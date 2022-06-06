MTV Movie Awards 2022, vincitori: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” miglior film e due premi a Jennifer Lopez

Festival e rassegne Nastri d’argento 2022, nomination: guida “E’ stata la mano di Dio” di Paolo Sorrentino

Annunciati i premiati agli MTV Movie Awards 2022, evento annuale i cui vincitori di ogni categoria vengono designati in base ai voti online dei fan. Quest’anno guidava la classifica delle candidature Spider-Man: No Way Home con 7 nomination, il film Sony-Marvel si aggiudica due delle categorie principali: miglior film e miglior attore a Tom Holland, il Peter Parker dell’UCM ha la meglio sull’altro favorito della categoria per la migliore interpretazione, Robert Pattinson e il suo torvo Bruce Wayne del reboot The Batman, film che purtroppo nonostante 4 candidature resta a bocca asciutta.

Qualche perplessità per la categoria miglior cattivo in cui vince il simpatico Daniel Radcliffe per la commedia d’azione The Lost City che udite udite batte non solo il Pinguino di Colin Farrell in “The Batman”, ma anche l’icona horror Michael Myers di Halloween Kills. Torna a casa a mani vuote anche il film Marvel Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli con tre nomination tra cui miglior film e miglior eroe per il protagonista Simu Liu, quest’ultimo battuto dalla fascinosa e letale Vedova Nera di Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow eletta miglior eroina. Da segnalare inoltre Ryan Reynolds che era in lizza con due diversi film, The Adam Project e Free Guy che si aggiudica la miglior performance comica per Free Guy – Eroe per gioco e i due speciali MTV Movie Awards alla carriera assegnati ad una commossa Jennifer Lopez (Generation Award), che vince anche nella categoria Miglior canzone (“On My Way (Marry Me”), e all’amatissimo Jack Black (Comedic Genius Award).

A seguire al lista completa dei candidati e vincitori inerenti alle categorie cinematografiche e alle categorie ibride con serie tv e film contrapposti.

MIGLIOR FILM

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli

Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE

The Adam Project

The Batman

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN FILM

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR EROE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow – VINCITORE

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR CATTIVO

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City – VINCITORE

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR BACIO

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever – VINCITORE

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE COMICA

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE RIVELAZIONE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO

Black Widow vs. Vedove – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria – VINCITORE

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi Lotta su bus– Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli

Battaglia finale degli Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE PIU’ TERRORIZZANTE

Jenna Ortega – Scream – VINCITORE

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

MIGLIOR TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson – VINCITORE

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me – VINCITORE

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Fonte: CNN