The French Dispatch: poster e foto del nuovo film di Wes Anderson

Di Pietro Ferraro mercoledì 12 febbraio 2020

Il regista Wes Anderson torna al cinema con un cast stellare per una lettera d'amore al giornalismo.

Fox Searchlight ha reso disponibili un primo poster e nuove immagini di The French Dispatch, il nuovo film di Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) in attesa di un primo trailer che arriverà a breve. Il cast del film include Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton e Frances McDormand tutti collaboratori abituali di Anderson.

Descritto come una lettera d'amore di Anderson al giornalismo, il film svolge all'avamposto di un settimanale americano - noto come The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun - nella fittizia città francese del XX secolo di Ennui-sur-Blasé.

Tra gli altri attori confermati per The French Dispatch ci sono Timothée Chalamet, Lea Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cecile De France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot e Anjelica Huston. Secondo la sinossi del film interpreteranno i dipendenti del Dispatch francese o i personaggi narrati in "una raccolta di storie" tratte da un numero della immaginaria pubblicazione.

The French Dispatch arriverà nelle sale il 24 luglio.







