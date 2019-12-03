National Board of Review 2019, The Irishman miglior film - i vincitori

Di Federico Boni martedì 3 dicembre 2019

Primo premio di peso di stagione per The Irishman.

Roma 2019, The Irishman, la recensione: l'Ultimo Capolavoro di Martin Scorsese De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, Keitel. Il 74enne Martin Scorsese è più vivo che mai. 'The Irishman' di Martin Scorsese è stato incoronato miglior film del 2019 dal National Board of Review, organizzazione no profit newyorkese. Lo scorso anno vinse Green Book di Peter Farrelly, poi in trionfo agli Oscar. The Irishman ha vinto il premio anche per lo script non originale di Steven Zaillian, mentre Quentin Tarantino è stato eletto regista dell'anno con C'era una volta a Hollywood. Miglior attore protagonista Adam Sandler, con Uncut Gems, e miglior attrice Renée Zellweger, con Judy, mentre Brad Pitt e Kathy Bates hanno vinto tra gli attori non protagonisti.

Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie si è portato a casa anche il riconoscimento per la sceneggiatura originale. Richard Jewell, film di Clint Eastwood, è stato invece premiato anche per la rivoluzionaria prova d'attore di Paul Walter Hauser, con Melina Matsoukas miglior regista esordiente, Dragon Trainer 3 miglior lungometraggio animato, Parasite miglior film straniero, Maiden miglior doc, Knives Out - Cena con Delitto miglior cast e Roger Deakins per la miglior fotografia in 1917 di Sam Mendes.

"Siamo entusiasti di premiare The Irishman come il nostro miglior film - la magica epopea della mafia di Martin Scorsese è un film ricco, commovente e magnificamente strutturato, che rappresenta il meglio in quello che può essere il Cinema", ha dichiarato la presidente della NBR Annie Schulhof. Tra i film dell'anno anche Marriage Story, Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit e Waves.

National Board of Review 2019 vincitori

Best Film: THE IRISHMAN

Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Best Actor: Adam Sandler, UNCUT GEMS

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, JUDY

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL

Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, UNCUT GEMS

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN

Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, RICHARD JEWELL

Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, QUEEN & SLIM

Best Animated Feature: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Best Foreign Language Film: PARASITE

Best Documentary: MAIDEN

Best Ensemble: KNIVES OUT

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FOR SAMA

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: JUST MERCY

Film dell'anno

1917

Dolemite is My Name

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Uncut Gems

Waves

Film stranieri dell'anno

Atlantics

Invisible Life

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Transit

Documentari dell'anno

American Factory

Apollo 11

The Black Godfather

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Wrestle

Film indipendenti dell'anno

The Farewell

Give Me Liberty

A Hidden Life

Judy

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Midsommar

The Nightingale

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Souvenir

Wild Rose