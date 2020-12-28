Film 2020: trailer mashup con i migliori film dell’anno

La fine dell’anno si avvicina ed è tempo di uno sguardo ai migliori film del 2020 attraverso i consueti video mashup che cominciano a circolare con l’approssimarsi del Capodanno. Oggi vi proponiamo un video mashup ad opera dell’utente di YouTube noto come “Sleepy Skunk ” che ogni anno fa un lavoro certosino di montaggio con i trailer dei film rilasciati nel corso dell’anno che sono davvero “tanta roba”.

Il trailer mashup include stralci di film che sono riusciti a transitare in sala prima del lockdown che ha portato alla chiusura delle sale cinematografiche come l’ambizioso Tenet di Christopher Nolan, il sorprendente remake The Invisible Man, il divertente Bad Boys For Life, il pessimo Fantasy Island, il sottovalutato Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn e l’ottimo live-action Sonic – Il Film. La lista include anche film di Netflix come The Old Guard con Charlize Theron guerriera immortale, Le strade del male con Tom Holland , il film animato Over the Moon, il musical Prom e lo spassoso Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga con Will Ferrell. Nel trailer anche esclusive Disney Plus (Black Beauty, Soul, Mulan), film che hanno saltato l’uscita in sala in favore di piattaforme varie come Fatman (Sky) con Mel Gibson Babbo Natale d’azione e il remake Le Streghe di Robert Zemeckis (Amazon Prime Video). Naturalmente non mancano film già usciti a livello internazionale che arriveranno in Italia solo nel 2021 come l’atteso sequel Wonder Woman 1984, la commedia horror Freaky di Blumhouse, l’adattamento live-action del videogioco Monster Hunter e e il sequel horror con zombie Train to Busan 2: Peninsula.

A seguire trovate una lista dettagliata dei film inclusi nel trailer mashup con stralci e posizionamento.

* * * PART I – LET’S ROCK * * *

0:10 – Wander

0:11 – The Wild Goose Lake (double shot)

“I don’t know who you are, but I’m coming for you.” – Aaron Eckhart, Wander

0:13 – I’m No Longer Here

0:14 – Freaky

0:15 – The Rental

0:16 – Deerskin (double shot)

“What do you want?” – Chris Messina, The Secrets We Keep

0:17 – 15 Years

“It’s not what I want, it’s what I need. And I need you to learn… what a bad day really is.” – Russell Crowe, Unhinged

0:19 – Unhinged

0:20 – Fatman (double shot)

0:22 – Alone (double shot)

“Whoa.” – Lesley Manville, Let Him Go

0:24 – Let Him Go

0:27 – Becky

“I did something… unexpected today.” – Haley Bennett, Swallow

0:28 – Shortcut (double shot)

0:29 – Promising Young Woman

0:30 – The Mortuary Collection

0:31 – The Craft: Legacy (double shot)

“Don’t try to understand it. Feel it.” – Clémence Poésy, Tenet

0:33 – Swallow (double shot)

0:35 – The Rhythm Section

0:36 – 1BR

0:37 – The Grudge

“Repent, and you will find salvation.” – Jarred Atkin, The Lodge

0:38 – The Lodge

0:39 – Saint Maud

0:40 – Behind

0:41 – The Call

0:42 – Come Play

0:43 – Saint Maud

“Repent.” – Jarred Atkin, The Lodge

0:44 – The Lie

0:45 – Freaky

“It wants to take over us.” – Elle Lorraine, Bad Hair

0:46 – Bad Hair (triple shot)

0:49 – Come Away

0:49 – Kindred

0:50 – Nocturne

“No one… loves their kid more than I do.” – Sarah Paulson, Run

0:51 – Run (double shot)

0:53 – Brahms: The Boy II

0:55 – Host

0:55 – Vivarium (double shot)

0:57 – Come to Daddy

“I don’t go in that part of the house.” – Brooklynn Prince, The Turning

0:58 – First Cow

0:59 – The Turning

1:00 – The Owners (double shot)

