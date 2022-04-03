GLAAD Media Awards 2022, vincitori: a “Eternals” di Marvel il premio LGBTQ per il cinema

Festival e rassegne Oscar 2022, vincitori: miglior film “I segni del cuore – CODA”, Will Smith miglior attore

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei GLAAD Media Awards 2022, premi annuali, creati nel 1990, assegnati dalla “Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation” alle persone e alle produzioni dell’intrattenimento, per il loro contribuito nel dare un’immagine più veritiera e accurata della comunità LGBT e delle questioni che riguardano la loro vita. Oltre al cinema e alla televisione, i premi riconoscono anche i successi in altri rami dei media e delle arti, tra cui teatro, musica, giornalismo, videogiochi e pubblicità.

I GLAAD Media Awards 2022 hanno visto premiati per il cinema il film Marvel Eternals della regista premio Oscar Chloé Zhao e il dramma Madres paralelas di Pedro Almodóvar con protagoniste Penélope Cruz e Milena Smit. Altri vincitori della serata hanno incluso il film tv Single per sempre? (Single All The Way), una commedia romantica natalizia di Netflix e il documentario Changing the Game di Hulu, che racconta di atleti transgender delle scuole superiori di tutto il paese che competono ai vertici dei loro campi, sfidando anche i confini e le percezioni di equità e discriminazione.

Quella tenutasi al Beverly Hilton Hotel è la prima di due ceriomonie di premiazione che hanno annunciato i vincitori di 16 delle 30 categorie totali di cui si compongono i GLAAD. Presentata da Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’ Hara e D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, la cerimonia ha visto premiate la cantautrice premio Emmy Kacey Musgraves con il Vanguard Award e Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, attrice e cantante transgender nota per la serie tv Pose che ha ricevuto lo Stephen F. Kolzak Award consegnato da Andrew Garfield, che era tra i nominati di quest’anno come protagonista del film Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Alla cerimonia di premiazione erano presenti anche i musicisti pop Troye Sivan e Jojo Siwa e gli attori Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Mira Sorvino, Ben Platt e Cynthia Erivo. Le altre 14 categorie, tra cui serie teatrali, artisti musicali e programmi per bambini, saranno annunciate alla cerimonia di GLAAD a New York il 6 maggio. A seguire trovate una selezione dei vincitori dei “GLAAD Media Awards 2022” che includono cinema, film tv, documentari, fumetti e videogiochi.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Eternals” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – VINCITORE

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (Amazon Studios)

“I Mitchell contro le macchine” (Netflix)

“Tick, tick… BOOM!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“Breaking Fast” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Gossamer Folds” (Indican Pictures)

“The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” (Wolfe Video)

“Madres paralelas” (Sony Pictures Classics) – WINNER

“Plan B” (Hulu)

“Port Authority” (Momentum Pictures)

“Shiva Baby” (Utopia)

“Swan Song” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Tu Me Manques” (Dark Star Pictures)

“Twilight’s Kiss” (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

“Changing the Game” (Hulu) – WINNER

“Independent Lens,” Episode “Cured” (PBS)

“Flee” (NEON)

“The Lady and The Dale” (HBO)

“The Legend of the Underground” (HBO)

“No Ordinary Man” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO)

“POV,” Episode “Pier Kids” (PBS)

“Pray Away” (Netflix)

“Pride” (FX)

Outstanding TV Movie

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” (Hallmark Channel)

“The Fear Street Trilogy” (Netflix)

“Nash Bridges” (USA Network)

“Single All the Way” (Netflix) – VINCITORE

“Under the Christmas Tree” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Video Game

“Boyfriend Dungeon” (Kitfox Games)

“Far Cry 6” (Ubisoft)

“The Gardener and the Wild Vines” (Finite Reflection Studios)

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” (Ember Lab)

“Life is Strange: True Colors” (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix) – WINNER

“Psychonauts 2” (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

“Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan” (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” (Ubisoft)

“Unpacking” (Witch Beam/Humble Games)

“UNSIGHTED” (Studio Pixel Punk/Humble Games)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Aquaman: The Becoming,” by Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

“Barbalien: Red Planet,” by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

“Crush & Lobo,” by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics) – WINNER

“The Dreaming: Waking Hours,” by G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker, Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

“Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)

“Killer Queens,” by David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)

“Star Wars: Doctor Aphra,” by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

“Superman: Son of Kal-El,” by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

“Wynd,” by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

“Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms,” by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press) – WINNER

“DC Pride” [anthology] (DC Comics)

“Eighty Days,” by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

“The Girl from the Sea,” by Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)

“Girl Haven,” by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)

“I Am Not Starfire,” by Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)

“Marvel’s Voices: Pride” [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

“Renegade Rule,” by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)

“The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)

“Shadow Life,” by Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)

