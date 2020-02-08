Razzie Awards 2020, le nomination: dominano Cats e Rambo: Last Blood
Alla vigilia degli Oscar 2002, come vuole tradizione, è tempo di Razzie.
Tra ex statuette in candidatura spicca anche Matthew McConaughey, che tra gli altri dovrà vedersela con Sylvester Stallone e John Travolta, oltre a Judi Dench e Tom Hooper. Tra le nuove esilaranti categorie di quest'anno, spicca quella per il peggior disprezzo per la vita umana e la proprietà pubblica, che vede in corsa Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker e Rambo: Last Blood.
Joker è l'unico film candidato agli Oscar ad aver strappato una candidatura ai Razzie. L'ambito Redeemer Award, invece, vede in nomination Eddie Murphy, per Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves con John Wick 3 e Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers e Will Smith con Aladdin. Esilarante, come sempre, la categoria 'peggior combo', che quest'anno vede in corsa il pacco peloso in CG di Jason Derulo in Cats, John Travolta e qualsiasi sceneggiatura che accetta, i capezzoli degli attori di Cats e l'impotente rabbia di Stallone.
I Razzies di solito vengono assegnati la notte prima degli Oscar, ma quest'anno la situazione è mutata, con le nomination annunciate oggi e la notte di premiazione ancora avvolta nel mistero.
Le nomination
Worst Picture
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
Worst Actress
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Supporting Actor
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst Screenplay
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin