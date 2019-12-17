Oscar 2020, Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio già fatto fuori: ecco le shortlist di nove categorie

Di Federico_40 martedì 17 dicembre 2019

Sono sei anni che l'Italia non strappa una nomination agli Oscar nella categoria Miglior film Straniero.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato nove shortlist in ambito Oscar 2020, ovvero i titoli ancora in corsa tra i documentari, i cortometraggi, i cortometraggi documentari, trucco e parrucco, la colonna sonora, la miglior canzone originale, il lungometraggio animato, il cortometraggio in live-action, gli effetti speciali e soprattutto il film straniero.

Ed è qui che arrivano brutte notizie per l'Italia. Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio, nostro prescelto, non ce l'ha fatta a rientrare nella shortlist, che comprende 10 film sui 92 inizialmente in corsa. Ovvero il ceco The Painted Bird, che sconvolse Venezia, l'estone Truth and Justice, il francese Les Misérables, l'ungherese Those Who Remained, il macedone Honeyland, il polacco Corpus Christi, il russo Beanpole, il senegalese Atlantics e infine i due veri favoriti. Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar e il coreano Parasite.

Sono sei anni, dal trionfo di Paolo Sorrentino, che l'Italia non riesce a strappare una candidatura in questa categoria, dove primeggia per numero di Oscar vinti. Dal 2000 ad oggi, solo 2 titoli in nomination (La Bestia nel Cuore e La Grande Bellezza), e ben 19 esclusioni.

Le candidature definitive verranno svelate il 13 gennaio.

Miglior film straniero Shortlist

Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”

Estonia, “Truth and Justice”

France, “Les Misérables”

Hungary, “Those Who Remained”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Russia, “Beanpole”

Senegal, “Atlantics”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

Miglior documentario Shortlist

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”

Miglior cortometraggio documentario Shortlist

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”



Miglior trucco e parrucco Shortlist

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Mglior colonna sonora Shortlist

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Pain and Glory”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”

Miglior canzone originale Shortlist

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

Miglior corto animato Shortlist

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”



Miglior cortometraggio Shortlist

“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

Migliori effetti speciali Shortlist

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”