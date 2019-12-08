Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, le nomination: domina The Irishman
Parasite e Joker appaiati con 7 nomination a testa.
La Critics 'Choice Association ha appena annunciato le nomination per la 25esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards, riconoscimenti assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi da rappresentanti della critica statunitense. The Irishman di Martin Scorsese domina il listone con 14 candidature, comprese quelle per il miglior film, regia, attore protagonista (Robert De Niro) e non (Al Pacino e Joe Pesci).
C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino segue, a quota 12, con Piccole Donne candidato a nove Critics’ Choice Award, compreso quello per la regista Greta Gerwig. 1917 e Marriage Story si sono fermati a quota 8 candidature, seguiti a quota 7 da Jojo Rabbit, Joker e Parasite. Diversi attori hanno fatto il bis, tra cinema e tv, come ad esempio Laura Dern per Big Little Lies e Marriage Story, e Scarlett Johansson per Jojo Rabbit e Marriage Story, così come alcuni registi hanno ottenuto la doppia candidatura grazie allo script, vedi Noah Baumbach per Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig per Piccole donne, Bong Joon Ho per Parasite e Quentin Tarantino per Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.
Tra i migliori film dell'anno spazio anche a Ford v Ferrari e Uncut Gems, mentre tra gli attori troviamo Antonio Banderas di Dolor y Gloria, Di Caprio, Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name, Joaquin Phoenix per Joker e Adam Sandler. Tra le attrici spiccano Awkwafina con The Farewell, la favorita Renée Zellweger con Judy, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o per Us, Saoirse Ronan con Little Women e la sorpresa Cynthia Erivo per Harriet, mentre tra attori e attrici non protagonisti spazio a Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Anthony Hopkins, Margot Robbie e Zhao Shuzhen. Tra le sceneggiature non originali sorprende solo in parte Rian Johnson con Knives Out, mentre tra i film 'stranieri' niente da fare per Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio.
Il 12 gennaio la cerimonia di premiazione. Lo scorso anno trionfò Roma, poi sconfitto da Green Book agli Oscar, mentre nel 2018 La forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water.
nominati
Best Picture
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Best Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Best Young Actor/Actress
Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Best Production Design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Best Hair and Makeup
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Visual Effects
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Best Animated Feature
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Action Movie
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Comedy
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
Best Foreign Language Film
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Song
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
"I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" – Frozen II
"Speechless" – Aladdin
"Spirit "– The Lion King
"Stand Up" – Harriet
Best Score
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Fonte: HollywoodReporter