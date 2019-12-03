National Board of Review 2019, The Irishman miglior film - i vincitori
Primo premio di peso di stagione per The Irishman.
De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, Keitel. Il 74enne Martin Scorsese è più vivo che mai.
Roma 2019, The Irishman, la recensione: l'Ultimo Capolavoro di Martin Scorsese
De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, Keitel. Il 74enne Martin Scorsese è più vivo che mai.
Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie si è portato a casa anche il riconoscimento per la sceneggiatura originale. Richard Jewell, film di Clint Eastwood, è stato invece premiato anche per la rivoluzionaria prova d'attore di Paul Walter Hauser, con Melina Matsoukas miglior regista esordiente, Dragon Trainer 3 miglior lungometraggio animato, Parasite miglior film straniero, Maiden miglior doc, Knives Out - Cena con Delitto miglior cast e Roger Deakins per la miglior fotografia in 1917 di Sam Mendes.
"Siamo entusiasti di premiare The Irishman come il nostro miglior film - la magica epopea della mafia di Martin Scorsese è un film ricco, commovente e magnificamente strutturato, che rappresenta il meglio in quello che può essere il Cinema", ha dichiarato la presidente della NBR Annie Schulhof. Tra i film dell'anno anche Marriage Story, Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit e Waves.
vincitori
Best Film: THE IRISHMAN
Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Best Actor: Adam Sandler, UNCUT GEMS
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, JUDY
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL
Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, UNCUT GEMS
Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN
Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, RICHARD JEWELL
Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, QUEEN & SLIM
Best Animated Feature: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Best Foreign Language Film: PARASITE
Best Documentary: MAIDEN
Best Ensemble: KNIVES OUT
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FOR SAMA
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: JUST MERCY
Film dell'anno
1917
Dolemite is My Name
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
Uncut Gems
Waves
Film stranieri dell'anno
Atlantics
Invisible Life
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Transit
Documentari dell'anno
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Black Godfather
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Wrestle
Film indipendenti dell'anno
The Farewell
Give Me Liberty
A Hidden Life
Judy
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Midsommar
The Nightingale
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Souvenir
Wild Rose