“If I don’t make it… the world needs to find out about this place.” – Tongayi Chirisa, Antebellum

1:02 – The Devil All the Time

1:03 – The Invisible Man

1:04 – The Wretched

1:05 – The Secrets We Keep

1:06 – The Platform (double shot)

1:08 – Fantasy Island

“It’s just the color.” – Nicolas Cage, Color Out of Space

1:09 – Gretel & Hansel

1:10 – Color Out of Space (double shot)

1:11 – Blood Machines

1:12 – Nocturne

“Who wants to party? Without smiling.” – Anna Kendrick, Trolls World Tour

1:13 – Trolls World Tour (double shot)

“Let’s rock!” – William Sadler, Bill & Ted Face the Music

1:18 – Bill & Ted Face the Music

1:19 – Trolls World Tour (double shot)

1:20 – Monster Hunter (double shot)

1:22 – Tenet (double shot)

1:23 – The Invisible Man

1:24 – The Empty Man

“Come out or I’ll do it!” – Christopher Abbott, Possessor

1:25 – Old Guard

1:26 – Sonic the Hedgehog

1:27 – Bad Boys For Life

1:28 – The New Mutants

1:29 – Parallel

1:29 – Spree

1:30 – The Wild Goose Lake

1:31 – Monster Hunter (double shot)

1:32 – Birds of Prey (triple shot)

1:35 – Echo Boomers

1:36 – Spontaneous

1:37 – Train to Busan 2: Peninsula (double shot)

1:38 – Guns Akimbo (double shot)

1:40 – Extraction (quadruple shot)

1:41 – Train to Busan 2: Peninsula

1:42 – Capone

1:43 – Underwater

1:44 – Greyhound (double shot)

1:45 – I’m Your Woman

1:46 – Greenland

1:46 – Bloodshot (double shot)

“I can’t hear anything.” – Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

1:48 – Sound of Metal (double shot)

“Hey Winnie, it’s me. Can you tell me if you’ve ever heard this sound before?” – Sierra McCormick, The Vast of Night

1:54 – The Vast of Night

* * * PART II – HOW MANY DAYS WHILE THE SUN SHINES * * *

2:06 – On the Rocks

2:08 – The Invisible Man

2:09 – Earth and Blood

2:10 – Promising Young Woman

2:11 – The Rental

2:13 – The Burnt Orange Heresy

2:14 – Relic

“Hey Winnie, it’s me. Can you tell me if you’ve ever heard this sound before?” – Sierra McCormick, The Vast of Night

2:16 – The Assistant (double shot)

“I just want you to know that, I know that I failed you. And I hope that, one day, you can see in me, the man that you once hoped I would be.” – Ben Affleck, The Way Back

2:19 – Relic (double shot)

2:20 – The Roads Not Taken

2:23 – Downhill

2:25 – Another Round

2:26 – Nomadland

2:28 – Artemis Fowl (double shot)

2:30 – The Nest

2:31 – The Photograph

2:33 – The Way Back (double shot)

“I’m on the verge or forgiving you.” – Juliette Binoche, La Vérité

2:36 – Artemis Fowl

2:39 – La Vérité

2:40 – Love and Monsters (double shot)

“Now I understand… how much that means to you.” – Yifei Liu, Mulan

2:41 – To All the Boys PS: I Still Love You (double shot)

2:44 – Rebecca (double shot)

2:46 – The One and Only Ivan (double shot)

“It is my daughter… that means everything to me.” – Tzi Ma, Mulan

2:49 – Mulan (triple shot)

2:55 – Come Away

2:56 – Over the Moon (double shot)

“I need your help, I can’t do it alone.” – Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead

2:59 – The Life Ahead (double shot)

3:02 – Looks That Kill

“What if I’m not supposed to be healed?” “Don’t say that. – Ibrahima Gueye, I Still Believe

3:03 – I Still Believe (double shot)

