Festival di Berlino 2024: il programma completo della 74a edizione della Berlinale

Annunciato il programma del Festival di Berlino 2024, 20 film concorreranno per l’Orso d’Oro e d’Argento, tra cui due opere prime e due documentari.

Sono rappresentate le produzioni provenienti da 30 paesi. 19 film sono anteprime mondiali. Sei film sono stati diretti o co-diretti da donne. Nove registi erano già stati al festival, sei in Concorso.

Siamo particolarmente orgogliosi della selezione di quest’anno che raggiunge il miglior equilibrio possibile tra gli autori che amiamo e ammiriamo e le nuove potenti voci nel panorama del cinema indipendente. Ciò che guida la selezione è ovviamente la varietà delle storie e dei loro narratori, ma anche e soprattutto la pluralità di stili con l’obiettivo di mostrare le ampie possibilità del linguaggio cinematografico – Carlo Chatrian, Direttore artistico

A seguire trovate il programma completo del “Festival di Berlino 2024”.

Concorso

Another End

di Piero Messina | con Gael García Bernal, Renate Reinsve, Bérénice Bejo, Olivia Williams, Pal Aron

Italy 2024

Competition | World premiere

Architecton

di Victor Kossakovsky

Germany / France 2024

Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form

Black Tea

di Abderrahmane Sissako | con Nina Mélo, Chang Han, Wu Ke-Xi, Michael Chang

France / Luxembourg / Taiwan / Mauritania / Cote d’Ivoire 2024

Competition | World premiere

La Cocina

di Alonso Ruizpalacios | con Raúl Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara, Anna Diaz, Motell Foster, Oded Fehr

Mexico / USA 2024

Competition | World premiere

Dahomey

di Mati Diop

France / Senegal / Benin 2024

Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form

A Different Man

di Aaron Schimberg | con Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

USA 2023

Competition | International premiere

L’ Empire (The Empire)

di Bruno Dumont | con Brandon Vlieghe, Lyna Khoudri, Anamaria Vartolomei, Camille Cottin, Fabrice Luchini

France / Italy / Germany / Belgium / Portugal 2024

Competition | World premiere

Gloria!

di Margherita Vicario | con Galatéa Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Sara Mafodda

Italy / Switzerland 2024

Competition | World premiere

Hors du temps (Suspended Time)

di Olivier Assayas | con Vincent Macaigne, Micha Lescot, Nine D’Urso, Nora Hamzawi

France 2024

Competition | World premiere

In Liebe, Eure Hilde (From Hilde, con Love)

di Andreas Dresen | con Liv Lisa Fries, Johannes Hegemann

Germany 2024

Competition | World premiere

Keyke mahboobe man (My Favourite Cake)

di Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha | con Lily Farhadpour, Esmail Mehrabi

Iran / France / Sweden / Germany 2024

Competition | World premiere

Langue Étrangère

di Claire Burger | con Lilith Grasmug, Josefa Heinsius, Nina Hoss, Chiara Mastroianni, Jalal Altawil

France / Germany / Belgium 2024

Competition | World premiere

Mé el Aïn (Who Do I Belong To)

di Meryam Joobeur | con Salha Nasraoui, Mohamed Hassine Grayaa, Malek Mechergui, Adam Bessa, Dea Liane

Tunisia / France / Canada / Norway / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024

Competition | World premiere

Pepe

di Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias | con Jhon Narváez, Sor María Ríos, Fareed Matjila, Harmony Ahalwa, Jorge Puntillón García

Dominican Republic / Namibia / Germany / France 2024

Competition | World premiere

Shambhala

di Min Bahadur Bham | con Thinley Lhamo, Sonam Topden, Tenzin Dalha, Karma Wangyal Gurung, Karma Shakya

Nepal / France / Norway / Hong Kong, China / Turkey / Taiwan / USA / Qatar 2024

Competition | World premiere

Small Things Like These (Kleine Dinge wie diese)

di Tim Mielants | con Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson

Ireland / Belgium 2024

Competition | World premiere | Opening film

Sterben (Dying)

di Matthias Glasner | con Corinna Harfouch, Lars Eidinger, Lilith Stangenberg, Ronald Zehrfeld, Robert Gwisdek

Germany 2024

Competition | World premiere

Des Teufels Bad (The Devil’s Bath)

di Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala | con Anja Plaschg, David Scheid, Maria Hofstätter

Austria / Germany 2024

Competition | World premiere

Vogter (Sons)

di Gustav Möller | con Sidse Babett Knudsen, Sebastian Bull, Dar Salim

Denmark / Sweden 2024

Competition | World premiere

Yeohaengjaui pilyo (A Traveler’s Needs)

di Hong Sangsoo | con Isabelle Huppert, Lee Hyeyoung, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Ha Seongguk

South Korea 2024

Competition | World premiere

Encounters

Arcadia

di Yorgos Zois | con Vangelis Mourikis, Angeliki Papoulia, Elena Topalidou, Nikolas Papagiannis, Vagelis Evangelinos

Greece / Bulgaria / USA 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Cidade; Campo

di Juliana Rojas | con Fernanda Vianna, Mirella Façanha, Bruna Linzmeyer, Kalleb Oliveira, Andrea Marquee

Brazil / Germany / France 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Demba

di Mamadou Dia | con Ben Mahmoud Mbow, Awa Djiga Kane, Mamadou Sylla, Aicha Talla, Saikou Lo

Senegal / Germany 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Direct Action

di Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

Germany / France 2024

Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form

Dormir de olhos abertos (Sleep con Your Eyes Open)

di Nele Wohlatz | con Chen Xiao Xin, Wang Shin-Hong, Liao Kai Ro, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Lu Yang Zong

Brazil / Argentina / Taiwan / Germany 2024

Encounters | World premiere

The Fable

di Raam Reddy | con Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu

India / USA 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Une famille (A Family)

di Christine Angot

France 2024

Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Favoriten

di Ruth Beckermann | con Ilkay Idiskut

Austria 2024

Encounters | World premiere | Documentary Form

Ivo

di Eva Trobisch | con Minna Wündrich, Pia Hierzegger, Lukas Turtur, Lilli Lacher, Johann Campean

Germany 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Khamyazeye bozorg (The Great Yawn)

di Aliyar Rasti | con Mohammad Aghebati, Amirhossein Hosseini, Saber Abar, Mahin Sadri, Mehrdad Ziaie

Iran 2024

Encounters | World premiere | Debut film

Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Some Rain Must Fall)

di Qiu Yang | con Yu Aier, Di Shike, Wei Yibo, Xu Tianyi, Gu Tingxiu

People’s Republic of China / USA / France / Singapore 2024

Encounters | World premiere | Debut film

Mãos no fogo (Hands in the Fire)

di Margarida Gil | con Carolina Campanela, Marcello Urgeghe, Adelaida Teixeira, Rita Durão, Ricardo Aibéo

Portugal 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Matt and Mara (Matt und Mara)

di Kazik Radwanski | con Deragh Campbell, Matt Johnson, Mounir Al Shami, Emma Healey, Avery Nayman

Canada 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Through the Graves the Wind is Blowing

di Travis Wilkerson | con Ivan Peric, Travis Wilkerson, Matilda Jane Wilkerson, Dalton Wilkerson

USA 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Tú me abrasas (You Burn Me | Du verbrennst mich)

di Matías Piñeiro | con Gabi Saidón, María Villar, María Inês Gonçalves, Agustina Muñoz

Argentina / Spain 2024

Encounters | World premiere

Berlinale Special

Averroès & Rosa Parks (At Averroes & Rosa Parks)

di Nicolas Philibert

France 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

Beom-Joe-do-si 4 (The Roundup: Punishment)

di Heo Myeong-haeng | con Don Lee, Kim Moo-yul, Park Ji-hwan, Lee Dong-hwi

South Korea 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Cuckoo

di Tilman Singer | con Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt

Germany / USA 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Elf Mal Morgen: Berlinale Meets Fußball (Eleven Tomorrows: Berlinale Meets Football)

di Maximilian Bungarten, Anna-Maria Dutoit, Kilian Armando Friedrich, Indira Geisel, Eva Gemmer, Felix Herrmann, Hannah Jandl,

Justina Jürgensen, Hilarija Ločmele, Daniela Magnani-Hüller, Sophie Mühe, Camille Tricaud, Marie Zrenner

Germany 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

exergue – on documenta 14

di Dimitris Athiridis

Greece 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

Hako Otoko (The Box Man)

di Gakuryu Ishii | con Masatoshi Nagase, Tadanobu Asano, Koichi Sato, Ayana Shiramoto

Japan 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere

Das leere Grab (The Empty Grave)

di Agnes Lisa Wegner, Cece Mlay

Germany / Tanzania 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

Dostoevskij (Dostoevsky)

di Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo | con Filippo Timi, Carlotta Gamba, Federico Vanni, Gabriel Montesi

Italy 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Series

Love Lies Bleeding

di Rose Glass | con Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Jena Malone

USA / United Kingdom 2023

Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

di David Hinton | con Martin Scorsese

United Kingdom 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

Sasquatch Sunset

di David & Nathan Zellner | con Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, Christophe Zajac-Denek

USA 2024

Berlinale Special | International premiere

Shikun

di Amos Gitai | con Irène Jacob, Bahira Ablassi, Hana Laslo, Menache Noy, Pini Mittelman

Israel / France / Switzerland 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere

Seven Veils

di Atom Egoyan | con Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Ambur Braid, Michael Kupfer-Radecky

Canada 2023

Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere

Spaceman

di Johan Renck | con Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini

USA 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Supersex

di Francesca Manieri (Creator), Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, Francesca Mazzoleni (Directors) | con Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine

Trinca, Adriano Giannini

Italy 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Series

Treasure

di Julia von Heinz | con Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski

Germany / France 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Turn in the Wound

di Abel Ferrara

United Kingdom / Germany / Italy / USA 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

Wu Suo Zhu (Abiding Nowhere)

di Tsai Ming-liang | con Lee Kang-Sheng, Anong Houngheuangsy

Taiwan / USA 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere

Panorama

Afterwar

di Birgitte Stærmose | con Gëzim Kelmendi, Xhevahire Abdullahu, Shpresim Azemi, Besnik Hyseni, Luan Jaha

Denmark / Kosovo / Sweden / Finland 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

The children transform into adults before our eyes. Yet they remain in limbo, haunted by memories of the war in Kosovo. Combining

raw realism and staged performance, Afterwar is a meditation on the long-term repercussions of war.

Alle die Du bist (Every You Every Me)

di Michael Fetter Nathansky | con Aenne Schwarz, Carlo Ljubek, Youness Aabbaz, Sara Fazilat, Naila Schuberth

Germany / Spain 2024

Panorama | World premiere

What happens if the person you love suddenly seems like a stranger? Factory worker Nadine searches the depths of her heart to try

and rediscover her lost feelings for her husband. What did she once see in him that she can no longer see?

All Shall Be Well

by Ray Yeung | with Patra Au Ga Man, Maggie Li Lin Lin, Tai Bo, Leung Chung Hang, Fish Liew Chi Yu

Hong Kong, China 2024

Panorama | World premiere

When her partner Pat unexpectedly dies, Angie is left to worry about the flat in which the couple lived together for over 30 years.

Supported by her chosen family, Angie begins a later-life journey into emancipation.

Andrea lässt sich scheiden (Andrea Gets a Divorce)

by Josef Hader | with Birgit Minichmayr, Josef Hader, Thomas Schubert, Robert Stadlober, Thomas Stipsits

Austria 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Rural policewoman Andrea wants to end her marriage and become a detective inspector in the city. After a birthday party, her drunken

soon-to-be ex-husband runs out in front of her car. In a state of shock, Andrea commits a hit-and-run.

À quand l’Afrique? (Which Way Africa?)

by David-Pierre Fila | with Samuel Fosso, Joseph Ki-zerbo, Simon Njami, Imam Souleymane

Republic of the Congo / Angola / Cameroon 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

The people of the forests pound their drums to keep their chants alive. Those of the city shriek of “Progress!” Still more rush in to seize

the treasures of the land, only to be met by new voices shouting in defiance.

Baldiga – Entsichertes Herz (Baldiga – Unlocked Heart)

by Markus Stein | with Jürgen Baldiga, Timo Lewandovsky, Bernd Boßmann, Ulf Reimer, Birgit Baldiga

Germany 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Using diary excerpts, photographs and memories from companions, the film paints the portrait of the artist Jürgen Baldiga who

sensitively and authentically captured the West Berlin queer scene of the 1980s and early 1990s with his camera.

Betânia

by Marcelo Botta | with Diana Mattos, Tião Carvalho, Caçula Rodrigues, Nádia D’Cássia, Ulysses Azevedo

Brazil 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

After losing her husband, 65-year-old midwife Betânia is persuaded by her daughters to leave her remote village. She moves near the

sand dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses in northern Brazil and ventures a new beginning.

Between the Temples

by Nathan Silver | with Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly de Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel

USA 2024

Panorama | International premiere

The world of a Jewish cantor in the midst of a crisis of faith is turned completely upside down when his primary school music teacher

comes back into his life as his new, later-life Bat Mitzvah student.

A Bit of a Stranger

by Svitlana Lishchynska | with Svitlana, Valentina, Alexandra, Stefania

Ukraine 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Svitlana, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian, examines the colonised part of her consciousness and tries to find answers to the question of

how Soviet totalitarianism and Russification influenced the relationships within her family.

Crossing

by Levan Akin | with Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanlı

Sweden / Denmark / France / Turkey / Georgia 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Lia, a retired teacher, has promised to find her long-lost niece, Tekla. Her search takes her to Istanbul where she meets Evrim, a lawyer

fighting for trans rights, and Tekla starts to feel closer than ever.

Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries)

by Lân Phạm Ngọc | with Minh Châu Nguyễn, Hà Hoàng, Xuân An Ngô, Hà Phương Lê Thị

Vietnam / Philippines / France / Singapore / Norway 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

After inheriting a pygmy slow loris from her long-estranged husband, a woman clings to dwindling ties to her past while her niece

prepares for her wedding and worries about the future.

Diaries from Lebanon

by Myriam El Hajj | with Joumana Haddad, Perla Joe Maalouli, Georges Moufarrej

Lebanon / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Lebanon, 2018. War, politics or revolution: these are the choices faced by Georges, Joumana and Perla Joe. Three destinies and a

shared desire to rebuild a troubled country. How is it possible to continue to dream when everything around is falling apart?

Faruk

by Aslı Özge | with Faruk Özge, Derya Erkenci, Gönül Gezer

Germany / Turkey / France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Faruk, who is over 90 years old, increasingly becomes the protagonist in the film his daughter is making about the impending

demolition of his block of flats in Istanbul. A story about gentrification and a complex father-daughter relationship.

Les gens d’à côté (My New Friends)

by André Téchiné | with Isabelle Huppert, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Hafsia Herzi

France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Police officer Lucie’s solitary daily life is disturbed by the arrival of a young couple and their little girl who move in next door. As she

grows fond of them, she discovers that the father is an anti-police activist…

I Saw the TV Glow

by Jane Schoenbrun | with Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Fred Durst, Danielle Deadwyler

USA 2024

Panorama | International premiere

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV

show – a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the TV, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

Janet Planet

by Annie Baker | with Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, Sophie Okonedo

USA / United Kingdom 2023

Panorama | International premiere | Debut film

Rural Massachusetts, 1991. Eleven-year-old Lacy spends the long summer at home with her mother, Janet. As Lacy fully immerses

herself in her own world, she slowly begins to fall out of love with her mother.

Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (I’m Not Everything I Want to Be)

by Klára Tasovská | with Libuše Jarcovjáková

Czechia / Slovakia / Austria 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

After the suppression of the Prague Spring in 1968, photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková strives to break free from the constraints of the

repressive Czechoslovakian regime and embarks on a long journey towards freedom.

Jia ting jian shi (Brief History of a Family)

by Lin Jianjie | with Zu Feng, Guo Keyu, Sun Xilun, Lin Muran

People’s Republic of China / France / Denmark / Qatar 2024

Panorama | European premiere | Debut film

The fate of a well-off family becomes mysteriously intertwined with that of their son’s enigmatic new friend in post one-child policy

China. Suppressed emotions, unmet expectations and unspoken secrets come to light.

Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Memories of a Burning Body)

by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss | with Sol Carballo, Paulina Bernini, Juliana Filloy

Costa Rica / Spain 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Repression and taboos have shaped the image of womanhood for Ana (68), Patricia (69) and Mayela (71). Their stories poetically

combine to form a kaleidoscope of memories, secrets and longings that are incarnated by another woman’s body.

No Other Land

by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Palestine / Norway 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

This film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the

unlikely friendship which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval.

The Outrun

by Nora Fingscheidt | with Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane

United Kingdom / Germany 2024

Panorama | European premiere

After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of

Scotland’s Orkney Islands – where she grew up – hoping to heal.

