Bond 25, Cary Fukunaga risponde alle voci sui problemi sul set per via della sua passione per i videogiochi

Di Antonio M. Abate lunedì 24 giugno 2019

Trapelata la notizia addirittura di un ammutinamento sul set di Bond 25, Cary Fukunaga risponde su Instagram alle voci secondo cui la causa sia la sua smodata passione per i videogiochi

In questi giorni il britannico Sun ha tirato fuori una storia secondo cui vi sia stato un vero e proprio ammutinamento sul set del prossimo 007, provvisoriamente intitolato Bond 25. La ragione sarebbe un ritardo di tre ore sul set da parte del regista Cary Fukunaga, a quanto pare troppo preso dalle proprie sessioni su PlayStation 4.

Non si è fatta attendere la risposta del diretto interessato, che ha preso con ironia la cosa, non prima però di aver chiarito di essere sempre stato rispettoso di tutta la squadra che sta lavorando al film. Su Instagram, infatti, Fukunaga ha tenuto a precisare quanto a certi livelli sia tutto organizzato meticolosamente e che ci sono dipartimenti che si occupano di tale minuziosa organizzazione, per forza di cose stretta nei tempi e alla quale tutti partecipano senza posa, perdendoci il sonno.

Questo il serio. Quanto al faceto, il regista di Maniac e Beasts of No Nation ha invitato a dare uno sguardo ai suoi progressi su Red Dead Redemption 2, fermi al 63% da mesi. Aggiungendo, «se qualcuno mi spoilera il finale prima che termini Bond 25 mi arrabbio». Altra pubblicità per Rockstar Games, software house alle spalle del videogioco summenzionato, che non ne avrebbe avuto bisogno ma tant'è... tutto fa brodo.