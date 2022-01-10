Golden Globes 2022, vincitori: Il potere del cane Miglior film drammatico

La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato i vincitori dei Golden Globes 2022. Si aggiudica la categoria miglior film drammatico Il potere del cane di Netflix, mentre il West Side Story di Steven Spielberg è il miglior film commedia o musicale. Entrambi i film hanno ottenuto tre premi ciascuno vincendo anche nelle categorie Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale (Rachel Zegler) e Migliore attrice non protagonista (Ariana DeBose) mentre “Il potere del cane” si aggiudica anche le categorie miglior regia (Jane Campion) e miglior attore non protagonista (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Will Smith e Nicole Kidman si aggiudicano le categorie per il migliore attore / attrice protagonista in un film drammatico rispettivamente per King Richard e A proposito dei Ricardo, mentre Andrew Garfield si aggiudica la categoria Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale per Tick, Tick… Boom!. Vincono anche Encanto della Disney (Miglior film d’animazione), mentre manca il Golden Globe E’ stata la mano di Dio di Sorrentino, si aggiudica la categoria Miglior film in lingua straniera il giapponese Drive My Car.

Miglior film drammatico

Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog), regia di Jane Campion – VINCITORE

Belfast, regia di Kenneth Branagh

I segni del cuore (CODA), regia di Sian Heder

Dune, regia di Denis Villeneuve

Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard), regia di Reinaldo Marcus Green

Miglior film commedia o musicale

West Side Story, regia di Steven Spielberg – VINCITORE

Cyrano, regia di Joe Wright

Don’t Look Up, regia di Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza, regia di Paul Thomas Anderson

Tick, Tick… Boom!, regia di Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miglior regista

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog) -VINCITORE

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Migliore attore in un film drammatico

Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard) – VINCITORE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – A proposito dei Ricardo

Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Nicole Kidman – A proposito dei Ricardo – VINCITORE

Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom! -VINCITORE

Leonardo DiCaprio- Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Sognando a New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – VINCITORE

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Crudelia (Cruella)

Migliore attore non protagonista

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog) – VINCITORE

Ben Affleck – Il bar delle grandi speranze (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – I segni del cuore (CODA)

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – VINCITORE

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)

Ruth Negga – Due donne – Passing (Passing)

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Giappone) – VINCITORE

Scompartimento n. 6 – In viaggio con il destino (Hytti nro 6), regia di Juho Kuosmanen (Finlandia)

È stata la mano di Dio, regia di Paolo Sorrentino (Italia)

Un eroe (Qahremān), regia di Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

Madres paralelas, regia di Pedro Almodóvar (Spagna)

Miglior film d’animazione

Encanto, regia di Jared Bush e Byron Howard – VINCITORE

Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Luca, regia di Enrico Casarosa

My Sunny Maad, regia di Michaela Pavlátová

Raya e l’ultimo drago (Raya and the Last Dragon), regia di Don Hall e Carlos López Estrada

Migliore sceneggiatura

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – VINCITORE

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – A proposito dei Ricardo

Migliore colonna sonora originale

Hans Zimmer – Dune – VINCITORE

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Migliore canzone originale

No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die – VINCITORE

Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto

Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson e Jamie Hartman) – Respect

