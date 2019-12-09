Golden Globe 2020, le nomination: Marriage Story davanti a tutti
Non ce l'ha fatta Marco Bellocchio con Il Traditore.
Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno oggi annunciato le candidature ai Golden Globe 2020, premi assegnati dalla stampa estera negli anni sempre meno affidabili in quota Academy.
Scarlett Johansson e Adam Driver protagonisti dell'ultimo film di Noah Baumbach. Leggete la nostra recensione di Marriage Story
Nella prima Joaquin Phoenix parrebbe imbattibile, così come Renee Zellweger in Judy, mentre nella seconda la battaglia appare più complessa, tra Leonardo DiCaprio e Taron Egerton da una parte, e Awkwafina e Cate Blanchett dall'altra. Tra i non protagonisti, Tom Hanks dovrà sfidare Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino e Joe Pesci per The Irishman e Brad Pitt, mentre tra le non protagoniste Kathy Bates dovrà vedersela con Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez e Margot Robbie. Da sottolineare la presenza del remake de Il Re Leone tra i lungometraggi animati.
Le nomination
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King