Join #TheCreator director Gareth Edwards at @Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H on Friday, 7/21 from 11:00am – 12:30pm.

See exclusive footage and receive a poster of the film. #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/gicWkVGEDd

— The Creator (@creatorthefilm) July 20, 2023