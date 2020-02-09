Independent Spirit Awards 2020, vincitori: The Farewell miglior film, Adam Sandler miglior attore

Di Pietro Ferraro domenica 9 febbraio 2020

Scopri i vincitori della 35esima edizione degli Independent Spirit Awards.

[Per guardare il video clicca sull'immagine in alto]

Assegnati gli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 che sembrano voler mettere come si suol dire "una pezza" ad alcune evidenti mancanze dell'Academy.

The Farewell - Una bugia buona è miglior film dell'anno e miglior attrice non protagonista (Zhao Shuzhen); Diamanti Grezzi si aggiudica tre categorie: regia, montaggio e miglior attore per Adam Sandler, un altro snobbato dagli Oscar 2020. Premi anche per il suggestivo The Lighthouse che vince per la migliore fotografia e miglior attore non protagonista ad uno strepitoso Willem Dafoe, mentre l'attrice Olivia Wilde vince come regista esordiente con la commedia Booksmart – La rivincita delle sfigate. Infine la vittoria come miglior attrice di Renée Zellwegger per il biopic Judy conferma l'attrice in pole position per l'Oscar alla migliore attrice protagonista, che diventerebbe la seconda statuetta per Zellwegger dopo quella ricevuta nel 2004 come Migliore attrice non protagonista per Ritorno a Cold Mountain. Idem per l'acclamato Parasite il cui Oscar come Miglior film straniero sembra ormai cosa fatta.

MIGLIOR FILM

La vita nascosta - A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell – Una bugia buona - VINCITORE

Storia di un matrimonio

Diamanti Grezzi

MIGLIOR FILM D'ESORDIO

Booksmart – La rivincita delle sfigate - Vincitore

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellwegger, Judy - VINCITORE

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr, Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street

Taylor Russell, Waves

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell – Una Bugia Buona - VINCITORE

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse - VINCITORE

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shaif LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Storia di un matrimonio - VINCITORE

To Dust

Diamanti Grezzi

Clemency

High Flying Bird

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA D'ESORDIO

See You Yesterday - VINCITORE

Driveways

Blow the Man Down

Greener Grass

The Vast of Night

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street

The Lighthouse - VINCITORE

Honey Boy

The Third Wife

Midsommar

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Third Wife

Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE

Sword of Trust

The Lighthouse

Give Me Liberty

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty - VINCITORE

Premature

Wild Nights with Emily

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Storia di un matrimonio

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

American Factory - VINCITORE

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Invisible Life

Les Miserables

Parasite - VINCITORE

Ritratto della giovane in fiamme

Retablo

The Souvenir