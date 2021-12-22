Oscar 2022, shortlist: in lizza E’ stata la mano di Dio, No Time To Die e Dune

Annunciate le shortlist ufficiali dei film che si contenderanno un posto agli Oscar 2022. Tra i film in lizza c’è l’acclamato E’ stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino che si contende un posto nella categoria Miglior film internazionale. Sorrentino sarà in competizione con altre 14 pellicole che includono il giapponese “Drive My Car” di Ryusuke Hamaguchi, l’iraniano “Un eroe” di Asghar Farhadi, il norvegese “La persona peggiore del mondo” di Joachim Trier, il francese “Titane” di Julia Ducournau, lo spagnolo “Il capo perfetto” di Fernando León de Aranoa e il finlandese “Scompartimento n. 6 – In viaggio con il destino” di Juho Kuosmanen.

Per quanto riguarda i più menzionati guidano No Time To Die e il Dune di Denis Villenuve con cinque menzioni a testa nelle medesime categorie (canzone, colonna sonora, sonoro, effetti speciali, trucco e acconciatura).

La votazione per le candidature agli Oscar 2022 inizierà giovedì 27 gennaio e terminerà martedì 1° febbraio. Le nomination saranno annunciate martedì 8 febbraio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 27 marzo. A seguire trovate al lista completa di film in lizza agli Oscar 2022 suddivisi per categorie.

DOCUMENTARI

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Scompartimento n. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, Un Eroe

Italy, E’ stata la mano di Dio

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, La persona peggiore del mondo

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, Il capo perfetto

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Il principe cerca figlio

Crudelia

Cyrano

Dune

Gli occhi di Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

COLONNA SONORA

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Madres paralelas

Il potere del cane

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

CANZONE ORIGINALE

“So May We Start?” da Annette

“Down To Joy” da Belfast

“Right Where I Belong” da Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” da Bruised

“Dream Girl” da Cenerentola

“Beyond The Shore” da CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” da Caro Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” da Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” da Encanto

“Somehow You Do” da Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” da The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” da King Richard

“No Time To Die” da No Time to Die

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” da Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” da Sing 2

CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

SONORO

Belfast

Dune

Ultima notte a Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Il potere del cane

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

EFFETTI SPECIALI

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Legacy

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fonte: Deadline