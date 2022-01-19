Festival di Berlino 2022, programma: Paolo Taviani in concorso e premiere nuovo film di Dario Argento

Annunciato il programma della 72esima edizione del Festival di Berlino (10-22 febbraio), che avrà come presidente di giuria il regista M. Night Shyamalan. Unico film italiano in concorso Leonora Addio del regista Paolo Taviani con le musiche del premio oscar Nicola Piovani. Il film racconta la rocambolesca avventura delle ceneri di Pirandello e il movimentato viaggio dell’urna da Roma ad Agrigento, fino alla tribolata sepoltura avvenuta dopo quindici anni dalla morte.

Come già annunciato, il Concorso Internazionale si apre quest’anno con Peter Von Kant di François Ozon che sarà proiettato insieme ad altri 17 lungometraggi, inclusi i nuovi film di Hong Sang-soo, Claire Denis, Ulrich Seidl e Rithy Panh. Questa edizione segna la prima volta di Denis al Concorso di Berlino con Both Sides of the Blade (precedentemente noto come Fire) interpretato da Juliette Binoche e Vincent Lindon. Il programma del Concorso prevede 17 anteprime mondiali più una internazionale, ovvero Call Jane della sceneggiatrice Carol Phyllis Nagy, con Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver e Kate Mara, che arriverà a Berlino dopo il suo debutto al Sundance. Per quanto riguarda i documentari, il cambogiano Rithy Panh è tornato in Concorso dopo la sua selezione nel 2020 con Irradiated.

È stato anche completato il programma della Berlinale Special, che include l’ultima collaborazione di Nick Cave e Andrew Dominik con This Much I Know To Be True, e il nuovo film del maestro dell’horror Dario Argento, Occhiali Neri, che vede la figlia Asia nel cast.

Come riportato in precedenza, il festival ha cambiato il suo formato per il 2022 a causa dell’incertezza legata alla pandemia in corso. L’European Film Market si è spostato online, mentre il festival prosegue con un evento di persona, anche se in formato ridotto, con ogni proiezione in anteprima che si svolgerà nei primi sei giorni dell’evento con la cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il 16 febbraio. Ulteriori modifiche includono la capacità delle sale limitata al 50%, maschere e pass Covid obbligatori e nessun party è stato autorizzato.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION TITLES

A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)

Germany / France

by Nicolette Krebitz

with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet

World premiere

Alcarràs

Spain / Italy

by Carla Simón

with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad

World premiere

Both Sides of the Blade

France

by Claire Denis

with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier

World premiere

Rimini

Austria / France / Germany

by Ulrich Seidl

with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini

World premiere

Call Jane

USA

by Phyllis Nagy

with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara

International premiere

A Piece of Sky

Switzerland / Germany

by Michael Koch

with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler

World premiere

Everything Will Be Ok

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / documentary form

La ligne (The Line)

Switzerland / France / Belgium

by Ursula Meier

with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo

World premiere

Leonora addio

Italy

by Paolo Taviani

with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker

World premiere

The Passengers of the Night

France

by Mikhaël Hers

with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart

World premiere

Before, Now & Then

Indonesia

by Kamila Andini

with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil

World premiere

Peter von Kant

France

by François Ozon

with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

World premiere / opening film

Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush

Germany / France

by Andreas Dresen

with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer

World premiere

Robe of Gems

Mexico / Argentina / USA

by Natalia López Gallardo

with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa

World premiere / debut film

The Novelist’s Film

South Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa

World premiere

One Year, One Night

Spain / France

by Isaki Lacuesta

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez

World premiere

That Kind of Summer

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi

World premiere

Return to Dust

People’s Republic of China

by Li Ruijun

with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing

World premiere

ENCOUNTERS FILMS

A Little Love Package

Austria / Argentina

by Gastón Solnicki

with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin

World premiere

See You Friday, Robinson

France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon

by Mitra Farahani

with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan

World premiere / documentary form

Axiom

Germany

by Jöns Jönsson

with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert

World premiere

Brother in Every Inch

Russian Federation

by Alexander Zolotukhin

with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev

World premiere

Coma

France

by Bertrand Bonello

with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque

World premiere

Father’s Day

Rwanda

by Kivu Ruhorahoza

with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana

World premiere

Flux Gourmet

United Kingdom / USA / Hungary

by Peter Strickland

with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer

World premiere

The City and the City

Greece

by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia

World premiere

American Journal

France

by Arnaud des Pallières

World premiere / documentary form

Small, Slow but Steady

Japan / France

by Shô Miyake

with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura

World premiere

MUTZENBACHER

Austria

by Ruth Beckermann

World premiere / documentary form

Queens of the Qing Dynasty

Canada

by Ashley McKenzie

with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng

World premiere

Sonne

Austria

by Kurdwin Ayub

with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka

World premiere / Debut

Unrest

Switzerland

by Cyril Schäublin

with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov

World premiere

The Death of my Mother

Germany

by Jessica Krummacher

with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber

World premiere

BERLINALE SPECIAL GALA FILMS

Against the Ice

Iceland / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

About Joan

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

United Kingdom

by Sophie Hyde

with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson

European premiere

Incredible But True

France / Belgium

by Quentin Dupieux

with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier

World premiere

The Forger

Germany / Luxembourg

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

Occhiali neri

Italy / France

by Dario Argento

with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang

World premiere

The Outfit

USA

by Graham Moore

with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

World premiere / Debut

BERLINALE SPECIAL FILMS

1341 Frames of Love and War

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary form

A German Party

Germany

by Simon Brückner

World premiere / documentary form

Le chêne

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

Nest

Denmark / Iceland

by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson

World premiere / short film

Nothing Lasts Forever

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary form

North Terminal

Argentina

by Lucrecia Martel

International premiere / documentary form / short film

This Much I Know To Be True

United Kingdom

by Andrew Dominik

with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

World premiere / documentary form