Critics Choice Awards 2024, nomination cinema: guida “Barbie” con 18 nomination

Annunciate le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024, che confermano Barbie, che guida con 18 nomination, tra i favoriti della stagione dei premi. Il podio è completato dalle 13 nomination a testa di Oppenheimer e Povere creature, e le 12 candidature del Killers of the Flower Moon di Scorsese. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 14 gennaio 2024, seguite dalle candidature agli Oscar 2024 annunciate il 24 gennaio,

A seguire trovate i candidati ai “Critics Choice Awards 2024” per la categoria cinema.

MIGLIOR FILM

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

Saltburn

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature!

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MIGLIOR GIOVANE INTERPRETE

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomia di una caduta

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

MIGLIOR CAST CORALE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Povere creature!

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Povere creature!

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature!

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Povere creature!

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

MIGLIOR TRUCCO

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

PriscillaPovere creature!

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

The Creator

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Fidanzata in affitto

Povere creature!

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Tartarughe Ninja: Caos mutante

Wish

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Anatomia di una caduta

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

La società della neve

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIORE CANZONE

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – Super Mario Bros. – Il film

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix – Povere creature!

Michael Giacchino – La società della neve

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton –Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

