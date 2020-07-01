Oscar 2021: la lista completa dei nuovi membri della giuria

Di Pietro Ferraro mercoledì 1 luglio 2020

Annunciato l'elenco integrale dei nuovi membri della giuria dell'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Sono 819 i nuovi membri della giuria che collaborerà all'assegnazione degli Oscar 2021 e questo enorme elenco è stato stilato all'insegna di una diversificazione che è diventata la parola d'ordine dell'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Tra i nuovi membri Eva Longoria, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington e Constance Wu. I nuovi membri votanti sono composti per il 36% da persone di colore e per il 45% di donne. L'Academy ha dichiarato che il 49% dei nuovi invitati è internazionale e rappresenta circa 68 paesi.

Felice di accogliere questi illustri compagni di viaggio nella Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. David Rubin - Presidente dell'Academy

All'inizio di questo mese, l'Academy ha annunciato che espanderà definitivamente la sua categoria Miglior film a 10 pellicole, con la speranza di accrescere la varietà di film in grado di ricevere le nomination.

L'Academy composta da 8.000 membri votanti, negli ultimi tre anni ha fruito di un'iniezione di "sangue fresco" quantificabile in 2.000 nuovi membri. Tra le new entry ci sono anche Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam e Lee Jung-E, attori dell'acclamato Parasite, il film del coreano Bong Joon-ho che ha sparigliato le carte alla scorsa edizione aggiudicandosi sia L'oscar al miglior film che quello al Miglior film straniero scatenando qualche polemica e l'ira del presidente Trump.

Non vediamo l'ora di continuare a promuovere un'Academy che rifletta il mondo che ci circonda nella nostra appartenenza, nei nostri programmi, nel nostro nuovo Museo e nei nostri premi. Dawn Hudson - CEO dell'Academy

A seguire trovate i nuovi arrivati nelle categorie attori e registi, per la lista completa vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale degli Oscar.

La 93a edizione degli Academy Awards si svolgerà il 25 aprile 2021, con uno slittamento causa emergenza Coronavirus di due mesi rispetto a quanto inizialmente previsto.

ATTORI

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Zazie Beetz – “Joker,” “High Flying Bird”

Alia Bhatt – “Gully Boy,” “Raazi”

Bobby Cannavale – “The Irishman,” “The Station Agent”

Choi Woo-Shik – “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury”

Zendaya Coleman – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “The Greatest Showman”

Tyne Daly – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Mackenzie Davis – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Tully”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Booksmart,” “Detroit”

Cynthia Erivo* – “Harriet,” “Widows”

Pierfrancesco Favino – “The Traitor,” “Rush”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”

Zack Gottsagen – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

David Gyasi – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Interstellar”

Adèle Haenel – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – “Waves,” “Luce”

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows”

Huang Jue – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “The Lady in the Portrait”

Jang Hye-Jin – “Parasite,” “Poetry”

Jo Yeo-Jeong – “Parasite,” “The Target”

Udo Kier – “The Painted Bird,” “Shadow of the Vampire”

Lee Jung-Eun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Eva Longoria – “Overboard,” “Harsh Times”

Natasha Lyonne – “Honey Boy,” “American Pie”

Tzi Ma – “The Farewell,” “Arrival”

George MacKay – “1917,” “Captain Fantastic”

Tim McGraw – “Country Strong,” “The Blind Side”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Leave No Trace”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Ready Player One,” “Animal Kingdom”

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy,” “Mudbound”

Niecy Nash – “Downsizing,” “Selma”

Genevieve Nnaji – “Lionheart,” “Road to Yesterday”

Park So-Dam – “Parasite,” “The Priests”

Teyonah Parris – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chi-Raq”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth”

Hrithik Roshan – “Super 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar”

James Saito – “Always Be My Maybe,” “Big Eyes”

Alexander Siddig – “Cairo Time,” “Syriana”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Knives Out,” “Sorry to Bother You”

Yul Vazquez – “Gringo,” “Last Flag Flying”

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Monsters and Men”

Olivia Wilde – “Meadowland,” “Rush”

Constance Wu – “Hustlers,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Wu Jing – “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior”

Zhao Tao – “Ash Is Purest White,” “Mountains May Depart”

REGISTI

Ali Abbasi – “Border,” “Shelley”

Levan Akin – “And Then We Danced,” “The Circle”

Francesca Archibugi – “A Question of the Heart,” “Tomorrow”

Ari Aster – “Midsommar,” “Hereditary”

Icíar Bolláin – “Even the Rain,” “Take My Eyes”

Kat Candler – “Hellion,” “Jumping off Bridges”

Felipe Cazals – “El Año de la Peste,” “Canoa: A Shameful Memory”

Cristina Comencini – “Latin Lover,” “Don’t Tell”

Sebastián Cordero – “Europa Report,” “Crónicas”

Terence Davies – “The House of Mirth,” “The Long Day Closes”

Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone,” “A Gay Girl in Damascus: The Amina Profile”

Mati Diop* – “Atlantics,” “A Thousand Suns”

Robert Eggers – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Luis Estrada – “The Perfect Dictatorship,” “Herod’s Law”

Sydney Freeland – “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train,” “Drunktown’s Finest”

Bette Gordon – “Handsome Harry,” “Variety”

Maggie Greenwald – “Sophie and the Rising Sun,” “The Ballad of Little Jo”

Megan Griffiths – “Sadie,” “The Night Stalker”

Alma Har’el – “Honey Boy,” “Bombay Beach”

Sterlin Harjo – “Mekko,” “Barking Water”

Kathleen Hepburn – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “Never Steady, Never Still”

Jan Komasa – “Corpus Christi,” “Warsaw ’44”

Tamara Kotevska* – “Honeyland”

Alejandro Landes – “Monos,” “Porfirio”

John H. Lee – “Operation Chromite,” “71: Into the Fire”

Ladj Ly* – “Les Misérables”

Victoria Mahoney – “Yelling to the Sky”

Samira Makhmalbaf – “At Five in the Afternoon,” “The Apple”

Mai Masri – “3000 Nights,” “33 Days”

Akin Omotoso – “Vaya,” “Tell Me Sweet Something”

Matt Reeves – “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”

Ljubo Stefanov* – “Honeyland”

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “ćəsnaʔəm, the city before the city”

Maria Tognazzi – “Me, Myself & Her,” “A Five Star Life”

Jorge Alí Triana – “Bolívar Soy Yo,” “A Time to Die”

Matthew Vaughn – “Kick-Ass,” “Layer Cake”

Lulu Wang* – “The Farewell,” “Posthumous”

Wash Westmoreland – “Still Alice,” “Quinceañera”

Andrés Wood – “Araña,” “Violeta Went to Heaven”

