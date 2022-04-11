Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, vincitori cinema: premi a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ed “Encanto”

Festival e rassegne Oscar 2022, vincitori: miglior film “I segni del cuore – CODA”, Will Smith miglior attore

Annunciati i vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, la premiazione si è svolta durante il fine settimana trasmessa su Nickelodeon, conduttori Miranda Cosgrove di iCarly e la superstar della NFL Rob Gronkowski.

Durante la serata dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono state presentate delle clip inedite di due film d’animazione in uscita: Kevin Hart e Dwayne Johnson hanno presentato una nuova clip di DC League of Super Pets e Samuel L. Jackson una nuova clip di Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Premiati per le categorie cinematografiche Spider-Man: No Way Home che si è aggiudicato tre premi: miglior film, miglior attore a Tom Holland e miglior attrice a Zendaya che ha vinto un doppio riconoscimento anche per il ruolo di Chani in Dune. Encanto ha concluso una stagione dei premi trionfale come miglior film d’animazione, il lungometraggio Disney aggiunge un altro premio al carnet dopo un Oscar e un Golden Globe.

PREMI CINEMA

MIGLIOR FILM

Spider-Man: No Way Home (VINCITORE)

Cenerentola

Clifford – Il grande cane rosso

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom & Jerry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) (VINCITORE)

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cenerentola, Cenerella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Crudelia)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) (VINCITORE)

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: New Legends)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Disney’s Encanto (VINCITORE)

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

PAW Patrol – Il film

Sing 2

Baby Boss 2 – Affari di famiglia

SpongeBob – Amici in fuga

MIGLIOR VOCE IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) (VINCITORE)

Awkwafina (Otto, SpongeBob – Amici in fuga | Sisu, Raya e l’ultimo drago)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, La Famiglia Addams 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage,SpongeBob – Amici in fuga)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob – Amici in fuga)

Fonte: THR