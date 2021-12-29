Film 2021: il meglio di un anno di cinema in un coinvolgente trailer mash-up

Il 2021 volge al termine e come ogni anno arriva il consueto appuntamento con i trailer mash-up che ci raccontano con montaggi davvero ben realizzati e coinvolgenti colonne sonore i più grandi film dell’anno. A seguito della pandemia molte delle uscite previste nel 2020 sono slittate quindi il 2021 si è rivelato un anno particolarmente ricco di uscite.

Oggi vi segnaliamo un bel video di montaggio realizzato dallo YouTuber Sleepy Skunk che oltre al recente ed acclamato Spider-Man: No Way Home, che ha contribuito a chiudere l’anno col botto superando il miliardo d’incassi, include anche il sorprendente Ghostbusters: Legacy di Jason Reitman che rimedia al deludente reboot al femminile di Paul Feig riconsegnando il franchise nelle mani dei veri fan; Venom: La furia di Carnage che riporta Tom Hardy nei panni del giornalista Eddie Brock e il notevole nuovo adattamento di Dune, dopo Blade Runner 2049 il regista Denis Villeneuve si dimostra maestro del genere fantascientifico.

Nel trailer naturalmente non mancano le saghe blockbuster come Fast & Furious 9 che aggiunge al franchise John Cena come fratello di Dominc Toretto e 726 milioni di dollari incassati nel mondo; i film Marvel Black Widow canto del cigno di Scalett Johansson nei panni di Vedova Nera e il sorprendente Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli con il primo supereroe asiatico del sempre più inclusivo Universo Cinematografico Marvel, e naturalmente l’atteso evento Matrix Resurrections, che in Italia vedremo a partire dal 1° gennaio, quarto film del franchise creato dalle sorelle Wachowski che purtroppo ha deluso dal punto di vista degli incassi e diviso la critica.

A seguire trovate la lista completa, elencata in ordine cronologico, degli spezzoni di film utilizzati da Sleepy Skunk accompagnati da tre brani musicali: “I Wanna Be Sedated’ (Ramones-On-45 Mega Mix)” dei Ramones, “The End of the World” di Skeeter Davis e “Build it Up, Tear it Down” di Fatboy Slim.

* * * PART I – THE BOSS IS BACK, BABY * * *

0:00 – West Side Story

0:05 – In The Heights (double shot)

0:09 – Pig

0:14 – In The Heights

0:15 – West Side Story (double shot + title card)

0:28 – Free Guy (triple shot)

0:34 – Boss Level (triple shot)

0:36 – New Order

0:37 – Luca

0:39 – The French Dispatch

0:41 – Coming 2 America

0:42 – @Zola

0:43 – Night Teeth (double shot)

0:45 – The Misfits

0:46 – Man in Love

0:47 – Jungle Cruise (triple shot)

0:49 – Yes Day (quintuple shot)

0:53 – I Care A Lot

0:54 – Music by Sia

0:56 – Flag Day

0:57 – In The Heights (double shot)

0:58 – Some Kind of Heaven (triple shot)

1:02 – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del mar (quadruple shot)

1:08 – Peter Rabbit 2 (quintuple shot)

1:11 – Space Jam: A New Legacy (triple shot)

1:18 – Old

1:19 – Dear Evan Hansen (triple shot)

1:21 – The Suicide Squad (quadruple shot)

1:26 – Stowaway

1:27 – Clifford The Big Red Dog (double shot)

1:29 – Don’t Look Up (double shot)

1:32 – Tom and Jerry

1:33 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines (double shot)

1:34 – Bad Trip (double shot)

1:36 – The Card Counter (double shot)

1:37 – Half-Brothers

1:39 – OSS 117: From Africa With Love (double shot)

1:40 – Encanto

1:41 – The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (triple shot)

1:43 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

1:45 – Spirit Untamed (triple shot)

1:47 – The Suicide Squad (double shot)

1:49 – Spider-Man: No Way Home (double shot)

1:51 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (triple shot)

1:53 – Psycho Goreman (double shot)

