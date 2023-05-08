MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, vincitori cinema: Scream VI miglior film e Tom Cruise miglior attore

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 si sono svolti con una cerimonia pre-registrata a seguito dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori e il ritiro dei talenti a sostegno del movimento.

Drew Barrymore ha abbandonato la conduzione, ma si è impegnata a tornare l’anno prossimo ad agitazione archiviata. Scream VI ha vinto un primo premio per il miglior film e un secondo per il miglior combattimento su schermo.

Tom Cruise che ha vinto il premio al miglior attore per il suo ritorno in Top Gun: Maverick è apparso in volo a bordo di un aereo e ha ringraziato i fan: “Grazie mille per questo premio. Faccio questi film per voi. Vi amo, amo intrattenervi.”

Per le categorie che hanno visto cinema e tv concorrere insieme, Elizabeth Olsen vince come Miglior cattiva nei panni di Scarlett Witch in Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia e Adam Sandler si aggiudica la categoria Miglior performance comica per il sequel Murder Mistery 2 di Netflix.

Pedro Pascal è stato il trionfatore della serata vincendo tre Popcorn d’oro per la serie tv The Last Of Us: miglior attore, miglior duo con la sua co-protagonista Bella Ramsey e un premio per la miglior serie tv.

“Vorrei che potessimo stare tutti insieme in modo da potervi guardare negli occhi e dirvi che tutti i giovani del mondo sono i miei eroi e che non sarei qui se non fosse per voi”, ha detto nel suo discorso di accettazione. “Quando dico che meritate un mondo che serva i vostri interessi, meritate di essere sani, meritate di essere al sicuro, meritate che i tvostri diritti individuali siano combattuti e protetti, meritate dei veri eroi in questo mondo perché siete voi i veri eroi per me e io vi amo.

MIGLIOR FILM

Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Elvis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Nope

Scream VI – VINCITORE

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN FILM

Austin Butler – Elvis

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR EROE

Diego Luna – Andor

Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – VINCITORE

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR CATTIVO

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia – VINCITORE

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear – Cocainorso

MIGLIOR BACIO

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks – VINCITORE

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE COMICA

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 – VINCITORE

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Un matrimonio esplosivo

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

MIGLIOR RIVELAZIONE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things – VINCITORE

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI – VINCITORE

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE SPAVENTOSA

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – VINCITORE

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocainorso

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

MIGLIOR DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Mano – Mercoledì

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us – VINCITORE

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità

MIGLIOR CAST CHE SPACCA

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things – VINCITORE

Teen Wolf: The Movie

MIGLIOR CANZONE

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (La ragazza della palude) – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO MUSICALE

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – VINCITORE

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

IL RESTO DEI PREMIATI:

Miglior eroe: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Miglior serie docu-reality: The Kardashians

Miglior team su schermo in un reality: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)

Miglior serie competitiva: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Miglior serie tv: The Last of Us

Miglior momento musicale: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”

Miglior interpretazione in una serie tv: Jenna Ortega (Wmercoledì)

Miglior conduttrice: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)

Fonte: Variety