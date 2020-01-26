Goya 2020, i vincitori: trionfa Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar

Di

Pedro Almodóvar è uscito trionfante dai 34esimi Goya Awards, ieri sera assegnati. Dolor y Gloria ha vinto ben 7 Oscar del cinema spagnolo, con Almodovar che se n'è portati a casa tre personali: miglior film, sceneggiatura e regia. Era dal 2007 che Pedro non vinceva un Goya. Con i 3 di ieri è arrivato a quota 10. Antonio Banderas, eletto miglior attore alla sua sesta candidatura, ha invece abbracciato il suo primo riconoscimento, così come l'87enne Julieta Serrano, miglior attrice non protagonista 30 anni dopo la prima candidatura con Donne sull'Orlo di una Crisi di Nervi.

Dolor y Gloria ha vinto anche i Goya per le musiche di Alberto Iglesias e il montaggio di Teresa Font. Miglior attrice protagonista Belén Cuesta con The Endless Trench, miglior attore non protagonista Eduard Fernández per While at War, con Fire Will Come sugli scudi grazie alla fotografia di Mauro Hercé. Bene anche While at War, nuovo film di Alejandro Amenabar, tornato a casa con 5 riconoscimenti.

Miglior film straniero, Les Misérables di Ladj Ly.

Goya 2020

i vincitori

BEST PICTURE
Pain and Glory by Pedro Almodóvar

BEST DIRECTOR
Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory

BREAKOUT DIRECTOR
Belén Funes for A Thief’s Daughter

BEST ACTRESS
Belén Cuesta for The Endless Trench

BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julieta Serrano for Pain and Glory

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Eduard Fernández for While at War

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón for Out in the Open

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mauro Hercé for Fire Will Come

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias for Pain and Glory

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Intemperie by Javier Ruibal for Out in the Open

BEST NEW ACTOR
Enric Auquer for Eye for an Eye

BEST NEW ACTRESS
Benedicta Sánchez for Fire Will Come

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles by Salvador Simó

BEST IBEROAMERICAN FILM
Heroic Losers by Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina

BEST EUROPEAN FILM
Les Misérables by Ladj Ly, France

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas by Nata Moreno)

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Suc de Síndria by Irene Moray

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Madrid 2120 by José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe by Silvia Venegas

BEST EDITING
Teresa Font for Pain and Glory

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Carla Pérez de Albéniz for While at War

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Sonia Grande for While at War

BEST ART DIRECTION
Juan Pedro de Gaspar for While at War

BEST SOUND
Inaki Díez, Alazne Ameztoy, Xanti Salvador, Nacho Royo-Villanova for The Endless Trench

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, Nacho Díaz for While at War

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Mario Campoy, Inaki Madariaga for The Platform

HONORARY GOYA
Pepa Flores

Fonte: HollywoodReporter

  3. Goya 2020, i vincitori: trionfa Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar
  • shares
  • Mail

I Magazines di Blogo

02blog06blogartsblogbenessereblogautoblogbebeblogbooksblogcalcioblogcineblogclickblogcomicsblogdeluxeblogdesignerblogdownloadblogecoblogfashionbloggadgetbloggamesbloggossipbloggustobloghappyblogmelablogmobileblogmotoblogmotorsportblogoutdoorblogpinkblogqueerblogsoldiblogsoundsblogtoysblogtravelblogtvblogcrimeblogpolisblogpetsblog

SCELTI PER VOI

Categorie
Vedi tutte | Archivio