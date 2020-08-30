Chadwick Boseman: video celebrativo e il ricordo di colleghi e amici dell'UCM

La famiglia dell'Universo Cinematografico Marvel ricorda l'attore Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther scomparso a 43 anni.

La morte di Chadwick Boseman, amato Black Panther dei film Marvel, è stato come un fulmine a ciel sereno per molti fan, l'attore è morto venerdì all'età di 43 anni dopo una battaglia durata quattro anni contro un cancro al colon. Dopo la scomparsa di Boseman si sono susseguiti messaggi di cordoglio e tributi tra cui quelli dell'altra sua famiglia, l'Universo Cinematografico Marvel.

Tra le numerose star di Hollywood che hanno condiviso il loro ricordo di Boseman ci sono stati messaggi dei registi Joe e Anthony Russo, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Tom Holland e coloro che hanno recitato con Boseman nell'acclamato Black Panther: Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown e Andy Serkis.

Tra i più toccanti c'è stato il messaggio di Angela Bassett, che in "Black Panther" ha interpretato la madre di T’Challa, Ramonda.

Era destino per me e Chadwick essere connessi, essere una famiglia. Ma quello che molti non sanno è che la nostra storia è iniziata molto prima della sua svolta storica come Black Panther. Durante la prima festa di Black Panther, Chadwick mi ha ricordato qualcosa. Ha sussurrato che quando ho ricevuto la laurea honoris causa dalla Howard University, sua alma mater, era lui lo studente incaricato di scortarmi quel giorno. Ed eccoci qui, anni dopo come amici e colleghi, a goderci la notte più gloriosa di sempre! Avevamo passato settimane a prepararci, lavorare, sederci l'uno accanto all'altro ogni mattina sulle poltrone per il trucco, preparandoci per la giornata insieme come madre e figlio. Sono onorata che ci sia piaciuta questa esperienza che ha chiuso un cerchio. La dedizione di questo giovane è stata impressionante, il suo sorriso contagioso, il suo talento irreale. Quindi rendo omaggio ad uno spirito meraviglioso, un artista consumato, un fratello pieno di sentimento..."non sei morto ma sei volato lontano ...". Tutto quello che possedevi, Chadwick, l'hai dato gratuitamente. Riposa ora, dolce principe." #WakandaForever

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.

Anche i fratelli Russo che hanno diretto Boseman nel suo debutto in Captain America: Civil War e poi in Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame hanno voluto ricordare l'attore.

Chadwick era un individuo incredibilmente elegante e premuroso che trasmetteva dignità e integrità in un modo in cui pochissimi potevano. Un talento straordinario che ha ispirato una generazione ad alzarsi in piedi ed essere re. Comprendeva qualcosa di unico e nobile della vita ed era determinato a usare i suoi talenti in modi che avrebbero avuto un impatto. Aveva così tanto da dare...

Tra i messaggi di cordoglio su Twitter anche quelli di Chris Evans alias Captain America e di Zoe Saldana aka Gamora.

Sono assolutamente devastato. Questo è al di là dello straziante. Chadwick era speciale. Una persona unica. Era un artista profondamente impegnato e costantemente curioso. Aveva ancora così tanto lavoro straordinario da creare. Sono infinitamente grato per la nostra amicizia. Rest in Power re

Rest in Power Re T’Challa. Il mio cuore è così pesante adesso. La tua scomparsa mi ha colpito duramente. Racconterò di te ai miei figli per sempre. Eri uno degli uomini più eleganti che abbia mai incontrato in vita mia. È stato un onore aver condiviso dei minuti con te sullo schermo e averti incrociato durante la stampa. Sebbene non ci conoscessimo a fondo, hai sempre lasciato un'impressione duratura grazie alla tua energia, compostezza e modi gentili. Possa l'Universo consegnarti alla tua terra promessa fratello fratello di terra promessa.

A seguire trovate altri messaggi dedicati a Boseman e un video di montaggio che raccoglie i film interpretati dall'attore.







My small tribute and thank you to Chadwick Boseman and the incredible legacy he leaves behind. #ChadwickBoseman #Wakanda

— Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) August 29, 2020



Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness.

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020



I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.

Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020



Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman

— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020



i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ...

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020



I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿

— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020



All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020























