Critics Choice Awards 2024, vincitori cinema: trionfo Oppenheimer con 8 premi tra cui miglior film, a Barbie 6 premi
Oppenheimer con 8 premi trionfa ai Critics Choice Awards 2024, Barbie si ferma a quota 6.
Annunciati i vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2024, con una cerimonia di premiazione presentata dall’attrice e stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler.
Oppenheimer trionfa con 8 vittorie: miglior film, miglior cast, miglior regista per Christopher Nolan, miglior attore non protagonista per Robert Downey Jr., miglior fotografia, miglior colonna sonora, miglior Montaggio e migliori effetti visivi. Segue a ruota Barbie, tornata a casa con una mezza dozzina di premi: migliore commedia, migliore sceneggiatura originale, migliore canzone per “I’m Just Ken”, migliore scenografia, migliori costumi e miglior trucco e acconciatura.
Per la recitazione Emma Stone ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per la sua interpretazione in Povere Creature!, e il trio di attori di The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita ha portato a casa le categorie: miglior attore per Paul Giamatti, migliore attrice non protagonista per Da’Vine Joy Randolph e miglior attore emergente per Dominic Sessa.
A seguire tutti i premiati della categoria cinema ai “Critics Choice Awards 2024”.
MIGLIOR FILM
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
VINCITORE: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Povere creature!
Saltburn
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
VINCITORE: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
WINNER: Emma Stone, Povere Creature!
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
VINCITORE: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Povere creature!
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, Il colore viola
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Julianne Moore, May December
VINCITORE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomia di una caduta
VINCITORE: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
MIGLIOR CAST
Air
Barbie
Il colore viola
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
VINCITORE: Oppenheimer
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere creature!
VINCITORE: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
VINCITORE: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Tony McNamara, Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
VINCITORE: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
VINCITORE: Hoyte van Hoytema, OppenheimeR
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
VINCITORE: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
VINCITORE: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature!
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
VINCITORE: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
VINCITORE: Barbie
Il colore viola
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Priscilla
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
The Creator
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno
VINCITORE: Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIORE COMMEDIA
American Fiction
VINCITORE: Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
Fidanzata in affitto
Povere creature!
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Elemental
Nimona
VINCITORE: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante
Wish
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
La zona d’interesse
MIGLIORE CANZONE
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
VINCITORE: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“This Wish,” Wish
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
Jerskin Fendrix, Povere creature!
Michael Giacchino, La società della neve
VINCITORE: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie