Oscar 2022, shortlist: in lizza E’ stata la mano di Dio, No Time To Die e Dune

E’ stata la mano di Dio è nelle shortlist dei film che si contenderanno un posto nelle categorie in lizza agli Oscar 2022.

di Pietro Ferraro

Annunciate le shortlist ufficiali dei film che si contenderanno un posto agli Oscar 2022. Tra i film in lizza c’è l’acclamato E’ stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino che si contende un posto nella categoria Miglior film internazionale. Sorrentino sarà in competizione con altre 14 pellicole che includono il giapponese “Drive My Car” di Ryusuke Hamaguchi, l’iraniano “Un eroe” di Asghar Farhadi, il norvegese “La persona peggiore del mondo” di Joachim Trier, il francese “Titane” di Julia Ducournau, lo spagnolo “Il capo perfetto” di Fernando León de Aranoa e il finlandese “Scompartimento n. 6 – In viaggio con il destino” di Juho Kuosmanen.

Per quanto riguarda i più menzionati guidano No Time To Die e il Dune di Denis Villenuve con cinque menzioni a testa nelle medesime categorie (canzone, colonna sonora, sonoro, effetti speciali, trucco e acconciatura).

La votazione per le candidature agli Oscar 2022 inizierà giovedì 27 gennaio e terminerà martedì 1° febbraio. Le nomination saranno annunciate martedì 8 febbraio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 27 marzo. A seguire trovate al lista completa di film in lizza agli Oscar 2022 suddivisi per categorie.

DOCUMENTARI

Ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
Julia
President
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
Writing with Fire

CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

Águilas
Audible
A Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of Rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Austria, Great Freedom
Belgium, Playground
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Denmark, Flee
Finland, Scompartimento n. 6
Germany, I’m Your Man
Iceland, Lamb
Iran, Un Eroe
Italy, E’ stata la mano di Dio
Japan, Drive My Car
Kosovo, Hive
Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen
Norway, La persona peggiore del mondo
Panama, Plaza Catedral
Spain, Il capo perfetto

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Il principe cerca figlio
Crudelia
Cyrano
Dune
Gli occhi di Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West Side Story

COLONNA SONORA

Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
Madres paralelas
Il potere del cane
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth

CANZONE ORIGINALE

“So May We Start?” da Annette
“Down To Joy” da Belfast
“Right Where I Belong” da Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
“Automatic Woman” da Bruised
“Dream Girl” da Cenerentola
“Beyond The Shore” da CODA
“The Anonymous Ones” da Caro Evan Hansen
“Just Look Up” da Don’t Look Up
“Dos Oruguitas” da Encanto
“Somehow You Do” da Four Good Days
“Guns Go Bang” da The Harder They Fall
“Be Alive” da King Richard
“No Time To Die” da No Time to Die
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” da Respect
“Your Song Saved My Life” da Sing 2

CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Affairs of the Art
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
Bad Seeds
Bestia
Boxballet
Flowing Home
Mum Is Pouring Rain
The Musician
Namoo
Only a Child
Robin Robin
Souvenir Souvenir
Step into the River
Us Again
The Windshield Wiper

CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Censor of Dreams
The Criminals
Distances
The Dress
Frimas
Les Grandes Claques
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Stenofonen
Tala’vision
Under the Heavens
When the Sun Sets
You’re Dead Helen

SONORO

Belfast
Dune
Ultima notte a Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Il potere del cane
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story

EFFETTI SPECIALI

Black Widow
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Legacy
Godzilla vs. Kong
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fonte: Deadline

