Annie Award 2020, le nomination: Frozen 2 e Missing Link davanti a tutti

Di

Annunciate le candidature per gli Oscar animati.

La International Animated Film Society ha svelato le nomination per i suoi Annie Awards, premi Oscar animati, con numerosi lungometraggi che hanno ottenuto sei o più candidature. Davanti a tutti, con 8 candidature a testa, troviamo Frozen 2 e Missing Link, ibrido CG/Stop Motion della Laika purtroppo ancora mai visto in Italia. Klaus di Netflix, gioiello da poco in streaming, segue a quota 7 candidature, mentre Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto si sono fermati a 6 nomination, al fianco di I Lost My Body, titolo francese.

Sorprendenti alcune 'assenze'. Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto sono stati snobbati nella categoria 'miglior regia', dove invece ha trovato spazio Makoto Shinkai per Weathering With You. Frozen 2 è stato lasciato fuori dalla categoria del montaggio, così come dal Character Design.

Netflix, al suo primo anno nel mondo animato, ha fatto furore, grazie a Klaus e I Lost My Body. Il remake de Il Re Leone non è stato candidato in nessuna categoria, ribadendo la propria unicità. Non è un live-action, in quanto interamente realizzato in CG, ma si fatica a considerarlo un prodotto 'animato'. I vincitori verranno annunciati il ​​25 gennaio 2020.

Annie Award 2020

le nomination

Best Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn – Madhouse
Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Short Subject
Acid Rain – Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions
Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR
Bonfire – Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine

Best FX for Feature
Abominable –DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link – Laura E Gross
Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You – GKIDS
Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Ford

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dane Stogner

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Rani Naamani

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Martins

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Rachelle Lambden

Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital
Nominees: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital
Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine
Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore
Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula
Nominees: Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Bill Schwab

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli

The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative
Nominees: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Chris Butler

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinka

Best Music – Feature
AWAY – Dream Well Studios
Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative
Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Julián Nariño

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Josh Gad

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Richard Horvitz

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Jenny Slate

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Tony Hale

Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder

  • shares
  • Mail

I Magazines di Blogo

02blog06blogartsblogbenessereblogautoblogbebeblogbooksblogcalcioblogcineblogclickblogcomicsblogdeluxeblogdesignerblogdownloadblogecoblogfashionbloggadgetbloggamesbloggossipbloggustobloghappyblogmelablogmobileblogmotoblogmotorsportblogoutdoorblogpinkblogqueerblogsoldiblogsoundsblogtoysblogtravelblogtvblogcrimeblogpolisblogpetsblog

SCELTI PER VOI

Categorie
Vedi tutte | Archivio