3:06 – Zombi Child

“I didn’t get to say goodbye.” – Marina Domingues, Vitalina Varela

3:07 – Papicha (double shot)

3:10 – Ordinary Love

3:11 – Minari

3:12 – Only

“You try harder than anyone I’ve ever met.” – Leah Lewis, The Half of It

3:14 – The Half of It (double shot)

3:16 – Wild Mountain Thyme

3:17 – Hillbilly Elegy

“I’m sorry but I can’t put you through that.” – Charlie Plummer, Words on Bathroom Walls

3:19 – Words on Bathroom Walls (double shot)

3:21 – All My Life

3:23 – Endless

3:24 – Ordinary Love

3:25 – Life in a Year

3:26 – A Perfectly Normal Family

“How many days do we have while the sun shines?” – Emily Blunt, Wild Mountain Thyme

3:28 – The Call 콜

3:29 – Weathering With You

“It’s not shining.” – Jamie Dornan, Wild Mountain Thyme

“I believe that it is.” – Emily Blunt, Wild Mountain Thyme

3:31 – Wild Mountain Thyme (double shot)

3:33 – Hala

3:34 – Kindred (double shot)

“Dad… told me to give you this.” – Chris Pratt, Onward

3:34 – Onward (quintuple shot)

“Do I have to keep listening to Beethoven or can we f*cking get on with it?” – Betty Gilpin, The Hunt

3:39 – The Hunt (double shot)

* * * PART III – YOUR LIFE IS ABOUT TO START * * *

3:52 – She Dies Tomorrow

3:53 – Hope Gap (double shot)

“Without really knowing, I wasn’t worried about what would happen if I lived. I was worried about what would happen if I wouldn’t. What I would miss. I worried about not remembering. Not remembering that there are bright places, even in dark times, and that if there isn’t… you can be that bright place.” – Elle Fanning, All The Bright Places

3:56 – Project Power

3:59 – The Photograph

4:02 – Yellow Rose

4:05 – Uncle Frank

4:06 – Yellow Rose

4:08 – She Dies Tomorrow (double shot)

4:11 – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

4:14 – Beans

4:17 – All the Bright Places

4:20 – The Broken Hearts Gallery

4:21 – The Midnight Sky

4:22 – The Burnt Orange Heresy

4:23 – Monsoon

4:25 – The Lie

4:27 – Wander Darkly

4:28 – Babyteeth

4:30 – Life in a Year

4:32 – Nocturne

4:34 – Come Away

4:35 – Love and Monsters

4:36 – Gagarine

4:37 – Ammonite (double shot)

4:39 – Kajillionaire

4:40 – Call of the Wild

4:41 – And Then We Danced (double shot)

4:43 – Dolittle

4:44 – Emma.

4:46 – Summerland (double shot)

“That place.. will never abandon you.” – Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

4:47 – Dolittle (double shot)

4:49 – On the Rocks

4:50 – Black Beauty

4:52 – Stargirl (double shot)

4:53 – Mank

“There’s so much in there that the world needs to hear.” – Lil Rel Howery, Clouds

4:55 – Clouds (double shot)

4:57 – Palm Springs (double shot)

“Get ready… Your life is about to start.” – Jamie Foxx, Soul

5:00 – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (double shot)

5:02 – Soul (double shot)

5:04 – The Secret Garden

5:05 – All My Life (double shot)

5:07 – Undine

5:08 – Unpregnant

5:09 – Wonder Woman 1984 (triple shot)

5:11 – Over the Moon

5:12 – The Croods: A New Age

5:14 – The High Note (double shot)

5:15 – Prom

5:17 – Birds of Prey

5:18 – Eurovision

5:18 – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

5:19 – The Witches

5:20 – Borat Subsequent Movie Film

5:20 – Valley Girl

5:21 – Life is Beautiful

5:22 – Wolfwalkers

5:23 – Bill & Ted Face the Music

5:24 – The Midnight Sky

5:25 – Jiang Ziya

