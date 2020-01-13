Critics' Choice Award 2020, i vincitori: trionfa C'era una volta a Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino domina i Critics' Choice Award 2020. Bene Parasite e 1917.

Un'altra batosta per The Irishman di Martin Scorsese, dopo il flop ai Golden Globe. Candidato a 14 Critics' Choice Award, riconoscimenti assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi da rappresentanti della critica statunitense, il titolo Netflix è stato nettamente sconfitto da C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, in trionfo come miglior film, per la miglior sceneggiatura, il miglior attore non protagonista (Brad Pitt) e la scenografia. Un'unica vittoria per The Irishman, assegnata al cast.

Joaquin Phoenix è stato incoronato miglior attore per Joker, Renée Zellweger migliore attrice per Judy e Laura Dern migliore attrice non protagonista per Marriage Story. Bong Joon Ho e Sam Mendes si sono divisi il premio per la miglior regia, ex-aequo tra Parasite e 1917, mentre Greta Gerwig ha vinto il Critics' Choice Award per la migliore sceneggiatura adattata grazie a Little Women. Miglior montaggio e fotografia a 1917 di Mendes, con Toy Story 4 miglior lungometraggio animato, Bombshell sugli scudi per trucco e parrucco, Parasite miglior film straniero, Dolemite Is My Name in trionfo per i costumi e come miglior commedia, Joker premiato per la miglior colonna sonora, Avengers: Endgame eletto miglior action e un nuovo ex-aequo per il miglior brano, tra Rocketman e Wild Rose

Eddie Murphy ha infine fatto suo il Critics 'Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

Critics' Choice Award 2020

i vincitori

Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best Actress
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Young Actor/Actress
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble
The Irishman

Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917

Best Original Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – 1917

Best Production Design
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing
Lee Smith – 1917

Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Hair and Makeup
Bombshell

Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame

Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4

Best Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame

Best Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Us

Best Foreign-Language Film
Parasite

Best Song
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
ex-aequo
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose

Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

