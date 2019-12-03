Goya Awards 2020, le nomination: Alejandro Amenábar e Pedro Almodovar davanti a tutti

Di Federico Boni martedì 3 dicembre 2019

Mientras dure la guerra e Dolor y Gloria contro tutti ai Goya del 2020.

Dolor y Gloria, la recensione: l'8 e 1/2 di Pedro Almodovar Antonio Banderas interpreta un regista dal passato glorioso e dal presente incerto in Dolor y Gloria, ultimo film di Pedro Almodovar. E' Mientras dure la guerra di Alejandro Amenábar, appena visto al Torino Film Festival, a guidare il listone dei nominati ai 34esimi Goya Academy Awards. Ben 17 candidature per la nuova pellicola del regista spagnolo, già in trionfo ai Goya in otto occasioni. Battuto di un niente Pedro Almodovar, fermatosi a quota 16 candidature con l'acclamato Dolor y Gloria, nominato come miglior film, il regista, la sceneggiatura, per l'attore protagonista (Antonio Banderas) e e l'attrice (Penelope Cruz).

Tra gli altri film in corsa per il Goya più ambito, Out in the Open di Benito Zambrano, The Endless Trench di Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño e Jose Mari Goenaga, e Fire Will Come di Oliver Laxe. La Cruz, già 3 Goya vinti, dovrà sfidare Greta Fernández (A Thief’s Daughter), Belén Cuesta (The Endless Trench) e Marta Nieto (Mother), mentre Banderas, mai uscito vincitore (ha un Goya alla carriera) dovrà superare Antonio de la Torre (The Endless Trench), Karra Elejalde (While at War) e Luis Tosar (Eye for an Eye). Almodovar, 3 Goya conquistati in carriera, dovrà infine vedersela con lo stesso Amenábar, Aitor Arregui, il terzetto Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga e Oliver Laxe.

Tra i film europei candidati nessun italiano, bensì il danese Border, i francesi Les Misérables e Portrait of a Lady on Fire, e l'inglese Yesterday.

Goya Awards 2020 le nomination

BEST FILM

Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar)

Out in the Open (Benito Zambrano)

The Endless Trench (Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga)

Fire Will Come (Oliver Laxe)

While at War (Alejandro Amenábar)

DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory)

Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga (The Endless Trench)

Oliver Laxe (Fire Will Come)

Alejandro Amenábar (While at War)

NEW DIRECTOR

Salvador Simó (Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (The Platform)

Belén Funes (A Thief’s Daughter)

Aritz Moreno (Advantages of Traveling by Train)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory)

David Desola and Pedro Rivero (The Platform)

Jose Mari Goenaga and Luiso Berdejo (The Endless Trench)

Alejandro Amenábar and Alejandro Hernández (While at War)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Eligio Montero and Salvador Simó (Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles)

Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón (Out in the Open)

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother)

Javier Gullón (Advantages of Traveling by Train)

ACTRESS

Penélope Cruz (Pain and Glory)

Greta Fernández (A Thief’s Daughter)

Belén Cuesta (The Endless Trench)

Marta Nieto (Mother)

ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Antonio de la Torre (The Endless Trench)

Karra Elejalde (While at War)

Luis Tosar (Eye for an Eye)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mona Martínez (Adiós)

Natalia de Molina (Adiós)

Julieta Serrano (Pain and Glory)

Nathalie Poza (While at War)

SUPORTING ACTOR

Asier Etxeandia and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory)

Luis Callejo (Out in the Open)

Eduard Fernández (While at War)

NEW ACTRESS

Pilar Gómez (Adiós)

Carmen Arrufat (The Innocence)

Benedicta Sánchez (Fire Will Come)

Ainhoa Santamaría (While at War)

NEW ACTOR

Nacho Sánchez (Seventeen)

Vicente Vergara (The Endless Trench)

Santi Prego (While at War)

Enric Auquer (Eye for an Eye)

ANIMATED FEATURE

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (Salvador Simó)

Elcano & Magallanes: First Trip Around the World (Ángel Alonso)

Klaus (Sergio Pablos)

DOCUMENTARY

Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas (Nata Moreno)

Aute retrato (Gaizka Urresti)

El cuadro e Historias de nuestro cine (Ana Pérez-Lorente, Antonio Resines)

EUROPEAN FILM

Border (Ali Abbasi, Sweden, Denmark)

Les Misérables (Ladj Ly, France)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Céline Sciamma, France)

Yesterday (Danny Boyle, U.K.)

IBEROAMERICAN FILM

Araña (Andrés Wood, Chile)

The Awakening of the Ants (Antonella Sudasassi, Costa Rica)

Heroic Losers (Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina)

Monos (Alejandro Landes, Colombia)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

José Luis Alcaine (Pain and Glory)

Javi Agirre Erauso (The Endless Trench)

Mauro Herce (Fire Will Come)

Álex Catalán (While at War)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Toni Novella (Pain and Glory)

Manolo Limón (Out in the Open)

Ander Sistiaga (The Endless Trench)

Carla Pérez de Albéniz (While at War)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arturo Cardelús (Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles)

Alberto Iglesias (Pain and Glory)

Pascal Gaigne (The Endless Trench)

Alejandro Amenábar (While at War)

ORIGINAL SONG

Intemperie by Javier Ruibal (Out in the Open)

Invisible by Caroline Pennell,Jussi Ilmari Karvinen (Jussifer), Justin Tranter (Klaus)

Allí en la arena by Toni M. Mir (The Innocence)

Nana de las dos lunas by Sergio de la Puente (La noche de las dos lunas)

EDITING

Teresa Font (Pain and Glory)

Laurent Dufreche, Raúl López (The Endless Trench)

Carolina Martínez Urbina (While at War)

Alberto del Campo (Mother)

SOUND

Sergio Bürmann, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Marc Orts (Pain and Glory)

Iñaki Díez, Alazne Ameztoy, Xanti Salvador, Nacho Royo-Villanova )The Endless Trench)

Aitor Berenguer, Gabriel Gutiérrez (While at War)

David Machado, Gabriel Gutiérrez, Yasmina Praderas (Eye for an Eye)

ART DIRECTION

Antxón Gómez (Pain and Glory)

Pepe Domínguez (The Endless Trench)

Juan Pedro de Gaspar (While at War)

Mikel Serrano (Advantages of Traveling by Train)

COSTUME DESIGN

Paola Torres (Pain and Glory)

Lourdes Fuentes, Saioa Lara (The Endless Trench)

Sonia Grande (While at War)

Alberto Valcárcel (Paradise Hills)

HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ana Lozano, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Montse Ribé (Pain and Glory)

Yolanda Piña, Félix Terrero, Nacho Díaz (The Endless Trench)

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, Nacho Díaz (While at War)

Karmele Soler, Olga Cruz (Advantages of Traveling by Train)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mario Campoy, Iñaki Madariaga (The Platform)

Jon Serrano, David Heras (The Endless Trench)

Raúl Romanillos, Juanma Nogales (While at War)

Juan Ramón Molina, Félix Bergés (Perdiendo el Este)

FICTION SHORT

El nadador (Pablo Barce)

Foreigner (Carlos Violadé Guerrero)

Maras (Salvador Calvo)

Suc de Síndria (Irene Moray)

Xiao Xian (Jiajie Yu)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

2001 Sparks in the Dark (Pedro González Bermúdez)

El infierno (Raúl de la Fuente)

The European Dream: Serbia (Jaime Alekos)

Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe (Silvia Venegas)

ANIMATED SHORT

El árbol de las almas perdidas (Laura Zamora Cabeza)

Homomaquia (David Fidalgo Omil)

Madrid 2120 (José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)

Muedra (César Díaz Meléndez)

Fonte: Variety