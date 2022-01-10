Golden Globes 2022, vincitori: Il potere del cane Miglior film drammatico
Annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Globes 2022, Il potere del cane miglior film drammatico e West Side Story miglior film commedia o musicale.
La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato i vincitori dei Golden Globes 2022. Si aggiudica la categoria miglior film drammatico Il potere del cane di Netflix, mentre il West Side Story di Steven Spielberg è il miglior film commedia o musicale. Entrambi i film hanno ottenuto tre premi ciascuno vincendo anche nelle categorie Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale (Rachel Zegler) e Migliore attrice non protagonista (Ariana DeBose) mentre “Il potere del cane” si aggiudica anche le categorie miglior regia (Jane Campion) e miglior attore non protagonista (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
Will Smith e Nicole Kidman si aggiudicano le categorie per il migliore attore / attrice protagonista in un film drammatico rispettivamente per King Richard e A proposito dei Ricardo, mentre Andrew Garfield si aggiudica la categoria Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale per Tick, Tick… Boom!. Vincono anche Encanto della Disney (Miglior film d’animazione), mentre manca il Golden Globe E’ stata la mano di Dio di Sorrentino, si aggiudica la categoria Miglior film in lingua straniera il giapponese Drive My Car.
Miglior film drammatico
Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog), regia di Jane Campion – VINCITORE
Belfast, regia di Kenneth Branagh
I segni del cuore (CODA), regia di Sian Heder
Dune, regia di Denis Villeneuve
Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard), regia di Reinaldo Marcus Green
Miglior film commedia o musicale
West Side Story, regia di Steven Spielberg – VINCITORE
Cyrano, regia di Joe Wright
Don’t Look Up, regia di Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza, regia di Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, Tick… Boom!, regia di Lin-Manuel Miranda
Miglior regista
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog) -VINCITORE
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Migliore attore in un film drammatico
Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard) – VINCITORE
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – A proposito dei Ricardo
Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Nicole Kidman – A proposito dei Ricardo – VINCITORE
Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom! -VINCITORE
Leonardo DiCaprio- Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Sognando a New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)
Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – VINCITORE
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Crudelia (Cruella)
Migliore attore non protagonista
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog) – VINCITORE
Ben Affleck – Il bar delle grandi speranze (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – I segni del cuore (CODA)
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – VINCITORE
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
Ruth Negga – Due donne – Passing (Passing)
Miglior film in lingua straniera
Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Giappone) – VINCITORE
Scompartimento n. 6 – In viaggio con il destino (Hytti nro 6), regia di Juho Kuosmanen (Finlandia)
È stata la mano di Dio, regia di Paolo Sorrentino (Italia)
Un eroe (Qahremān), regia di Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
Madres paralelas, regia di Pedro Almodóvar (Spagna)
Miglior film d’animazione
Encanto, regia di Jared Bush e Byron Howard – VINCITORE
Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca, regia di Enrico Casarosa
My Sunny Maad, regia di Michaela Pavlátová
Raya e l’ultimo drago (Raya and the Last Dragon), regia di Don Hall e Carlos López Estrada
Migliore sceneggiatura
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – VINCITORE
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – A proposito dei Ricardo
Migliore colonna sonora originale
Hans Zimmer – Dune – VINCITORE
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Migliore canzone originale
No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die – VINCITORE
Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson e Jamie Hartman) – Respect
