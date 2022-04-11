Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, vincitori cinema: premi a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ed “Encanto”
Assegnati i Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, tre premi a Spider-Man: No Way Home, Encanto miglior film d’animazione.
Annunciati i vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, la premiazione si è svolta durante il fine settimana trasmessa su Nickelodeon, conduttori Miranda Cosgrove di iCarly e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski.
Durante la serata dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono state presentate delle clip inedite di due film d’animazione in uscita: Kevin Hart e Dwayne Johnson hanno presentato una nuova clip di DC League of Super Pets e Samuel L. Jackson una nuova clip di Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.
Premiati per le categorie cinematografiche Spider-Man: No Way Home che si è aggiudicato tre premi: miglior film, miglior attore a Tom Holland e miglior attrice a Zendaya che ha vinto un doppio riconoscimento anche per il ruolo di Chani in Dune. Encanto ha concluso una stagione dei premi trionfale come miglior film d’animazione, il lungometraggio Disney aggiunge un altro premio al carnet dopo un Oscar e un Golden Globe.
PREMI CINEMA
MIGLIOR FILM
Spider-Man: No Way Home (VINCITORE)
Cenerentola
Clifford – Il grande cane rosso
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: New Legends
Tom & Jerry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (VINCITORE)
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cenerentola, Cenerella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Crudelia)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (VINCITORE)
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: New Legends)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Disney’s Encanto (VINCITORE)
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
PAW Patrol – Il film
Sing 2
Baby Boss 2 – Affari di famiglia
SpongeBob – Amici in fuga
MIGLIOR VOCE IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) (VINCITORE)
Awkwafina (Otto, SpongeBob – Amici in fuga | Sisu, Raya e l’ultimo drago)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, La Famiglia Addams 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage,SpongeBob – Amici in fuga)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob – Amici in fuga)
