Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @VancityReynolds.

He was clearly having a little difficulty following because I was using the elephants and the chickens to try and add some flare to the story of love. 🐘🐓

📸: Doane Gregory pic.twitter.com/0qaoKDiDuh

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2021