Razzie Awards 2020, le nomination: dominano Cats e Rambo: Last Blood

Di Federico_40 sabato 8 febbraio 2020

Alla vigilia degli Oscar 2002, come vuole tradizione, è tempo di Razzie.

Oscar 2020, i pronostici: chi vince? A poche ore dalla notte degli Oscar, è tempo di pronostici per la nostra redazione. A 24 ore dalla notte degli Oscar, i Razzie Awards hanno svelato le proprie nomination, che come vuole tradizione abbracciano il peggio visto al Cinema nel corso degli ultimi 12 mesi. Cats, A Madea Family Funeral e Rambo: Last Blood dominano il listone con 8 candidature, con Tyler Perry riuscito nella memorabile impresa di strappare 5 candidature, compresa quella come peggior attrice, dove dovrà sfidare un premio Oscar come Anne Hathaway.

Tra ex statuette in candidatura spicca anche Matthew McConaughey, che tra gli altri dovrà vedersela con Sylvester Stallone e John Travolta, oltre a Judi Dench e Tom Hooper. Tra le nuove esilaranti categorie di quest'anno, spicca quella per il peggior disprezzo per la vita umana e la proprietà pubblica, che vede in corsa Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker e Rambo: Last Blood.

Joker è l'unico film candidato agli Oscar ad aver strappato una candidatura ai Razzie. L'ambito Redeemer Award, invece, vede in nomination Eddie Murphy, per Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves con John Wick 3 e Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers e Will Smith con Aladdin. Esilarante, come sempre, la categoria 'peggior combo', che quest'anno vede in corsa il pacco peloso in CG di Jason Derulo in Cats, John Travolta e qualsiasi sceneggiatura che accetta, i capezzoli degli attori di Cats e l'impotente rabbia di Stallone.

I Razzies di solito vengono assegnati la notte prima degli Oscar, ma quest'anno la situazione è mutata, con le nomination annunciate oggi e la notte di premiazione ancora avvolta nel mistero.

Razzie Awards 2020 Le nomination

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin