Festival di Berlino 2024: il programma completo della 74a edizione della Berlinale
Annunciato il programma del Festival di Berlino 2024: 20 film concorreranno per l’Orso d’Oro e d’Argento, tra cui due opere prime e due documentari.
Sono rappresentate le produzioni provenienti da 30 paesi. 19 film sono anteprime mondiali. Sei film sono stati diretti o co-diretti da donne. Nove registi erano già stati al festival, sei in Concorso.
Siamo particolarmente orgogliosi della selezione di quest’anno che raggiunge il miglior equilibrio possibile tra gli autori che amiamo e ammiriamo e le nuove potenti voci nel panorama del cinema indipendente. Ciò che guida la selezione è ovviamente la varietà delle storie e dei loro narratori, ma anche e soprattutto la pluralità di stili con l’obiettivo di mostrare le ampie possibilità del linguaggio cinematografico – Carlo Chatrian, Direttore artistico
A seguire trovate il programma completo del “Festival di Berlino 2024”.
Concorso
Another End
di Piero Messina | con Gael García Bernal, Renate Reinsve, Bérénice Bejo, Olivia Williams, Pal Aron
Italy 2024
Competition | World premiere
Architecton
di Victor Kossakovsky
Germany / France 2024
Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form
Black Tea
di Abderrahmane Sissako | con Nina Mélo, Chang Han, Wu Ke-Xi, Michael Chang
France / Luxembourg / Taiwan / Mauritania / Cote d’Ivoire 2024
Competition | World premiere
La Cocina
di Alonso Ruizpalacios | con Raúl Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara, Anna Diaz, Motell Foster, Oded Fehr
Mexico / USA 2024
Competition | World premiere
Dahomey
di Mati Diop
France / Senegal / Benin 2024
Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form
A Different Man
di Aaron Schimberg | con Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
USA 2023
Competition | International premiere
L’ Empire (The Empire)
di Bruno Dumont | con Brandon Vlieghe, Lyna Khoudri, Anamaria Vartolomei, Camille Cottin, Fabrice Luchini
France / Italy / Germany / Belgium / Portugal 2024
Competition | World premiere
Gloria!
di Margherita Vicario | con Galatéa Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Sara Mafodda
Italy / Switzerland 2024
Competition | World premiere
Hors du temps (Suspended Time)
di Olivier Assayas | con Vincent Macaigne, Micha Lescot, Nine D’Urso, Nora Hamzawi
France 2024
Competition | World premiere
In Liebe, Eure Hilde (From Hilde, con Love)
di Andreas Dresen | con Liv Lisa Fries, Johannes Hegemann
Germany 2024
Competition | World premiere
Keyke mahboobe man (My Favourite Cake)
di Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha | con Lily Farhadpour, Esmail Mehrabi
Iran / France / Sweden / Germany 2024
Competition | World premiere
Langue Étrangère
di Claire Burger | con Lilith Grasmug, Josefa Heinsius, Nina Hoss, Chiara Mastroianni, Jalal Altawil
France / Germany / Belgium 2024
Competition | World premiere
Mé el Aïn (Who Do I Belong To)
di Meryam Joobeur | con Salha Nasraoui, Mohamed Hassine Grayaa, Malek Mechergui, Adam Bessa, Dea Liane
Tunisia / France / Canada / Norway / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024
Competition | World premiere
Pepe
di Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias | con Jhon Narváez, Sor María Ríos, Fareed Matjila, Harmony Ahalwa, Jorge Puntillón García
Dominican Republic / Namibia / Germany / France 2024
Competition | World premiere
Shambhala
di Min Bahadur Bham | con Thinley Lhamo, Sonam Topden, Tenzin Dalha, Karma Wangyal Gurung, Karma Shakya
Nepal / France / Norway / Hong Kong, China / Turkey / Taiwan / USA / Qatar 2024
Competition | World premiere
Small Things Like These (Kleine Dinge wie diese)
di Tim Mielants | con Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson
Ireland / Belgium 2024
Competition | World premiere | Opening film
Sterben (Dying)
di Matthias Glasner | con Corinna Harfouch, Lars Eidinger, Lilith Stangenberg, Ronald Zehrfeld, Robert Gwisdek
Germany 2024
Competition | World premiere
Des Teufels Bad (The Devil’s Bath)
di Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala | con Anja Plaschg, David Scheid, Maria Hofstätter
Austria / Germany 2024
Competition | World premiere
Vogter (Sons)
di Gustav Möller | con Sidse Babett Knudsen, Sebastian Bull, Dar Salim
Denmark / Sweden 2024
Competition | World premiere
Yeohaengjaui pilyo (A Traveler’s Needs)
di Hong Sangsoo | con Isabelle Huppert, Lee Hyeyoung, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Ha Seongguk
South Korea 2024
Competition | World premiere
Encounters
Arcadia
di Yorgos Zois | con Vangelis Mourikis, Angeliki Papoulia, Elena Topalidou, Nikolas Papagiannis, Vagelis Evangelinos
Greece / Bulgaria / USA 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Cidade; Campo
di Juliana Rojas | con Fernanda Vianna, Mirella Façanha, Bruna Linzmeyer, Kalleb Oliveira, Andrea Marquee
Brazil / Germany / France 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Demba
di Mamadou Dia | con Ben Mahmoud Mbow, Awa Djiga Kane, Mamadou Sylla, Aicha Talla, Saikou Lo
Senegal / Germany 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Direct Action
di Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell
Germany / France 2024
Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form
Dormir de olhos abertos (Sleep con Your Eyes Open)
di Nele Wohlatz | con Chen Xiao Xin, Wang Shin-Hong, Liao Kai Ro, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Lu Yang Zong
Brazil / Argentina / Taiwan / Germany 2024
Encounters | World premiere
The Fable
di Raam Reddy | con Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu
India / USA 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Une famille (A Family)
di Christine Angot
France 2024
Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film
Favoriten
di Ruth Beckermann | con Ilkay Idiskut
Austria 2024
Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form
Ivo
di Eva Trobisch | con Minna Wündrich, Pia Hierzegger, Lukas Turtur, Lilli Lacher, Johann Campean
Germany 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Khamyazeye bozorg (The Great Yawn)
di Aliyar Rasti | con Mohammad Aghebati, Amirhossein Hosseini, Saber Abar, Mahin Sadri, Mehrdad Ziaie
Iran 2024
Encounters | World premiere | Debut film
Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Some Rain Must Fall)
di Qiu Yang | con Yu Aier, Di Shike, Wei Yibo, Xu Tianyi, Gu Tingxiu
People’s Republic of China / USA / France / Singapore 2024
Encounters | World premiere | Debut film
Mãos no fogo (Hands in the Fire)
di Margarida Gil | con Carolina Campanela, Marcello Urgeghe, Adelaida Teixeira, Rita Durão, Ricardo Aibéo
Portugal 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Matt and Mara (Matt und Mara)
di Kazik Radwanski | con Deragh Campbell, Matt Johnson, Mounir Al Shami, Emma Healey, Avery Nayman
Canada 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Through the Graves the Wind is Blowing
di Travis Wilkerson | con Ivan Peric, Travis Wilkerson, Matilda Jane Wilkerson, Dalton Wilkerson
USA 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Tú me abrasas (You Burn Me | Du verbrennst mich)
di Matías Piñeiro | con Gabi Saidón, María Villar, María Inês Gonçalves, Agustina Muñoz
Argentina / Spain 2024
Encounters | World premiere
Berlinale Special
Averroès & Rosa Parks (At Averroes & Rosa Parks)
di Nicolas Philibert
France 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
Beom-Joe-do-si 4 (The Roundup: Punishment)
di Heo Myeong-haeng | con Don Lee, Kim Moo-yul, Park Ji-hwan, Lee Dong-hwi
South Korea 2024
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
Cuckoo
di Tilman Singer | con Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt
Germany / USA 2024
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
Elf Mal Morgen: Berlinale Meets Fußball (Eleven Tomorrows: Berlinale Meets Football)
di Maximilian Bungarten, Anna-Maria Dutoit, Kilian Armando Friedrich, Indira Geisel, Eva Gemmer, Felix Herrmann, Hannah Jandl,
Justina Jürgensen, Hilarija Ločmele, Daniela Magnani-Hüller, Sophie Mühe, Camille Tricaud, Marie Zrenner
Germany 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
exergue – on documenta 14
di Dimitris Athiridis
Greece 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
Hako Otoko (The Box Man)
di Gakuryu Ishii | con Masatoshi Nagase, Tadanobu Asano, Koichi Sato, Ayana Shiramoto
Japan 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere
Das leere Grab (The Empty Grave)
di Agnes Lisa Wegner, Cece Mlay
Germany / Tanzania 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
Dostoevskij (Dostoevsky)
di Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo | con Filippo Timi, Carlotta Gamba, Federico Vanni, Gabriel Montesi
Italy 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Series
Love Lies Bleeding
di Rose Glass | con Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Jena Malone
USA / United Kingdom 2023
Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
di David Hinton | con Martin Scorsese
United Kingdom 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
Sasquatch Sunset
di David & Nathan Zellner | con Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, Christophe Zajac-Denek
USA 2024
Berlinale Special | International premiere
Shikun
di Amos Gitai | con Irène Jacob, Bahira Ablassi, Hana Laslo, Menache Noy, Pini Mittelman
Israel / France / Switzerland 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere
Seven Veils
di Atom Egoyan | con Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Ambur Braid, Michael Kupfer-Radecky
Canada 2023
Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere
Spaceman
di Johan Renck | con Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini
USA 2024
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
Supersex
di Francesca Manieri (Creator), Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, Francesca Mazzoleni (Directors) | con Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine
Trinca, Adriano Giannini
Italy 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Series
Treasure
di Julia von Heinz | con Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski
Germany / France 2024
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
Turn in the Wound
di Abel Ferrara
United Kingdom / Germany / Italy / USA 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form
Wu Suo Zhu (Abiding Nowhere)
di Tsai Ming-liang | con Lee Kang-Sheng, Anong Houngheuangsy
Taiwan / USA 2024
Berlinale Special | World premiere
Panorama
Afterwar
di Birgitte Stærmose | con Gëzim Kelmendi, Xhevahire Abdullahu, Shpresim Azemi, Besnik Hyseni, Luan Jaha
Denmark / Kosovo / Sweden / Finland 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
The children transform into adults before our eyes. Yet they remain in limbo, haunted by memories of the war in Kosovo. Combining
raw realism and staged performance, Afterwar is a meditation on the long-term repercussions of war.
Alle die Du bist (Every You Every Me)
di Michael Fetter Nathansky | con Aenne Schwarz, Carlo Ljubek, Youness Aabbaz, Sara Fazilat, Naila Schuberth
Germany / Spain 2024
Panorama | World premiere
What happens if the person you love suddenly seems like a stranger? Factory worker Nadine searches the depths of her heart to try
and rediscover her lost feelings for her husband. What did she once see in him that she can no longer see?
All Shall Be Well
by Ray Yeung | with Patra Au Ga Man, Maggie Li Lin Lin, Tai Bo, Leung Chung Hang, Fish Liew Chi Yu
Hong Kong, China 2024
Panorama | World premiere
When her partner Pat unexpectedly dies, Angie is left to worry about the flat in which the couple lived together for over 30 years.
Supported by her chosen family, Angie begins a later-life journey into emancipation.
Andrea lässt sich scheiden (Andrea Gets a Divorce)
by Josef Hader | with Birgit Minichmayr, Josef Hader, Thomas Schubert, Robert Stadlober, Thomas Stipsits
Austria 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Rural policewoman Andrea wants to end her marriage and become a detective inspector in the city. After a birthday party, her drunken
soon-to-be ex-husband runs out in front of her car. In a state of shock, Andrea commits a hit-and-run.
À quand l’Afrique? (Which Way Africa?)
by David-Pierre Fila | with Samuel Fosso, Joseph Ki-zerbo, Simon Njami, Imam Souleymane
Republic of the Congo / Angola / Cameroon 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
The people of the forests pound their drums to keep their chants alive. Those of the city shriek of “Progress!” Still more rush in to seize
the treasures of the land, only to be met by new voices shouting in defiance.
Baldiga – Entsichertes Herz (Baldiga – Unlocked Heart)
by Markus Stein | with Jürgen Baldiga, Timo Lewandovsky, Bernd Boßmann, Ulf Reimer, Birgit Baldiga
Germany 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
Using diary excerpts, photographs and memories from companions, the film paints the portrait of the artist Jürgen Baldiga who
sensitively and authentically captured the West Berlin queer scene of the 1980s and early 1990s with his camera.
Betânia
by Marcelo Botta | with Diana Mattos, Tião Carvalho, Caçula Rodrigues, Nádia D’Cássia, Ulysses Azevedo
Brazil 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
After losing her husband, 65-year-old midwife Betânia is persuaded by her daughters to leave her remote village. She moves near the
sand dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses in northern Brazil and ventures a new beginning.
Between the Temples
by Nathan Silver | with Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly de Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel
USA 2024
Panorama | International premiere
The world of a Jewish cantor in the midst of a crisis of faith is turned completely upside down when his primary school music teacher
comes back into his life as his new, later-life Bat Mitzvah student.
A Bit of a Stranger
by Svitlana Lishchynska | with Svitlana, Valentina, Alexandra, Stefania
Ukraine 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
Svitlana, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian, examines the colonised part of her consciousness and tries to find answers to the question of
how Soviet totalitarianism and Russification influenced the relationships within her family.
Crossing
by Levan Akin | with Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanlı
Sweden / Denmark / France / Turkey / Georgia 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Lia, a retired teacher, has promised to find her long-lost niece, Tekla. Her search takes her to Istanbul where she meets Evrim, a lawyer
fighting for trans rights, and Tekla starts to feel closer than ever.
Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries)
by Lân Phạm Ngọc | with Minh Châu Nguyễn, Hà Hoàng, Xuân An Ngô, Hà Phương Lê Thị
Vietnam / Philippines / France / Singapore / Norway 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
After inheriting a pygmy slow loris from her long-estranged husband, a woman clings to dwindling ties to her past while her niece
prepares for her wedding and worries about the future.
Diaries from Lebanon
by Myriam El Hajj | with Joumana Haddad, Perla Joe Maalouli, Georges Moufarrej
Lebanon / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
Lebanon, 2018. War, politics or revolution: these are the choices faced by Georges, Joumana and Perla Joe. Three destinies and a
shared desire to rebuild a troubled country. How is it possible to continue to dream when everything around is falling apart?
Faruk
by Aslı Özge | with Faruk Özge, Derya Erkenci, Gönül Gezer
Germany / Turkey / France 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Faruk, who is over 90 years old, increasingly becomes the protagonist in the film his daughter is making about the impending
demolition of his block of flats in Istanbul. A story about gentrification and a complex father-daughter relationship.
Les gens d’à côté (My New Friends)
by André Téchiné | with Isabelle Huppert, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Hafsia Herzi
France 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Police officer Lucie’s solitary daily life is disturbed by the arrival of a young couple and their little girl who move in next door. As she
grows fond of them, she discovers that the father is an anti-police activist…
I Saw the TV Glow
by Jane Schoenbrun | with Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Fred Durst, Danielle Deadwyler
USA 2024
Panorama | International premiere
Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV
show – a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the TV, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.
Janet Planet
by Annie Baker | with Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, Sophie Okonedo
USA / United Kingdom 2023
Panorama | International premiere | Debut film
Rural Massachusetts, 1991. Eleven-year-old Lacy spends the long summer at home with her mother, Janet. As Lacy fully immerses
herself in her own world, she slowly begins to fall out of love with her mother.
Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (I’m Not Everything I Want to Be)
by Klára Tasovská | with Libuše Jarcovjáková
Czechia / Slovakia / Austria 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
After the suppression of the Prague Spring in 1968, photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková strives to break free from the constraints of the
repressive Czechoslovakian regime and embarks on a long journey towards freedom.
Jia ting jian shi (Brief History of a Family)
by Lin Jianjie | with Zu Feng, Guo Keyu, Sun Xilun, Lin Muran
People’s Republic of China / France / Denmark / Qatar 2024
Panorama | European premiere | Debut film
The fate of a well-off family becomes mysteriously intertwined with that of their son’s enigmatic new friend in post one-child policy
China. Suppressed emotions, unmet expectations and unspoken secrets come to light.
Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Memories of a Burning Body)
by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss | with Sol Carballo, Paulina Bernini, Juliana Filloy
Costa Rica / Spain 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Repression and taboos have shaped the image of womanhood for Ana (68), Patricia (69) and Mayela (71). Their stories poetically
combine to form a kaleidoscope of memories, secrets and longings that are incarnated by another woman’s body.
No Other Land
by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Palestine / Norway 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film
This film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the
unlikely friendship which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval.
The Outrun
by Nora Fingscheidt | with Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane
United Kingdom / Germany 2024
Panorama | European premiere
After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of
Scotland’s Orkney Islands – where she grew up – hoping to heal.
Les Paradis de Diane (Paradises of Diane)
by Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann | with Dorothée de Koon, Aurore Clément, Roland Bonjour, Omar Ayuso
Switzerland 2024
Panorama | International premiere
Immediately after the birth of her child, Diane abandons her boyfriend and baby in a Zurich hospital and disappears into a Spanish city
she does not know on the Mediterranean. But the changes her body is going through remind her of what she is fleeing from.
Pendant ce temps sur Terre (Meanwhile on Earth)
by Jérémy Clapin | with Megan Northam, Catherine Salée, Sam Louwyck, Roman Williams, Sofia Lesaffre
France 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Siblings Elsa and Franck were very close. Since Franck disappeared during a space mission three years ago, Elsa has struggled to move
on with her life. Until one day she is contacted by an unidentified life form. But there is a price to pay …
Sayyareye dozdide shodeye man (My Stolen Planet)
by Farahnaz Sharifi | with Farahnaz Sharifi
Germany / Iran 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form
Farah, an Iranian woman, is forced to migrate to her private planet to be free. She buys other people’s memories in form of Super 8
films and records and archives her own to create an alternative history of Iran.
Sex
by Dag Johan Haugerud | with Jan Gunnar Røise
Norway 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Two chimney sweeps living in monogamous, heterosexual marriages both end up in situations that challenge their views on sexuality
and gender roles.
Teaches of Peaches
by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer | with Peaches, Leslie Feist, Chilly Gonzales, Shirley Manson, Charlie Le Mindu
Germany 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film
Seamlessly weaving together exclusive archival gems with dynamic tour footage, this documentary captures the transformative
journey of Canadian Merrill Nisker into the internationally acclaimed cultural powerhouse that is Peaches.
Tongo Saa (Rising Up at Night)
by Nelson Makengo
Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / Germany / Burkina Faso / Qatar 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film
Tongo Saa is a sensitive portrait of the residents of Kinshasa with their hopes, faith and ways of dealing with life’s challenges,
immersed in the beauty of the nights in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Verbrannte Erde (Scorched Earth)
by Thomas Arslan | with Mišel Matičević, Marie Leuenberger, Alexander Fehling
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Twelve years after he fled, career criminal Trojan returns to Berlin. A valuable painting is set to be stolen in the city. But the
meticulously planned heist soon runs out of control.
The Visitor
by Bruce LaBruce | with Bishop Black, Macklin Kowal, Amy Kingsmill, Kurtis Lincoln, Ray Filar
United Kingdom 2024
Panorama | World premiere
Yo vi tres luces negras (I Saw Three Black Lights)
by Santiago Lozano Álvarez | with Jesús María Mina, Julián Ramirez, Carol Hurtado, John Alex Castillo
Colombia / Mexico / France / Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
A wise old man embarks on his final journey, entering the Colombian jungle to find a place to die. But the illegal army groups who
control the area endanger his peaceful transition to the realm of the dead.
Zeit Verbrechen 1: Dezember
by Mariko Minoguchi | with Samuel Benito, Lisa Hagmeister, Kailas Mahadevan, Sebastian Zimmler, Aljoscha Stadelmann
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series
After a wild night out clubbing with friends, Tim is unable to find his way home. He rings on strangers’ doorbells until the police come
and pick him up. The following morning, the 18-year-old is found dead on a country road.
Zeit Verbrechen 2: Der Panther
by Jan Bonny | with Lars Eidinger, Anna Bederke, Marc Poersken, Sahin Eryilmaz, Magdalena Laubisch
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series
Johnny is a gambler and gangster who fills his pockets as a confidential informant. But then he is threatened with being exposed.
Zeit Verbrechen 3: Deine Brüder
by Helene Hegemann | with Zethphan Smith-Gneist, Lavinia Wilson, Luna Wedler, Eren M. Güvercin, Adrian Vasile But
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series
Cem and his five friends have formed a close-knit group since childhood. But Cem is changing: he is becoming tougher and threatening
those closest to him. At some point, the others’ fear of him grows so great that it erupts into an act of brutal vigilantism.
Zeit Verbrechen 4: Love by Proxy
by Faraz Shariat | with Maja Simonsen, Fiifi Jefferson Pratt, Jan Henrik Stahlberg, Sandra Hüller, Briggitte Akosua Appiah
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series
When Earlie Thomas travels to Ghana to inherit her murdered father’s legacy, her life is suddenly in danger. Ralf, her lover from
Germany, tries every means possible to bring her to safety.
Fonte: Berlinale