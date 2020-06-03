Cannes 2020, tutti i film della Selezione Ufficiale

Di Antonio M. Abate mercoledì 3 giugno 2020

Che sia la sala o altri Festival, ecco i titoli che d'ora in avanti beneficeranno del bollino d'approvazione di Cannes, suddivisi per insolite categorie

Facciamoci male. Non fosse già abbastanza surreale la situazione, a meno di due settimane da quella che sarebbe stata la naturale conclusione dell'edizione di quest'anno, abbiamo tra le mani la Selezione Ufficiale dei film che avremmo visto a Cannes. Presentata meno di due ore fa da Pierre Lescure e Thierry Frémaux, come anticipato settimana scorsa, al suo interno ci troviamo cose che senza dubbio ci è dispiaciuto non vedere.

Per esempio, non uno ma due film di by Steve McQueen. Ricordate che il regista di Hunger e Shame era a lavoro su una serie TV per la BBC? Bene, non è più una serie TV: ora sono appunto due lungometraggi, Mangrove e Lover’s Rock, ed entrambi potranno beneficiare del blasonato bollino cannense. Che altro?

Beh, Wes Anderson ci sarebbe stato, così come François Ozon e Thomas Vinterberg. Memori della scorsa annata, quest'anno i sudcoreani sarebbero stati due, ovvero Im Sang-Soo e Yeon Sang-Ho. C'è l'opera seconda di Francis Lee e cinque commedie francesi. Non solo: avrebbero infatti trovato spazio sia l'ultimo film di Gorô Miyazaki che Soul della Pixar.

Per il resto no, niente italiani, nemmeno il primo film in lingua inglese di Nanni Moretti; che, per non esserci, potrebbe a nostro parere slittare al prossimo anno, giocandosi le proprie chance la prossima edizione. Detto ciò, chissà se e quanti di questi si vedranno in altri Festival (Mostra in primis, chiaro); Cannes intanto ha parlato. Di seguito tutti i film.

THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) 1h43

Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES - International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) 1h40

Production: MANDARIN - International Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) 2h20

Production: KINO FILMS CO - Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

LOVER'S ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 1h08

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 2h04

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) 1h55

Production: ZENTROPA - International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (Algeria/France) 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) 2h06

Production: STEMAL - International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) 1h40

Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP - International Sales: FINECUT

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we'll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) 2h16

Production: CARACOL TELEVISION - International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) 1h54

Production: REDPETER FILMS - International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA - French Distribution: ARP SELECTION

IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) 2h06

Production: KINOELEKTRON - International Sales: LUXBOX

DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) 1h40

Production: SYNECDOCHE - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: AD VITAM

THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) 3h48

Production: NAGOYA TV - International Sales: NAGOYA TV

THE NEWCOMERS

PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) 1h36

Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) 1h47

Production: WILLOW FILMS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) 2h

Production: MOBY DICK FILMS - International Sales: ELLE DRIVER - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30

Production: VIVID REELS

LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) 1h53

Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD - International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES

ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) 1h26

Production: LES FILMS VELVET - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: AD VITAM

SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) 1h40

Production: LAVA FILMS - International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM SALES

TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) 1h28

Production: BAXTER FILMS - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS

FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) 2h05

Production: KORO FILMS - French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION

AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) 2h

Production: SEE-SAW FILMS - International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) 1h40

Production: PARTIZAN FILMS - International Sales: BE FOR FILMS - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) 2h14

Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION - International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) 1h46

Production: NEMESIS FILMS - International Sales: WAZABI FILMS

HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) 1h34

Production: SPIRO FILMS - International Sales: MK2 FILMS

AN OMNIBUS FILM

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam -1h53

Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE - International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

THE FIRST FEATURES

FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) 1h52

Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES - International Sales: HANWAY FILMS - French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) 1h45

Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION - International Sales: VERSATILE

SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) 1h32

Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: THE PARTY FILM SALES - French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)1h27

Production: MANEKI FILMS

BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) 1h30

Production: EZEKIEL

IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) 1h20

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) 2h10

Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) 1h35

Production: HAUT ET COURT - International Sales: TOTEM FILMS - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) 1h13

Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: LUXBOX - French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION

VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) 1h35

Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: KINOLOGY - French Distribution: REZO FILMS

GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) 1h48

Production: CG CINEMA - International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE - French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) 1h40

Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: INDIE SALES - French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) 1h38

Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES

STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) 2h36

Production: ALIBABA PICTURES

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) 1h40

Production: PARDES FILMS - International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE

3 DOCUMENTARIES FILMS

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo) 1h30

Production: LES FILMS DE L'OEIL SAUVAGE - International Sales: ANDANA FILMS

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) 1h24

Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC - International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS - French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9 JOURS À RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

Production: ALOEST FILMS

5 COMEDY FILMS

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35

Production: CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION

UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40

Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales: MK2 FILMS - French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film

Production: TRESOR FILMS - International Sales: STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL

LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27

Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE - International Sales: CHARADES - French Distribution: LE PACTE

4 ANIMATED FILMS

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) 1h22

Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) 1h30

Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL - International Sales: CINEPHIL

JOSEP by Aurel (France) 1h20 – 1st film

Production: LES FILMS D'ICI - Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION

SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) 1h30

Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY