Birds of Prey: colonna sonora e video musicale di Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

Di Pietro Ferraro sabato 11 gennaio 2020

Disponibili track-list ufficiale e un video musicale della colonna sonora di "Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn)".

Dopo il nuovo trailer italiano di Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) sono disponibili online una cover e un video musicale ufficiale del brano "Diamonds" incluso nella colonna sonora del film.

Il video musicale come è consuetudine per singoli che accompagnano un'uscita cinematografica include sequenze del film. "Birds of Prey" è l'ottavo film dell'Universo Esteso DC che vede Margot Robbie riprendere il ruolo di Harley Quinn affiancata da Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong e Ewan McGregor come antagonista principale.

La colonna sonora di "Birds of Prey" include anche brani del rapper Doja Cat ("Boss Bitch"), di Halsey ("Experiment on Me"), Maisie Peters ("Smile"), Charlotte Lawrence ("Joke's On You") di Charlotte Lawrence, Lauren Jauregui, Summer Walker e Whipped Cream.

TRACK LISTINGS:

Doja Cat - "Boss Bitch"

Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) - "So Thick"

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani - "Diamonds"

Saweetie & Galxara - "Sway With Me"

Charlotte Lawrence - "Joke's On You"

Maisie Peters - "Smile"

Cyn - "Lonely Gun"

Halsey - "Experiment On Me"

Jucee Froot - "Danger"

K.Flay - "Bad Memory"

Sofi Tukker - "Feeling Good"

Lauren Jauregui - "Invisible Chains"

Black Canary - "It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World"

Summer Walker - "I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby"

Adona - "Hit Me With Your Best Shot"

"Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn)" arriva nei cinema il il 7 febbraio. Le altre uscite Dc includono Wonder Woman 1984 il 5 giugno, The Batman il 25 giugno 2021, The Suicide Squad il 6 agosto 2021, Black Adam il 22 dicembre 2021, Shazam 2 il 1° aprile 2022, The Flash il 1 luglio 2022 e Aquaman 2 il 16 dicembre 2022.







I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out 🥰 finally got a chance to link with the trillest @theestallion hope y’all enjoy “DIAMONDS” coming soon 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HZKBw6jcoN

— Normani (@Normani) January 8, 2020

Fonte: Billboard / ComicBook

