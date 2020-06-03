Cannes 2020, tutti i film della Selezione Ufficiale
Che sia la sala o altri Festival, ecco i titoli che d'ora in avanti beneficeranno del bollino d'approvazione di Cannes, suddivisi per insolite categorie
Facciamoci male. Non fosse già abbastanza surreale la situazione, a meno di due settimane da quella che sarebbe stata la naturale conclusione dell'edizione di quest'anno, abbiamo tra le mani la Selezione Ufficiale dei film che avremmo visto a Cannes. Presentata meno di due ore fa da Pierre Lescure e Thierry Frémaux, come anticipato settimana scorsa, al suo interno ci troviamo cose che senza dubbio ci è dispiaciuto non vedere.
Per esempio, non uno ma due film di by Steve McQueen. Ricordate che il regista di Hunger e Shame era a lavoro su una serie TV per la BBC? Bene, non è più una serie TV: ora sono appunto due lungometraggi, Mangrove e Lover’s Rock, ed entrambi potranno beneficiare del blasonato bollino cannense. Che altro?
Beh, Wes Anderson ci sarebbe stato, così come François Ozon e Thomas Vinterberg. Memori della scorsa annata, quest'anno i sudcoreani sarebbero stati due, ovvero Im Sang-Soo e Yeon Sang-Ho. C'è l'opera seconda di Francis Lee e cinque commedie francesi. Non solo: avrebbero infatti trovato spazio sia l'ultimo film di Gorô Miyazaki che Soul della Pixar.
Per il resto no, niente italiani, nemmeno il primo film in lingua inglese di Nanni Moretti; che, per non esserci, potrebbe a nostro parere slittare al prossimo anno, giocandosi le proprie chance la prossima edizione. Detto ciò, chissà se e quanti di questi si vedranno in altri Festival (Mostra in primis, chiaro); Cannes intanto ha parlato. Di seguito tutti i film.
THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)
THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) 1h43
Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES - International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) 1h40
Production: MANDARIN - International Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA
ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) 2h20
Production: KINO FILMS CO - Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
LOVER'S ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 1h08
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 2h04
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) 1h55
Production: ZENTROPA - International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (Algeria/France) 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) 2h06
Production: STEMAL - International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS
HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) 1h40
Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP - International Sales: FINECUT
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we'll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) 2h16
Production: CARACOL TELEVISION - International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT
PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) 1h54
Production: REDPETER FILMS - International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA - French Distribution: ARP SELECTION
IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) 2h06
Production: KINOELEKTRON - International Sales: LUXBOX
DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) 1h40
Production: SYNECDOCHE - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: AD VITAM
THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) 3h48
Production: NAGOYA TV - International Sales: NAGOYA TV
THE NEWCOMERS
PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) 1h36
Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) 1h47
Production: WILLOW FILMS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) 2h
Production: MOBY DICK FILMS - International Sales: ELLE DRIVER - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30
Production: VIVID REELS
LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) 1h53
Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD - International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES
ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) 1h26
Production: LES FILMS VELVET - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: AD VITAM
SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) 1h40
Production: LAVA FILMS - International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM SALES
TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) 1h28
Production: BAXTER FILMS - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS
FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) 2h05
Production: KORO FILMS - French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION
AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) 2h
Production: SEE-SAW FILMS - International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) 1h40
Production: PARTIZAN FILMS - International Sales: BE FOR FILMS - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) 2h14
Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION - International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION
NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) 1h46
Production: NEMESIS FILMS - International Sales: WAZABI FILMS
HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) 1h34
Production: SPIRO FILMS - International Sales: MK2 FILMS
AN OMNIBUS FILM
SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam -1h53
Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE - International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION
THE FIRST FEATURES
FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) 1h52
Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES - International Sales: HANWAY FILMS - French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT
PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) 1h45
Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION - International Sales: VERSATILE
SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) 1h32
Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: THE PARTY FILM SALES - French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)1h27
Production: MANEKI FILMS
BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) 1h30
Production: EZEKIEL
IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) 1h20
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) 2h10
Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) 1h35
Production: HAUT ET COURT - International Sales: TOTEM FILMS - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) 1h13
Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: LUXBOX - French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION
VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) 1h35
Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: KINOLOGY - French Distribution: REZO FILMS
GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) 1h48
Production: CG CINEMA - International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE - French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE
SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) 1h40
Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: INDIE SALES - French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION
JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) 1h38
Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES
STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) 2h36
Production: ALIBABA PICTURES
THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) 1h40
Production: PARDES FILMS - International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE
3 DOCUMENTARIES FILMS
EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo) 1h30
Production: LES FILMS DE L'OEIL SAUVAGE - International Sales: ANDANA FILMS
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) 1h24
Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC - International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS - French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
9 JOURS À RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)
Production: ALOEST FILMS
5 COMEDY FILMS
ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35
Production: CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION
UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40
Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales: MK2 FILMS - French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION
L’ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film
Production: TRESOR FILMS - International Sales: STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL
LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27
Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE - International Sales: CHARADES - French Distribution: LE PACTE
4 ANIMATED FILMS
AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) 1h22
Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH
FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) 1h30
Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL - International Sales: CINEPHIL
JOSEP by Aurel (France) 1h20 – 1st film
Production: LES FILMS D'ICI - Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION
SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) 1h30
Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY