#Luca is the first feature-film directed by the Italian filmmaker Enrico Casarosa who previously directed the heartwarming 2011 @Pixar short "La Luna".

He also worked as storyboard artist on #Ratatouille, #Up, and #Coco. pic.twitter.com/zBfNC0ZyPh

