Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021, nomination: guida Bill & Ted 3

Il sindacato truccatori e hair stylist ha annunciato le candidature per premiare il miglior trucco e le migliori acconciature su grande e piccolo schermo.

di Pietro Ferraro

Annunciati i film candidati ai Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021, riconoscimento che premia il miglior trucco e le migliori acconciature su grande e piccolo schermo.

Per la categoria cinema guida la classifica Bill & Ted Face the Music con quattro nomination, seguono a ruota da Elegia americana e il remake live-action Mulan, con tre candidature a testa, e chiude il podio Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Promising Young Woman e Borat – Seguito di film cinema con due nomination ciascuno.

I vincitori dei “Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021” saranno annunciati durante una cerimonia virtuale il 3 aprile.

 

MIGLIOR TRUCCO PER UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE CONTEMPORANEA

Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn / Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat – Seguito di film cinema / Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom / Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

Promising Young Woman / Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

MIGLIOR TRUCCO PER UN PERSONAGGIO IN UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE D’EPOCA

Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Elegia Americana / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom / Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank / Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan / Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon

MIGLIOR MAKE-UP SPECIALE

Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Elegia Americana / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan / Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

Pinocchio / Mark Coulier

The United States vs. Billie Holiday / Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984 / Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

MIGLIORI ACCONCIATURE PER UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE CONTEMPORANEA

Bill & Ted Face the Music / Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn / Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat – Seguito di film cinema / Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

The Prom / Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman / Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

MIGLIOR ACCONCIATURA PER UN PERSONAGGIO IN UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE D’EPOCA

Elegia americana / Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom / Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank / Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

Mulan / Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: Un’avventura natalizia / Sharon Martin, Kat Fa

