Vampires vs. The Bronx: la commedia horror di Osmany Rodriguez arriva su Netflix

Di Pietro Ferraro giovedì 10 settembre 2020

La commedia horror con vampiri arriva su Netflix il 2 ottobre.

Vampires vs. The Bronx, la commedia horror del regista Osmany Rodriguez (SNL Presents: Halloween), è stata acquisita da Netflix per un'uscita globale fissata al 2 ottobre. A riportare la notizia il sito Screenrant che aggiunge che il film parte di una serie di film a tema Halloween denominata "Netflix and Chills"che il canale streaming sta preparando per celebrare adeguatamente la festività.

La trama di "Vampires vs. The Bronx" segue un gruppo di giovani amici del Bronx che combattono per salvare il vicinato da una banda di vampiri, praticamente "Ragazzi perduti incontra Ammazzavampiri" con l'adgiunta di un pizzico di "Attack the Block" con succhiasangue al posto alieni.

Il cast di "Vampires vs. the Bronx" include Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins e Zoe Saldaña.







EXCLUSIVE: @Netflix acquires @Ozrodriguez01's horror comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx and sets it for October 2nd global release - first look photos inside: https://t.co/oGO80I4feJ #VampiresvstheBronx pic.twitter.com/2eDez7qMjO

— Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 9, 2020



