National Board of Review 2019, The Irishman miglior film - i vincitori

Primo premio di peso di stagione per The Irishman.

'The Irishman' di Martin Scorsese è stato incoronato miglior film del 2019 dal National Board of Review, organizzazione no profit newyorkese. Lo scorso anno vinse Green Book di Peter Farrelly, poi in trionfo agli Oscar. The Irishman ha vinto il premio anche per lo script non originale di Steven Zaillian, mentre Quentin Tarantino è stato eletto regista dell'anno con C'era una volta a Hollywood. Miglior attore protagonista Adam Sandler, con Uncut Gems, e miglior attrice Renée Zellweger, con Judy, mentre Brad Pitt e Kathy Bates hanno vinto tra gli attori non protagonisti.

Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie si è portato a casa anche il riconoscimento per la sceneggiatura originale. Richard Jewell, film di Clint Eastwood, è stato invece premiato anche per la rivoluzionaria prova d'attore di Paul Walter Hauser, con Melina Matsoukas miglior regista esordiente, Dragon Trainer 3 miglior lungometraggio animato, Parasite miglior film straniero, Maiden miglior doc, Knives Out - Cena con Delitto miglior cast e Roger Deakins per la miglior fotografia in 1917 di Sam Mendes.

"Siamo entusiasti di premiare The Irishman come il nostro miglior film - la magica epopea della mafia di Martin Scorsese è un film ricco, commovente e magnificamente strutturato, che rappresenta il meglio in quello che può essere il Cinema", ha dichiarato la presidente della NBR Annie Schulhof. Tra i film dell'anno anche Marriage Story, Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit e Waves.

National Board of Review 2019

vincitori

Best Film: THE IRISHMAN
Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Best Actor: Adam Sandler, UNCUT GEMS
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, JUDY
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL
Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, UNCUT GEMS
Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN
Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, RICHARD JEWELL
Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, QUEEN & SLIM
Best Animated Feature: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Best Foreign Language Film: PARASITE
Best Documentary: MAIDEN
Best Ensemble: KNIVES OUT
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FOR SAMA
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: JUST MERCY

Film dell'anno
1917
Dolemite is My Name
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
Uncut Gems
Waves

Film stranieri dell'anno
Atlantics
Invisible Life
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Transit

Documentari dell'anno
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Black Godfather
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Wrestle

Film indipendenti dell'anno
The Farewell
Give Me Liberty
A Hidden Life
Judy
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Midsommar
The Nightingale
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Souvenir
Wild Rose