Les Paradis de Diane (Paradises of Diane)

by Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann | with Dorothée de Koon, Aurore Clément, Roland Bonjour, Omar Ayuso

Switzerland 2024

Panorama | International premiere

Immediately after the birth of her child, Diane abandons her boyfriend and baby in a Zurich hospital and disappears into a Spanish city

she does not know on the Mediterranean. But the changes her body is going through remind her of what she is fleeing from.

Pendant ce temps sur Terre (Meanwhile on Earth)

by Jérémy Clapin | with Megan Northam, Catherine Salée, Sam Louwyck, Roman Williams, Sofia Lesaffre

France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Siblings Elsa and Franck were very close. Since Franck disappeared during a space mission three years ago, Elsa has struggled to move

on with her life. Until one day she is contacted by an unidentified life form. But there is a price to pay …

Sayyareye dozdide shodeye man (My Stolen Planet)

by Farahnaz Sharifi | with Farahnaz Sharifi

Germany / Iran 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Farah, an Iranian woman, is forced to migrate to her private planet to be free. She buys other people’s memories in form of Super 8

films and records and archives her own to create an alternative history of Iran.

Sex

by Dag Johan Haugerud | with Jan Gunnar Røise

Norway 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Two chimney sweeps living in monogamous, heterosexual marriages both end up in situations that challenge their views on sexuality

and gender roles.

Teaches of Peaches

by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer | with Peaches, Leslie Feist, Chilly Gonzales, Shirley Manson, Charlie Le Mindu

Germany 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Seamlessly weaving together exclusive archival gems with dynamic tour footage, this documentary captures the transformative

journey of Canadian Merrill Nisker into the internationally acclaimed cultural powerhouse that is Peaches.

Tongo Saa (Rising Up at Night)

by Nelson Makengo

Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / Germany / Burkina Faso / Qatar 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Tongo Saa is a sensitive portrait of the residents of Kinshasa with their hopes, faith and ways of dealing with life’s challenges,

immersed in the beauty of the nights in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Verbrannte Erde (Scorched Earth)

by Thomas Arslan | with Mišel Matičević, Marie Leuenberger, Alexander Fehling

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Twelve years after he fled, career criminal Trojan returns to Berlin. A valuable painting is set to be stolen in the city. But the

meticulously planned heist soon runs out of control.

The Visitor

by Bruce LaBruce | with Bishop Black, Macklin Kowal, Amy Kingsmill, Kurtis Lincoln, Ray Filar

United Kingdom 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Yo vi tres luces negras (I Saw Three Black Lights)

by Santiago Lozano Álvarez | with Jesús María Mina, Julián Ramirez, Carol Hurtado, John Alex Castillo

Colombia / Mexico / France / Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

A wise old man embarks on his final journey, entering the Colombian jungle to find a place to die. But the illegal army groups who

control the area endanger his peaceful transition to the realm of the dead.

Zeit Verbrechen 1: Dezember

by Mariko Minoguchi | with Samuel Benito, Lisa Hagmeister, Kailas Mahadevan, Sebastian Zimmler, Aljoscha Stadelmann

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

After a wild night out clubbing with friends, Tim is unable to find his way home. He rings on strangers’ doorbells until the police come

and pick him up. The following morning, the 18-year-old is found dead on a country road.

Zeit Verbrechen 2: Der Panther

by Jan Bonny | with Lars Eidinger, Anna Bederke, Marc Poersken, Sahin Eryilmaz, Magdalena Laubisch

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Johnny is a gambler and gangster who fills his pockets as a confidential informant. But then he is threatened with being exposed.

Zeit Verbrechen 3: Deine Brüder

by Helene Hegemann | with Zethphan Smith-Gneist, Lavinia Wilson, Luna Wedler, Eren M. Güvercin, Adrian Vasile But

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Cem and his five friends have formed a close-knit group since childhood. But Cem is changing: he is becoming tougher and threatening

those closest to him. At some point, the others’ fear of him grows so great that it erupts into an act of brutal vigilantism.

Zeit Verbrechen 4: Love by Proxy

by Faraz Shariat | with Maja Simonsen, Fiifi Jefferson Pratt, Jan Henrik Stahlberg, Sandra Hüller, Briggitte Akosua Appiah

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

When Earlie Thomas travels to Ghana to inherit her murdered father’s legacy, her life is suddenly in danger. Ralf, her lover from

Germany, tries every means possible to bring her to safety.

Fonte: Berlinale