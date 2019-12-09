Golden Globe 2020, le nomination: Marriage Story davanti a tutti

Non ce l'ha fatta Marco Bellocchio con Il Traditore.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno oggi annunciato le candidature ai Golden Globe 2020, premi assegnati dalla stampa estera negli anni sempre meno affidabili in quota Academy.

5 candidature per The Irishman di Martin Scorsese, comprese quelle per il miglior film, la regia e i due attori protagonisti (ma non Robert De Niro, clamorosamente snobbato), con Joker di Todd Phillips a quota quattro insieme a I due Papi e Marriage Story davanti a tutti, dall'alto delle sue sei nomination, ma con Noah Baumbach fuori dai 5 migliori registi. Qui trovano spazio Bong Joon Ho con Parasite, Sam Mendes con 1917 (3 candidature) e Quentin Tarantino con Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (5 candidature complessive), oltre ai già nominati Phillips e Scorsese. Netflix domina in lungo e in largo, con 15 candidature suddivise tra 3 titoli. Tra i film stranieri non ha trovato spazio il nostro Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio, mentre tra gli attori protagonisti c'è la solita divisione tra dramma e commedie/musical.

Nella prima Joaquin Phoenix parrebbe imbattibile, così come Renee Zellweger in Judy, mentre nella seconda la battaglia appare più complessa, tra Leonardo DiCaprio e Taron Egerton da una parte, e Awkwafina e Cate Blanchett dall'altra. Tra i non protagonisti, Tom Hanks dovrà sfidare Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino e Joe Pesci per The Irishman e Brad Pitt, mentre tra le non protagoniste Kathy Bates dovrà vedersela con Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez e Margot Robbie. Da sottolineare la presenza del remake de Il Re Leone tra i lungometraggi animati.

Golden Globe 2020

Le nomination

Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name


Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King