* * * PART II – IT ENDED WHEN YOU SAID GOODBYE * * *

2:05 – Last Night in Soho

2:12 – The Vault

2:13 – Penguin Bloom

2:14 – The Mauritanian

2:15 – Tick, Tick… Boom

2:16 – House of Gucci

2:17 – The East

2:18 – The Lost Daughter

2:19 – Nitram

2:20 – Mayday

2:22 – Reminiscence

2:23 – Cherry (double shot)

2:25 – The Power of the Dog

2:26 – Drive My Car (triple shot)

2:29 – Red Rocket

2:30 – Penguin Bloom

2:32 – Annette

2:34 – The Bra

2:35 – Malcolm & Marie (quadruple shot)

2:39 – Little Fish (double shot)

2:41 – My Salinger Year

2:42 – The World to Come

2:44 – Pig

2:46 – Tomato Red Blood Money

2:48 – Land

2:48 – Bruised

2:49 – Here After

2:51 – Spencer (double shot)

2:53 – Nightmare Alley (double shot)

2:55 – The Hand of God (double shot)

2:58 – Shiva Baby

2:59 – My Son (double shot)

3:01 – Shiva Baby (double shot)

3:03 – Mayday

3:04 – Red Rocket (double shot)

3:05 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3:07- Titane

3:08 – Summer of ‘85

3:09 – Judas and the Black Messiah

3:10 – Blue Bayou

3:11 – C’mon C’mon

3:12 – The Tender Bar (double shot)

3:14 – Slalom

3:15 – Paper Spiders (double shot)

3:17 – The Unholy

3:18 – King Richard (double shot)

3:21 – A Quiet Place Part II

3:22 – Lamb

3:23 – Finch

3:24 – Tides (double shot)

3:28 – CODA (double shot)

3:34 – Belfast (double shot)

3:36 – Herself

3:38 – The Tomorrow War (double shot)

3:40 – Even Mice Belong in Heaven

3:42 – Licorice Pizza

3:43 – Finding You (double shot)

* * * PART III – NOW, OFF WITH YOUR HEAD * * *

3:51 – The Green Knight (quadruple shot)

3:59 – In The Earth

4:01 – Death Rider in the House of Vampires (double shot)

4:04 – Victim of Love (double shot)

4:09 – Willy’s Wonderland (double shot)

4:12 – Titane

4:14 – Brothers by Blood (double shot)

4:16 – The Battle at Lake Changjin

4:18 – Don’t Breathe 2

4:18 – Halloween Kills

4:19 – Gunpowder Milkshake

4:20 – Dune (double shot)

4:22 – The Harder They Fall

4:23 – Kate (triple shot)

4:26 – Cruella (triple shot)

4:29 – Break Through the Darkness

4:30 – The Vault

4:30 – Gunpowder Milkshake (quadruple shot)

4:32 – Riders of Justice (double shot)

4:35 – The Misfits (double shot)

4:36 – Army of the Dead

4:38 – The Matrix Resurrections

4:39 – The King’s Man

4:42 – The Matrix Resurrections

4:43 – Mortal Kombat (double shot)

4:44 – Snake Eyes

4:45 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4:47 – The Yin-Yang Master

4:49 – Raya and the Last Dragon (double shot)

4:50 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (double shot)

4:54 – Nobody

4:57 – Rurouni Kenshin (double shot)

4:59 – No Time to Die (double shot)

5:00 – The Protege (double shot)

5:02 – Malignant

5:03 – Shadow in the Cloud (double shot)

5:04 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5:07 – Nobody (triple shot)

5:09 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5:10 – Godzilla vs. Kong

5:11 – After We Fell

5:12 – Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

5:13 – Godzilla vs. Kong

5:14 – Voyagers (triple shot)

5:15 – F9 (quadruple shot)

5:19 – Mortal Kombat (octuple shot)

5:24 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (triple shot)

5:28 – The King’s Man (double shot)

5:29 – Godzilla vs. Kong (triple shot)

5:33 – Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

5:34 – Eternals (double shot)

5:35 – Black Widow (double shot)

5:37 – F9

5:38 – Free Guy (double shot)

5:39 – The Battle at Lake Changjin (double shot)

5:41 – Red Notice (double shot)

5:43 – F9 (double shot)

5:46 – Mortal Kombat (double shot)

Fonte: Sleepy Skunk