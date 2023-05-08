MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, vincitori cinema: Scream VI miglior film e Tom Cruise miglior attore
Annunciati i vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, Scream miglior film, Tom Cruise miglior attore e tre premi a Pedro Pascal e alla serie tv The Last Of Us.
Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 si sono svolti con una cerimonia pre-registrata a seguito dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori e il ritiro dei talenti a sostegno del movimento.
Drew Barrymore ha abbandonato la conduzione, ma si è impegnata a tornare l’anno prossimo ad agitazione archiviata. Scream VI ha vinto un primo premio per il miglior film e un secondo per il miglior combattimento su schermo.
Tom Cruise che ha vinto il premio al miglior attore per il suo ritorno in Top Gun: Maverick è apparso in volo a bordo di un aereo e ha ringraziato i fan: “Grazie mille per questo premio. Faccio questi film per voi. Vi amo, amo intrattenervi.”
Per le categorie che hanno visto cinema e tv concorrere insieme, Elizabeth Olsen vince come Miglior cattiva nei panni di Scarlett Witch in Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia e Adam Sandler si aggiudica la categoria Miglior performance comica per il sequel Murder Mistery 2 di Netflix.
Pedro Pascal è stato il trionfatore della serata vincendo tre Popcorn d’oro per la serie tv The Last Of Us: miglior attore, miglior duo con la sua co-protagonista Bella Ramsey e un premio per la miglior serie tv.
“Vorrei che potessimo stare tutti insieme in modo da potervi guardare negli occhi e dirvi che tutti i giovani del mondo sono i miei eroi e che non sarei qui se non fosse per voi”, ha detto nel suo discorso di accettazione. “Quando dico che meritate un mondo che serva i vostri interessi, meritate di essere sani, meritate di essere al sicuro, meritate che i tvostri diritti individuali siano combattuti e protetti, meritate dei veri eroi in questo mondo perché siete voi i veri eroi per me e io vi amo.
MIGLIOR FILM
Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Elvis
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Nope
Scream VI – VINCITORE
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN FILM
Austin Butler – Elvis
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR EROE
Diego Luna – Andor
Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – VINCITORE
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR CATTIVO
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia – VINCITORE
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear – Cocainorso
MIGLIOR BACIO
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks – VINCITORE
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE COMICA
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 – VINCITORE
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Un matrimonio esplosivo
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
MIGLIOR RIVELAZIONE
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things – VINCITORE
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI – VINCITORE
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE SPAVENTOSA
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – VINCITORE
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocainorso
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
MIGLIOR DUO
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Mano – Mercoledì
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us – VINCITORE
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
MIGLIOR CAST CHE SPACCA
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things – VINCITORE
Teen Wolf: The Movie
MIGLIOR CANZONE
Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (La ragazza della palude) – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO MUSICALE
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – VINCITORE
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
IL RESTO DEI PREMIATI:
Miglior eroe: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Miglior serie docu-reality: The Kardashians
Miglior team su schermo in un reality: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)
Miglior serie competitiva: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
Miglior serie tv: The Last of Us
Miglior momento musicale: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”
Miglior interpretazione in una serie tv: Jenna Ortega (Wmercoledì)
Miglior conduttrice: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)
Fonte: Variety