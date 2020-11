Doctor Strange 2: Scott Derrickson torna a parlare dell’abbandono del film Marvel

I’m not an MCU source anymore. I’m just a distant Executive Producer on (the great) Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel— a choice I made and am hella happy with.

I’m now making @joe_hill’s The Black Phone for @UniversalPics and @blumhouse, adapted by me & @Massawyrm. 🤘🏻👁🤘🏻

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 26, 2020