Essential Fellini, Criterion celebra il regista con un nuovo cofanetto

Di Antonio M. Abate mercoledì 12 agosto 2020

Criterion celebra il centenario dalla nascita di Federico Fellini con un nuovo cofanetto

Cento anni fa nasceva a Rimini Federico Fellini. Regista amato all'inverosimile in quegli Stati Uniti che l'hanno persino corteggiato a un certo punto, ma alle cui lusighe Fellini non ha mai ceduto (diceva che fuori dall'Italia non avrebbe saputo come raccontare un altro popolo).

Criterion perciò ne celebra il centenario con un cofanetto contenente 14 dei suoi film (mancano I clowns, Casanova, Prova d'orchestra, La città delle donne, Ginger e Fred e La voce della luna), più altro materiale che ne arricchisce l'offerta. Undici di questi sono stati rimasterizzati in 4K, il che di per sé rappresenta un incentivo non da poco. Il resto lo trovate di seguito, a partire dai titoli, oltre che sul sito ufficiale di Criterion.

FILM

Luci del varietà (1950)

Lo sceicco bianco (1952)

I vitelloni (1953)

La strada (1954)

Il bidone (1955)

Le notti di Cabiria (1957)

La dolce vita (1960)

8½ (1963)

Giulietta degli spiriti (1965)

Fellini Satyricon (1969)

Roma (1972)

Amarcord (1973)

E la nave va (1983)

Intervista (1987)

Contenuti speciali

New 4K restorations of 11 theatrical features, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks for all films

New digital restorations of the short film Toby Dammit (1968) and the television film Fellini: A Director’s Notebook (1969), with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

Feature documentaries Fellini: I’m a Born Liar (2002) and Marcello Mastroianni: I Remember (1997), the latter presented in its 193-minute version

Two-hour, four-part 1960 interview with director Federico Fellini by filmmaker André Delvaux for Belgian television

Four behind-the-scenes documentaries: Reporter’s Diary: “Zoom on Fellini” (1965), Ciao, Federico! (1969), The Secret Diary of “Amarcord” (1974), and Fellini racconta: On the Set of “And the Ship Sails On” (1983)

Fellini racconta: Passegiatte nella memoria, a 2000 documentary featuring interviews with a late-in-life Fellini

Giulietta Masina: The Power of a Smile, a 2004 documentary about Fellini’s wife and frequent collaborator

Once Upon a Time: “La dolce vita,” a French television documentary about the film

Audio commentaries on six of the films

Program from 2003 on Fellini’s 1980s television advertising work

Archival interviews with Fellini stars and collaborators, including Mastroianni, Sandra Milo, Anouk Aimée, and Magali Noël

Archival audio interviews by film critic Gideon Bachmann with Fellini, Mastroianni, and Fellini’s friends and family

Video essays, trailers, and more

PLUS: Deluxe packaging, including two lavishly illustrated books with hundreds of pages of content: notes on the films by scholar David Forgacs, essays by filmmakers Michael Almereyda, Kogonada, and Carol Morley; film critics Bilge Ebiri and Stephanie Zacharek; and novelist Colm Tóibín, and dozens of images spotlighting Don Young’s renowned collection of Fellini memorabilia