Critics' Choice Award 2020, i vincitori: trionfa C'era una volta a Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino domina i Critics' Choice Award 2020. Bene Parasite e 1917.
Tarantino insegue Scorsese ai Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.
Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, le nomination: domina The Irishman
Joaquin Phoenix è stato incoronato miglior attore per Joker, Renée Zellweger migliore attrice per Judy e Laura Dern migliore attrice non protagonista per Marriage Story. Bong Joon Ho e Sam Mendes si sono divisi il premio per la miglior regia, ex-aequo tra Parasite e 1917, mentre Greta Gerwig ha vinto il Critics' Choice Award per la migliore sceneggiatura adattata grazie a Little Women. Miglior montaggio e fotografia a 1917 di Mendes, con Toy Story 4 miglior lungometraggio animato, Bombshell sugli scudi per trucco e parrucco, Parasite miglior film straniero, Dolemite Is My Name in trionfo per i costumi e come miglior commedia, Joker premiato per la miglior colonna sonora, Avengers: Endgame eletto miglior action e un nuovo ex-aequo per il miglior brano, tra Rocketman e Wild Rose
Eddie Murphy ha infine fatto suo il Critics 'Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.
i vincitori
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
The Irishman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Best Original Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – 1917
Best Production Design
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Editing
Lee Smith – 1917
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Hair and Makeup
Bombshell
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
Best Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Best Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Us
Best Foreign-Language Film
Parasite
Best Song
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
ex-aequo
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker