Golden Globe 2020, le nomination: Marriage Story davanti a tutti

Di Federico_40 lunedì 9 dicembre 2019

Non ce l'ha fatta Marco Bellocchio con Il Traditore.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno oggi annunciato le candidature ai Golden Globe 2020, premi assegnati dalla stampa estera negli anni sempre meno affidabili in quota Academy.

Venezia 2019, Marriage Story, recensione - il corroborante gioco al massacro di Noah Baumbach Scarlett Johansson e Adam Driver protagonisti dell'ultimo film di Noah Baumbach. Leggete la nostra recensione di Marriage Story 5 candidature per The Irishman di Martin Scorsese, comprese quelle per il miglior film, la regia e i due attori protagonisti (ma non Robert De Niro, clamorosamente snobbato), con Joker di Todd Phillips a quota quattro insieme a I due Papi e Marriage Story davanti a tutti, dall'alto delle sue sei nomination, ma con Noah Baumbach fuori dai 5 migliori registi. Qui trovano spazio Bong Joon Ho con Parasite, Sam Mendes con 1917 (3 candidature) e Quentin Tarantino con Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (5 candidature complessive), oltre ai già nominati Phillips e Scorsese. Non una donna regista in nomination. L'ultima a riuscirci, nel 2015, Ava DuVernay, con Barbra Streisand prima e unica vincitrice nel 1984, con Yentl. Dopo di lei, solo Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow e la DuVernay sono riuscite a strappare una candidatura ai Golden Globe come migliori registe. Film pluri-candidati come 'Parasite,' 'The Farewell' e 'Pain & Glory' non sono stati considerati per le categorie best drama e best comedy/musical perché almeno il 50% dei dialoghi, per rientrare in queste nomination, devono essere in inglese. Un anno fa avvenne la stessa (ridicola) esclusione per Roma di Alfonso Cuaron.

Netflix domina in lungo e in largo, con 17 candidature suddivise tra 4 titoli (c'è anche Dolemite Is My Name). Tra i film stranieri non ha trovato spazio il nostro Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio, mentre tra gli attori protagonisti c'è la solita divisione tra dramma e commedie/musical.

Nella prima Joaquin Phoenix parrebbe imbattibile, così come Renee Zellweger in Judy, mentre nella seconda la battaglia appare più complessa, tra Leonardo DiCaprio e Taron Egerton da una parte, e Awkwafina e Cate Blanchett dall'altra. Tra i non protagonisti, Tom Hanks dovrà sfidare Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino e Joe Pesci per The Irishman e Brad Pitt, mentre tra le non protagoniste Kathy Bates dovrà vedersela con Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez e Margot Robbie. Da sottolineare la presenza del remake de Il Re Leone tra i lungometraggi animati.

Golden Globe 2020 Le nomination

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King