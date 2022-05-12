MTV Movie Awards 2022, nomination cinema: guida “Spider-Man: No Way Home” con sette candidature
Annunciate le nomination agli MTV Movie Awards 2022, evento annuale i cui vincitori di ogni categoria vengono designato in base ai voti online dei fan. Quest’anno guida la classifica delle candidature Spider-Man: No Way Home con 7 nomination, tra cui Miglior film e Miglior team. Seguono The Batman con 4 nomination a testa incluso miglior film e Robert Pattinson in lizza come favorito per la miglior interpretazione con il suo torvo Bruce Wayne. Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli incassa tre nomination tra cui miglior film e miglior eroe per il protagonista Simu Liu. Da segnalare Ryan Reynolds in lizza con due diversi film, The Adam Project (Miglior film e Miglior team) e Free Guy (Migliore interpretazione comica e Miglior combattimento).
MTV ha annunciato che i due eventi di premiazione, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 e Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, di solito presentati in due distinte serate, quest’anno si svolgeranno in unico appuntamento e andranno in onda domenica 5 giugno in diretta da Barker Hangar a Santa Monica in California.
La votazione degli MTV Movie Awards 2022, che include 26 categorie totali incluse quelle televisive, è aperta e si possono esprimere le preferenze tramite vote.mtv.com fino al 18 maggio.
MIGLIOR FILM
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN FILM
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR EROE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR CATTIVO
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR BACIO
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE COMICA
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE RIVELAZIONE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Black Widow vs. Vedove – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi Lotta su bus– Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Battaglia finale degli Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE PIU’ TERRORIZZANTE
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
MIGLIOR TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Fonte: Deadline