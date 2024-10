Wolf Man: nuovo trailer italiano del reboot horror di Leigh Whannell prodotto da Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE 🌑

Leigh Whannell says #WolfMan is his return to “straight-up, pure horror” after The Invisible Man and Upgrade.

“I didn’t want this film to be a nostalgic or a retro Wolf Man film in any way,” he tells Empire.

— Empire (@empiremagazine) September 23, 2024