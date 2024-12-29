In un video di montaggio di poco più di sei minuti e mezzo pubblicato su YouTube, un anno di cinema con un mash-up dei migliori e peggiori film del 2024.

Altro giro altro trailer mashup film 2024, stavolta la clip arriva dall’utente di YouTube noto come Wagman Studios che, udite udite, ha attinto da ben 250 titoli usciti nel 2024 per un video di montaggio che sfiora i 7 minuti.

La prima parte del video prende il via accompagnato dalla hit “Bye Bye Baby”, singolo della boy band statunitense NSYNC recentemente utilizzato nello spassoso Deadpool e Wolverine. La parte musicale del video prosegue con S&M (Maximum Bass 2011 Edit) di Rihanna dall’album Loud (Japan Version), I Was Made For Lovin’ You (dal film The Fall Guy [Orchestral Version]), YUNGBLUD di Dominic Lewis; ‘Us And The Rest’ di M83 dall’labum “Fantasy”.

Trailer Mashup “Film 2024” di Wagman Studios

Conosci Wagman Studios? Quel fottuto pazzo che va in giro a sminuzzare film? Beh, i federali o chi per loro hanno sentito che il loro mashup sarebbe uscito oggi, quindi gli hanno teso una trappola. Tutto questo mashup di film? È una trappola! Il 2024 è stato un anno grandioso per i film! Dalle uscite ritardate e attese di Dune: Parte 2 e Challengers, a Inside Out 2 e Deadpool & Wolverine che hanno battuto record al botteghino, ci sono stati così tanti grandi film e il mio mashup annuale di film è qui per riassumerli tutti. Con 250 film diversi (a seguire un elenco completo), questo video presenta i migliori film del 2024, inclusi i più grandi successi, i preferiti dei festival e un sacco di “spazzatura” uscita anche quest’anno.

A seguire lista completa dei 250 film utilizzati per il video (in ordine alfabetico):