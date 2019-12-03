Annie Award 2020, le nomination: Frozen 2 e Missing Link davanti a tutti

Di Federico Boni martedì 3 dicembre 2019

Annunciate le candidature per gli Oscar animati.

Frozen 2, la recensione: spettacolare sequel che abbatte muri costruendo ponti tra i popoli 6 anni dopo Frozen arriva finalmente al cinema Il Segreto di Arendelle, dal 27 novembre in sala. La International Animated Film Society ha svelato le nomination per i suoi Annie Awards, premi Oscar animati, con numerosi lungometraggi che hanno ottenuto sei o più candidature. Davanti a tutti, con 8 candidature a testa, troviamo Frozen 2 e Missing Link, ibrido CG/Stop Motion della Laika purtroppo ancora mai visto in Italia. Klaus di Netflix, gioiello da poco in streaming, segue a quota 7 candidature, mentre Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto si sono fermati a 6 nomination, al fianco di I Lost My Body, titolo francese.

Sorprendenti alcune 'assenze'. Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto sono stati snobbati nella categoria 'miglior regia', dove invece ha trovato spazio Makoto Shinkai per Weathering With You. Frozen 2 è stato lasciato fuori dalla categoria del montaggio, così come dal Character Design.

Netflix, al suo primo anno nel mondo animato, ha fatto furore, grazie a Klaus e I Lost My Body. Il remake de Il Re Leone non è stato candidato in nessuna categoria, ribadendo la propria unicità. Non è un live-action, in quanto interamente realizzato in CG, ma si fatica a considerarlo un prodotto 'animato'. I vincitori verranno annunciati il ​​25 gennaio 2020.

Annie Award 2020 le nomination

Best Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn – Madhouse

Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain – Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions

Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire – Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine

Best FX for Feature

Abominable –DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link – Laura E Gross

Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You – GKIDS

Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Ford

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dane Stogner

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Rani Naamani

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Martins

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Rachelle Lambden

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital

Nominees: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital

Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine

Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore

Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula

Nominees: Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Bill Schwab

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli

The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative

Nominees: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Chris Butler

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinka

Best Music – Feature

AWAY – Dream Well Studios

Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative

Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Julián Nariño

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Josh Gad

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Richard Horvitz

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Jenny Slate

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Tony Hale

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder