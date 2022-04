Come d’incanto 2: trama, cast, foto dal set e tutte le anticipazioni su Disenchanted

The 15 year long wait is almost over! Disney's Enchanted sequel 'Disenchanted' is currently in production ✨👸🏽

LOOK: Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on the set of ‘Disenchanted,’ which premieres in 2022 on Disney+

📸 Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews#VisMinPH #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/TRPrs8AQI5

— VisMin.Ph (@visminph) April 1, 2022