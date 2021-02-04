Annunciate le nomination ai prossimi NAACP Image Awards 2021, cerimonia di premiazione annuale creata per onorare le eccezionali performance nel cinema, in televisione, nella musica e nella letteratura di persone di colore.

Quest’anno a guidare le candidature degli NAACP Image Awards per la categoria cinema c’è il film musicale natalizio Jingle Jangle prodotto da John Legend e interpretato da Forest Whitaker, che ha ottenuto 10 nomination; seguono a ruota da Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom con Viola Davis e il compianto Chadwick Boseman nel suo ultimo ruolo e il film animato Soul di Pixar, entrambi con 9 nomination a testa. Chiudono il podio il dramma di guerra Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli di Spike Lee e il dramma romantico Sylvie’s Love con Tessa Thomspson tutti con 5 nomination ciascuno. Chiudono la classifica con 4 candidature all’attivo One Night in Miami, The Banker e Hamilton, la versione filmata del musical di Broadway che ha debuttato su Disney + durante l’estate.

“Jingle Jangle”, “Da 5 Bloods”,”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” e “One Night in Miami” sono tutti in lizza nella categoria Miglior film, insieme a Bad Boys for Life. Jingle Jangle è in lizza per la migliore colonna sonora e miglior attore (Forest Whitaker), attrice (Madalen Mills), attrice non protagonista (Anika Noni Rose e Phylicia Rashad), performance rivoluzionaria (Madalen Mills), cast, sceneggiatura e regia.

Gli NAACP Image Awards 2021 saranno trasmessi in diretta sabato 27 marzo alle 20:00, con i vincitori delle categorie non televisive che verranno annunciati virtualmente dal 22 al 26 marzo.

CATEGORIE CINEMA

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – The Banker (Apple)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae – The Photograph (Universal Pictures)

Janelle Monáe – Antebellum (Lionsgate)

Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Anika Noni Rose – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Gabourey Sidibe – Antebellum (Lionsgate)

Nia Long – The Banker (Apple)

Phylicia Rashad – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Taylour Paige – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Emperor (Universal Home Video)

Farewell Amor (IFC Films)

Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)

The 24th (Vertical Entertainment)

The Banker (Apple)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Ainu Mosir (ARRAY)

His House (Netflix)

Night of the Kings (Neon)

The Last Tree (ArtMattan Productions)

The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se) (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Dayo Okeniyi – Emperor (Universal Home Video)

Dominique Fishback – Project Power (Netflix)

Jahi Di’Allo Winston – Charm City Kings (HBO Max)

Jahzir Bruno – The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Banker (Apple)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Onward (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Scoob! (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Trolls World Tour (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Angela Bassett – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Chris Rock – The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Phylicia Rashad – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form. (Live Action)

Baldwin Beauty (Powderkeg Media)

Black Boy Joy (Film Independent Project Involve )

Gets Good Light

Home

Mr. & Mrs. Ellis (AMB Productions)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Canvas (Netflix)

Cops and Robbers (Netflix)

Loop (Pixar Animation Studios)

The Power of Hope (The Power Of Hope)

Windup (Unity Technologies)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Loira Limbal – Through the Night (Third Shift Media, Inc.)

Melissa Haizlip – Mr. Soul! (Shoes In The Bed Productions)

Nadia Hallgren – Becoming (A Higher Ground Productions and Big Mouth Productions Film for Netflix)

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Remi Weekes – His House (Netflix)

CATEGORIA DOCUMENTARI

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Coded Bias (7th Empire Media)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)

Mr. Soul! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

On the Record (HBO Max)

Fonte: Variety