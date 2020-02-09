Independent Spirit Awards 2020, vincitori: The Farewell miglior film, Adam Sandler miglior attore
Assegnati gli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 che sembrano voler mettere come si suol dire "una pezza" ad alcune evidenti mancanze dell'Academy.
The Farewell - Una bugia buona è miglior film dell'anno e miglior attrice non protagonista (Zhao Shuzhen); Diamanti Grezzi si aggiudica tre categorie: regia, montaggio e miglior attore per Adam Sandler, un altro snobbato dagli Oscar 2020. Premi anche per il suggestivo The Lighthouse che vince per la migliore fotografia e miglior attore non protagonista ad uno strepitoso Willem Dafoe, mentre l'attrice Olivia Wilde vince come regista esordiente con la commedia Booksmart – La rivincita delle sfigate. Infine la vittoria come miglior attrice di Renée Zellwegger per il biopic Judy conferma l'attrice in pole position per l'Oscar alla migliore attrice protagonista, che diventerebbe la seconda statuetta per Zellwegger dopo quella ricevuta nel 2004 come Migliore attrice non protagonista per Ritorno a Cold Mountain. Idem per l'acclamato Parasite il cui Oscar come Miglior film straniero sembra ormai cosa fatta.
MIGLIOR FILM
La vita nascosta - A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell – Una bugia buona - VINCITORE
Storia di un matrimonio
Diamanti Grezzi
MIGLIOR FILM D'ESORDIO
Booksmart – La rivincita delle sfigate - Vincitore
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Julius Onah, Luce
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellwegger, Judy - VINCITORE
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr, Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Adam Sandler, Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street
Taylor Russell, Waves
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell – Una Bugia Buona - VINCITORE
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse - VINCITORE
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shaif LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
Storia di un matrimonio - VINCITORE
To Dust
Diamanti Grezzi
Clemency
High Flying Bird
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA D'ESORDIO
See You Yesterday - VINCITORE
Driveways
Blow the Man Down
Greener Grass
The Vast of Night
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Hustlers – Le ragazze di Wall Street
The Lighthouse - VINCITORE
Honey Boy
The Third Wife
Midsommar
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
The Third Wife
Diamanti Grezzi - VINCITORE
Sword of Trust
The Lighthouse
Give Me Liberty
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liberty - VINCITORE
Premature
Wild Nights with Emily
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Storia di un matrimonio
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
American Factory - VINCITORE
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Invisible Life
Les Miserables
Parasite - VINCITORE
Ritratto della giovane in fiamme
Retablo
The Souvenir