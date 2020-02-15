The Dare: trailer e poster del thriller-horror con Richard Brake

Di Pietro Ferraro sabato 15 febbraio 2020

Uno psicopatico mascherato costringe quattro estranei a partecipare ad un gioco crudele scaturito ad un trauma infantile.

[Per visionare il trailer clicca sull'immagine in alto]

Il sito Collider ci segnala The Dare, un nuovo slasher horror che segue quattro estranei riuniti in una stanza e costretti a rivivere un gioco crudele, scaturito da un trauma infantile, per mano di uno psicopatico mascherato.

Il cast include Richard Brake che abbiamo visto nel "31" di Rob Zombie nei panni del killer psicopatico Doom-Head e più di recente nel thriller The Rhythm Section. Brake sarà anche nel sequel Tremors: Island Fury attualmente in fase di riprese.

Prodotto da Millennium Media e distribuito da The Horror Collective, The Dare è interpretato da Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Richard Brake (3 From Hell di Rob Zombie), Richard Short (American Horror Story), Alexandra Evans (London Fields), Robert Maasser (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), Harry Jarvis (The Knight Before Christmas), Devora Wilde (The Tombs) ed Emily Haigh (Horizon).

Il film è diretto da Giles Alderson (Hollywood Hostel) che anche scritto la sceneggiatura con Jonny Grant (Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot), The Dare esce negli Stati Uniti il 3 marzo 2020.