Goya 2020, i vincitori: trionfa Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar

Di Federico Boni domenica 26 gennaio 2020

Dolor y Gloria, la recensione: l'8 e 1/2 di Pedro Almodovar Antonio Banderas interpreta un regista dal passato glorioso e dal presente incerto in Dolor y Gloria, ultimo film di Pedro Almodovar. Pedro Almodóvar è uscito trionfante dai 34esimi Goya Awards, ieri sera assegnati. Dolor y Gloria ha vinto ben 7 Oscar del cinema spagnolo, con Almodovar che se n'è portati a casa tre personali: miglior film, sceneggiatura e regia. Era dal 2007 che Pedro non vinceva un Goya. Con i 3 di ieri è arrivato a quota 10. Antonio Banderas, eletto miglior attore alla sua sesta candidatura, ha invece abbracciato il suo primo riconoscimento, così come l'87enne Julieta Serrano, miglior attrice non protagonista 30 anni dopo la prima candidatura con Donne sull'Orlo di una Crisi di Nervi.

Dolor y Gloria ha vinto anche i Goya per le musiche di Alberto Iglesias e il montaggio di Teresa Font. Miglior attrice protagonista Belén Cuesta con The Endless Trench, miglior attore non protagonista Eduard Fernández per While at War, con Fire Will Come sugli scudi grazie alla fotografia di Mauro Hercé. Bene anche While at War, nuovo film di Alejandro Amenabar, tornato a casa con 5 riconoscimenti.

Miglior film straniero, Les Misérables di Ladj Ly.

Goya 2020 i vincitori

BEST PICTURE

Pain and Glory by Pedro Almodóvar

BEST DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory

BREAKOUT DIRECTOR

Belén Funes for A Thief’s Daughter

BEST ACTRESS

Belén Cuesta for The Endless Trench

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julieta Serrano for Pain and Glory

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Eduard Fernández for While at War

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón for Out in the Open

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mauro Hercé for Fire Will Come

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias for Pain and Glory

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Intemperie by Javier Ruibal for Out in the Open

BEST NEW ACTOR

Enric Auquer for Eye for an Eye

BEST NEW ACTRESS

Benedicta Sánchez for Fire Will Come

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles by Salvador Simó

BEST IBEROAMERICAN FILM

Heroic Losers by Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina

BEST EUROPEAN FILM

Les Misérables by Ladj Ly, France

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas by Nata Moreno)

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Suc de Síndria by Irene Moray

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Madrid 2120 by José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe by Silvia Venegas

BEST EDITING

Teresa Font for Pain and Glory

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carla Pérez de Albéniz for While at War

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Sonia Grande for While at War

BEST ART DIRECTION

Juan Pedro de Gaspar for While at War

BEST SOUND

Inaki Díez, Alazne Ameztoy, Xanti Salvador, Nacho Royo-Villanova for The Endless Trench

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, Nacho Díaz for While at War

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mario Campoy, Inaki Madariaga for The Platform

HONORARY GOYA

Pepa Flores

Fonte: HollywoodReporter