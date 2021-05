Chadwick Boseman: un artwork dell’attore in NFT all’asta per beneficenza

The way to immortalize an artist, is to honor them with art.

I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging & rewarding experiences as an artist.

Bidding on @rariblecom begins tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EYCJYWbtIZ

— ●●● (@andreoshea) April 24, 2021