Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021, nomination: guida Bill & Ted 3
Il sindacato truccatori e hair stylist ha annunciato le candidature per premiare il miglior trucco e le migliori acconciature su grande e piccolo schermo.
Annunciati i film candidati ai Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021, riconoscimento che premia il miglior trucco e le migliori acconciature su grande e piccolo schermo.
Per la categoria cinema guida la classifica Bill & Ted Face the Music con quattro nomination, seguono a ruota da Elegia americana e il remake live-action Mulan, con tre candidature a testa, e chiude il podio Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Promising Young Woman e Borat – Seguito di film cinema con due nomination ciascuno.
I vincitori dei “Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards 2021” saranno annunciati durante una cerimonia virtuale il 3 aprile.
MIGLIOR TRUCCO PER UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE CONTEMPORANEA
Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley
Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn / Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas
Borat – Seguito di film cinema / Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek
The Prom / Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes
Promising Young Woman / Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher
MIGLIOR TRUCCO PER UN PERSONAGGIO IN UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE D’EPOCA
Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice
Elegia Americana / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom / Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young
Mank / Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim
Mulan / Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon
MIGLIOR MAKE-UP SPECIALE
Bill & Ted Face the Music / Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley
Elegia Americana / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess
Mulan / Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick
Pinocchio / Mark Coulier
The United States vs. Billie Holiday / Adrian Morot
Wonder Woman 1984 / Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
MIGLIORI ACCONCIATURE PER UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE CONTEMPORANEA
Bill & Ted Face the Music / Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin
Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn / Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms
Borat – Seguito di film cinema / Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely
The Prom / Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland
Promising Young Woman / Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham
MIGLIOR ACCONCIATURA PER UN PERSONAGGIO IN UN FILM CON AMBIENTAZIONE D’EPOCA
Elegia americana / Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom / Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams
Mank / Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
Mulan / Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel
Jingle Jangle: Un’avventura natalizia / Sharon Martin, Kat Fa
Fonte: The Wrap