Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, le nomination: domina The Irishman

Di Federico Boni domenica 8 dicembre 2019

Parasite e Joker appaiati con 7 nomination a testa.

La Critics 'Choice Association ha appena annunciato le nomination per la 25esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards, riconoscimenti assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi da rappresentanti della critica statunitense. The Irishman di Martin Scorsese domina il listone con 14 candidature, comprese quelle per il miglior film, regia, attore protagonista (Robert De Niro) e non (Al Pacino e Joe Pesci).

C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino segue, a quota 12, con Piccole Donne candidato a nove Critics’ Choice Award, compreso quello per la regista Greta Gerwig. 1917 e Marriage Story si sono fermati a quota 8 candidature, seguiti a quota 7 da Jojo Rabbit, Joker e Parasite. Diversi attori hanno fatto il bis, tra cinema e tv, come ad esempio Laura Dern per Big Little Lies e Marriage Story, e Scarlett Johansson per Jojo Rabbit e Marriage Story, così come alcuni registi hanno ottenuto la doppia candidatura grazie allo script, vedi Noah Baumbach per Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig per Piccole donne, Bong Joon Ho per Parasite e Quentin Tarantino per Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

Tra i migliori film dell'anno spazio anche a Ford v Ferrari e Uncut Gems, mentre tra gli attori troviamo Antonio Banderas di Dolor y Gloria, Di Caprio, Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name, Joaquin Phoenix per Joker e Adam Sandler. Tra le attrici spiccano Awkwafina con The Farewell, la favorita Renée Zellweger con Judy, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o per Us, Saoirse Ronan con Little Women e la sorpresa Cynthia Erivo per Harriet, mentre tra attori e attrici non protagonisti spazio a Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Anthony Hopkins, Margot Robbie e Zhao Shuzhen. Tra le sceneggiature non originali sorprende solo in parte Rian Johnson con Knives Out, mentre tra i film 'stranieri' niente da fare per Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio.

Il 12 gennaio la cerimonia di premiazione. Lo scorso anno trionfò Roma, poi sconfitto da Green Book agli Oscar, mentre nel 2018 La forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water.

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems



Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Young Actor/Actress

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best Production Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Best Hair and Makeup

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Visual Effects

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Best Animated Feature

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Action Movie

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

Best Foreign Language Film

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Song

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman

"I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" – Frozen II

"Speechless" – Aladdin

"Spirit "– The Lion King

"Stand Up" – Harriet

Best Score

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Fonte: HollywoodReporter