Critics Choice Awards 2024, vincitori cinema: trionfo Oppenheimer con 8 premi tra cui miglior film, a Barbie 6 premi

Annunciati i vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2024, con una cerimonia di premiazione presentata dall’attrice e stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler.

Oppenheimer trionfa con 8 vittorie: miglior film, miglior cast, miglior regista per Christopher Nolan, miglior attore non protagonista per Robert Downey Jr., miglior fotografia, miglior colonna sonora, miglior Montaggio e migliori effetti visivi. Segue a ruota Barbie, tornata a casa con una mezza dozzina di premi: migliore commedia, migliore sceneggiatura originale, migliore canzone per “I’m Just Ken”, migliore scenografia, migliori costumi e miglior trucco e acconciatura.

Per la recitazione Emma Stone ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per la sua interpretazione in Povere Creature!, e il trio di attori di The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita ha portato a casa le categorie: miglior attore per Paul Giamatti, migliore attrice non protagonista per Da’Vine Joy Randolph e miglior attore emergente per Dominic Sessa.

A seguire tutti i premiati della categoria cinema ai “Critics Choice Awards 2024”.

MIGLIOR FILM

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

Saltburn

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

VINCITORE: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Povere Creature!

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

VINCITORE: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Povere creature!

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, Il colore viola

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Julianne Moore, May December

VINCITORE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomia di una caduta

VINCITORE: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

MIGLIOR CAST

Air

Barbie

Il colore viola

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere creature!

VINCITORE: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

VINCITORE: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

VINCITORE: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

VINCITORE: Hoyte van Hoytema, OppenheimeR

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

VINCITORE: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

VINCITORE: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature!

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

VINCITORE: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

VINCITORE: Barbie

Il colore viola

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Priscilla

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

The Creator

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIORE COMMEDIA

American Fiction

VINCITORE: Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Fidanzata in affitto

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Nimona

VINCITORE: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante

Wish

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIORE CANZONE

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

VINCITORE: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“This Wish,” Wish

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix, Povere creature!

Michael Giacchino, La società della neve

VINCITORE: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie