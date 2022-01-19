Festival di Berlino 2022, programma: Paolo Taviani in concorso e premiere nuovo film di Dario Argento
Annunciato il programma del “Festival di Berlino 2022”, Paolo Taviani unico italiano in concorso e premiere nuovo film di Dario Argento.
Annunciato il programma della 72esima edizione del Festival di Berlino (10-22 febbraio), che avrà come presidente di giuria il regista M. Night Shyamalan. Unico film italiano in concorso Leonora Addio del regista Paolo Taviani con le musiche del premio oscar Nicola Piovani. Il film racconta la rocambolesca avventura delle ceneri di Pirandello e il movimentato viaggio dell’urna da Roma ad Agrigento, fino alla tribolata sepoltura avvenuta dopo quindici anni dalla morte.
Come già annunciato, il Concorso Internazionale si apre quest’anno con Peter Von Kant di François Ozon che sarà proiettato insieme ad altri 17 lungometraggi, inclusi i nuovi film di Hong Sang-soo, Claire Denis, Ulrich Seidl e Rithy Panh. Questa edizione segna la prima volta di Denis al Concorso di Berlino con Both Sides of the Blade (precedentemente noto come Fire) interpretato da Juliette Binoche e Vincent Lindon. Il programma del Concorso prevede 17 anteprime mondiali più una internazionale, ovvero Call Jane della sceneggiatrice Carol Phyllis Nagy, con Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver e Kate Mara, che arriverà a Berlino dopo il suo debutto al Sundance. Per quanto riguarda i documentari, il cambogiano Rithy Panh è tornato in Concorso dopo la sua selezione nel 2020 con Irradiated.
È stato anche completato il programma della Berlinale Special, che include l’ultima collaborazione di Nick Cave e Andrew Dominik con This Much I Know To Be True, e il nuovo film del maestro dell’horror Dario Argento, Occhiali Neri, che vede la figlia Asia nel cast.
Come riportato in precedenza, il festival ha cambiato il suo formato per il 2022 a causa dell’incertezza legata alla pandemia in corso. L’European Film Market si è spostato online, mentre il festival prosegue con un evento di persona, anche se in formato ridotto, con ogni proiezione in anteprima che si svolgerà nei primi sei giorni dell’evento con la cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il 16 febbraio. Ulteriori modifiche includono la capacità delle sale limitata al 50%, maschere e pass Covid obbligatori e nessun party è stato autorizzato.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION TITLES
A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)
Germany / France
by Nicolette Krebitz
with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet
World premiere
Alcarràs
Spain / Italy
by Carla Simón
with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad
World premiere
Both Sides of the Blade
France
by Claire Denis
with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier
World premiere
Rimini
Austria / France / Germany
by Ulrich Seidl
with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini
World premiere
Call Jane
USA
by Phyllis Nagy
with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara
International premiere
A Piece of Sky
Switzerland / Germany
by Michael Koch
with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler
World premiere
Everything Will Be Ok
France / Cambodia
by Rithy Panh
World premiere / documentary form
La ligne (The Line)
Switzerland / France / Belgium
by Ursula Meier
with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo
World premiere
Leonora addio
Italy
by Paolo Taviani
with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker
World premiere
The Passengers of the Night
France
by Mikhaël Hers
with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart
World premiere
Before, Now & Then
Indonesia
by Kamila Andini
with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil
World premiere
Peter von Kant
France
by François Ozon
with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla
World premiere / opening film
Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush
Germany / France
by Andreas Dresen
with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer
World premiere
Robe of Gems
Mexico / Argentina / USA
by Natalia López Gallardo
with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa
World premiere / debut film
The Novelist’s Film
South Korea
by Hong Sangsoo
with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa
World premiere
One Year, One Night
Spain / France
by Isaki Lacuesta
with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez
World premiere
That Kind of Summer
Canada
by Denis Côté
with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi
World premiere
Return to Dust
People’s Republic of China
by Li Ruijun
with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing
World premiere
ENCOUNTERS FILMS
A Little Love Package
Austria / Argentina
by Gastón Solnicki
with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin
World premiere
See You Friday, Robinson
France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon
by Mitra Farahani
with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan
World premiere / documentary form
Axiom
Germany
by Jöns Jönsson
with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert
World premiere
Brother in Every Inch
Russian Federation
by Alexander Zolotukhin
with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev
World premiere
Coma
France
by Bertrand Bonello
with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque
World premiere
Father’s Day
Rwanda
by Kivu Ruhorahoza
with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana
World premiere
Flux Gourmet
United Kingdom / USA / Hungary
by Peter Strickland
with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer
World premiere
The City and the City
Greece
by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas
with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia
World premiere
American Journal
France
by Arnaud des Pallières
World premiere / documentary form
Small, Slow but Steady
Japan / France
by Shô Miyake
with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura
World premiere
MUTZENBACHER
Austria
by Ruth Beckermann
World premiere / documentary form
Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Canada
by Ashley McKenzie
with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng
World premiere
Sonne
Austria
by Kurdwin Ayub
with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka
World premiere / Debut
Unrest
Switzerland
by Cyril Schäublin
with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov
World premiere
The Death of my Mother
Germany
by Jessica Krummacher
with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber
World premiere
BERLINALE SPECIAL GALA FILMS
Against the Ice
Iceland / Denmark
by Peter Flinth
with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance
World premiere
About Joan
France / Germany / Ireland
by Laurent Larivière
with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud
World premiere
Gangubai Kathiawadi
India
by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
World premiere
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
United Kingdom
by Sophie Hyde
with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson
European premiere
Incredible But True
France / Belgium
by Quentin Dupieux
with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier
World premiere
The Forger
Germany / Luxembourg
by Maggie Peren
with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler
World premiere
Occhiali neri
Italy / France
by Dario Argento
with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang
World premiere
The Outfit
USA
by Graham Moore
with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien
World premiere / Debut
BERLINALE SPECIAL FILMS
1341 Frames of Love and War
Israel / United Kingdom / USA
by Ran Tal
World premiere / documentary form
A German Party
Germany
by Simon Brückner
World premiere / documentary form
Le chêne
France
by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux
International premiere / documentary form
Nest
Denmark / Iceland
by Hlynur Pálmason
with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson
World premiere / short film
Nothing Lasts Forever
USA
by Jason Kohn
World premiere / documentary form
North Terminal
Argentina
by Lucrecia Martel
International premiere / documentary form / short film
This Much I Know To Be True
United Kingdom
by Andrew Dominik
with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
World premiere / documentary form