MTV Movie Awards 2022, vincitori: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” miglior film e due premi a Jennifer Lopez
Annunciati i premiati agli MTV Movie Awards 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home miglior film e attore, due premi a Jennifer Lopez.
Annunciati i premiati agli MTV Movie Awards 2022, evento annuale i cui vincitori di ogni categoria vengono designati in base ai voti online dei fan. Quest’anno guidava la classifica delle candidature Spider-Man: No Way Home con 7 nomination, il film Sony-Marvel si aggiudica due delle categorie principali: miglior film e miglior attore a Tom Holland, il Peter Parker dell’UCM ha la meglio sull’altro favorito della categoria per la migliore interpretazione, Robert Pattinson e il suo torvo Bruce Wayne del reboot The Batman, film che purtroppo nonostante 4 candidature resta a bocca asciutta.
Qualche perplessità per la categoria miglior cattivo in cui vince il simpatico Daniel Radcliffe per la commedia d’azione The Lost City che udite udite batte non solo il Pinguino di Colin Farrell in “The Batman”, ma anche l’icona horror Michael Myers di Halloween Kills. Torna a casa a mani vuote anche il film Marvel Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli con tre nomination tra cui miglior film e miglior eroe per il protagonista Simu Liu, quest’ultimo battuto dalla fascinosa e letale Vedova Nera di Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow eletta miglior eroina. Da segnalare inoltre Ryan Reynolds che era in lizza con due diversi film, The Adam Project e Free Guy che si aggiudica la miglior performance comica per Free Guy – Eroe per gioco e i due speciali MTV Movie Awards alla carriera assegnati ad una commossa Jennifer Lopez (Generation Award), che vince anche nella categoria Miglior canzone (“On My Way (Marry Me”), e all’amatissimo Jack Black (Comedic Genius Award).
A seguire al lista completa dei candidati e vincitori inerenti alle categorie cinematografiche e alle categorie ibride con serie tv e film contrapposti.
MIGLIOR FILM
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE
The Adam Project
The Batman
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN FILM
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR EROE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow – VINCITORE
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR CATTIVO
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City – VINCITORE
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR BACIO
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever – VINCITORE
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE COMICA
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE RIVELAZIONE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Black Widow vs. Vedove – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria – VINCITORE
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi Lotta su bus– Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Battaglia finale degli Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE PIU’ TERRORIZZANTE
Jenna Ortega – Scream – VINCITORE
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
MIGLIOR TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson – VINCITORE
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me – VINCITORE
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
