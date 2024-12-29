Film 2024: il meglio e il peggio di un anno di cinema in un nuovo trailer mashup
In un video di montaggio di poco più di sei minuti e mezzo pubblicato su YouTube, un anno di cinema con un mash-up dei migliori e peggiori film del 2024.
Altro giro altro trailer mashup film 2024, stavolta la clip arriva dall’utente di YouTube noto come Wagman Studios che, udite udite, ha attinto da ben 250 titoli usciti nel 2024 per un video di montaggio che sfiora i 7 minuti.
La prima parte del video prende il via accompagnato dalla hit “Bye Bye Baby”, singolo della boy band statunitense NSYNC recentemente utilizzato nello spassoso Deadpool e Wolverine. La parte musicale del video prosegue con S&M (Maximum Bass 2011 Edit) di Rihanna dall’album Loud (Japan Version), I Was Made For Lovin’ You (dal film The Fall Guy [Orchestral Version]), YUNGBLUD di Dominic Lewis; ‘Us And The Rest’ di M83 dall’labum “Fantasy”.
Trailer Mashup “Film 2024” di Wagman Studios
Conosci Wagman Studios? Quel fottuto pazzo che va in giro a sminuzzare film? Beh, i federali o chi per loro hanno sentito che il loro mashup sarebbe uscito oggi, quindi gli hanno teso una trappola. Tutto questo mashup di film? È una trappola!
Il 2024 è stato un anno grandioso per i film! Dalle uscite ritardate e attese di Dune: Parte 2 e Challengers, a Inside Out 2 e Deadpool & Wolverine che hanno battuto record al botteghino, ci sono stati così tanti grandi film e il mio mashup annuale di film è qui per riassumerli tutti.
Con 250 film diversi (a seguire un elenco completo), questo video presenta i migliori film del 2024, inclusi i più grandi successi, i preferiti dei festival e un sacco di “spazzatura” uscita anche quest’anno.
A seguire lista completa dei 250 film utilizzati per il video (in ordine alfabetico):
The 4:30 Movie
Abigail
Afraid
Alien: Romulus
All We Imagine As Light
Am I OK?
Amber Alert
And Their Children After Them
Anora
Apartment 7A
The Apprentice
Arcadian
Argylle
Arthur the King
Atlas
Azrael
Babes
Babygirl
Back to Black
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Baghead
Bagman
Beating Hearts
The Beautiful Game
The Beekeeper
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Better Man
Between the Temples
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Bird
Blink Twice
Blitz
Bob Marley: One Love
Bonus Track
Borderlands
Boy Kills World
Brothers
Buffalo Kids
Caddo Lake
Carry-On
Challengers
Civil War
Cloud
The Commandant’s Shadow
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Critic
The Crow
Cuckoo
Damsel
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dear Santa
The Deliverance
Despicable Me 4
A Different Man
Don’t Move
Drive-Away Dolls
Dune: Part Two
Dìdi
Elevation
Emilia Pérez
The End
Exhuma
The Exorcism
The Fall Guy
A Family Affair
The Fire Inside
The First Omen
Flow
Fly My To the Moon
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
The Garfield Movie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Gladiator II
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Goodrich
Grand Theft Hamlet
The Greatest Hits
Handling the Undead
Happyend
Hard Truths
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Here
Heretic
His Three Daughters
Hit Man
Hoard
Horizon: An American Saga
House of Spoils
How to Date Billy Walsh
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
Hundreds of Beavers
I Am: Celine Dion
I Saw the TV Glow
I Used To Be Funny
The Idea of You
IF
Imaginary
Immaculate
In A Violent Nature
Incoming
Inside Out 2
The Instigators
Irish Wish
It Ends With Us
It’s What’s Inside
Jackdaw
Jackpot!
Jim Henson Idea Man
Joker: Folie à Deux
Joy
Juror #2
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Kill
The Killer
Killer Heat
The Killer’s Game
Kinds of Kindness
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
The Kitchen
Kneecap
Kraven the Hunter
Kung Fu Panda 4
Late Night With the Devil
La Cocina
Lee
Lift
Lisa Frankenstein
Lola
Lonely Planet
Longlegs
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Love Lies Bleeding
Madame Web
Magpie
Maria
MaXXXine
Mean Girls
Megalopolis
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate
Memoir of a Snail
Miller’s Girl
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Moana 2
Monkey Man
Mother of the Bride
Mother’s Instinct
Mufasa: The Lion King
My Old Ass
My Spy: The Eternal City
Música
Never Let Go
Nickel Boys
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
Night Swim
Nightbitch
Nosferatu
Oddity
Oh, Canada
Omni Loop
One More Shot
The Order
Ordinary Angels
Orion and the Dark
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
The Piano Lesson
Piece by Piece
The Platform 2
Players
Prom Date
Queer
A Quiet Place: Day One
The Radleys
A Real Pain
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Rebel Ridge
Red One
Ricky Stanicky
Road House
Robot Dreams
The Room Next Door
Rumours
Salem’s Lot
Sasquatch Sunset
Saturday Night
Scoop
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Seize Them!
Self Reliance
September 5
Sing Sing
Skincare
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Slingshot
Small Things Like These
Smile 2
Snack Shack
Something in the Water
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Space Cadet
Spaceman
Speak No Evil
Spellbound
Sting
Strange Darling
The Strangers: Chapter 1
The Substance
Suncoast
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Sweethearts
Take Cover
Tarot
Terrifier 3
That Christmas
Thelma
Time Cut
Timestalker
Transformers One
Trap
Turtles All The Way Down
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Twisters
Uglies
Ultraman: Rising
Under Paris
Unfrosted
The Union
Unstoppable
Upgraded
Venom: The Last Dance
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Watchers
We Live in Time
We Will Dance Again
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Wicked
Wicked Little Letters
The Wild Robot
Will & Harper
Winner
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II
Wolfs
Woman of the Hour
Y2K
Young Woman and the Sea
Your Monster