
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Martins
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Rachelle Lambden
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital
Nominees: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital
Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine
Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore
Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula
Nominees: Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Bill Schwab
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli
The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative
Nominees: Craig Kellman
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Chris Butler
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinka
Best Music – Feature
AWAY – Dream Well Studios
Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Randy Newman
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer
The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative
Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Julián Nariño
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Josh Gad
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Richard Horvitz
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Jenny Slate
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Tony Hale
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Pablo García Revert
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder