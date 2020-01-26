Goya 2020, i vincitori: trionfa Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar
Antonio Banderas interpreta un regista dal passato glorioso e dal presente incerto in Dolor y Gloria, ultimo film di Pedro Almodovar.
Dolor y Gloria, la recensione: l'8 e 1/2 di Pedro Almodovar
Dolor y Gloria ha vinto anche i Goya per le musiche di Alberto Iglesias e il montaggio di Teresa Font. Miglior attrice protagonista Belén Cuesta con The Endless Trench, miglior attore non protagonista Eduard Fernández per While at War, con Fire Will Come sugli scudi grazie alla fotografia di Mauro Hercé. Bene anche While at War, nuovo film di Alejandro Amenabar, tornato a casa con 5 riconoscimenti.
Miglior film straniero, Les Misérables di Ladj Ly.
i vincitori
BEST PICTURE
Pain and Glory by Pedro Almodóvar
BEST DIRECTOR
Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory
BREAKOUT DIRECTOR
Belén Funes for A Thief’s Daughter
BEST ACTRESS
Belén Cuesta for The Endless Trench
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julieta Serrano for Pain and Glory
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Eduard Fernández for While at War
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón for Out in the Open
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mauro Hercé for Fire Will Come
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias for Pain and Glory
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Intemperie by Javier Ruibal for Out in the Open
BEST NEW ACTOR
Enric Auquer for Eye for an Eye
BEST NEW ACTRESS
Benedicta Sánchez for Fire Will Come
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles by Salvador Simó
BEST IBEROAMERICAN FILM
Heroic Losers by Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina
BEST EUROPEAN FILM
Les Misérables by Ladj Ly, France
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas by Nata Moreno)
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Suc de Síndria by Irene Moray
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Madrid 2120 by José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe by Silvia Venegas
BEST EDITING
Teresa Font for Pain and Glory
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Carla Pérez de Albéniz for While at War
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Sonia Grande for While at War
BEST ART DIRECTION
Juan Pedro de Gaspar for While at War
BEST SOUND
Inaki Díez, Alazne Ameztoy, Xanti Salvador, Nacho Royo-Villanova for The Endless Trench
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, Nacho Díaz for While at War
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Mario Campoy, Inaki Madariaga for The Platform
HONORARY GOYA
Pepa Flores
Fonte: HollywoodReporter