Oscar 2023: annunciate le shortlist della 95esima edizione degli Academy Awards

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato le shortlist con i finalisti per gli Oscar 2023 che si contenderanno un posto nelle 10 categorie designate: documentari e lungometraggi internazionali, cortometraggio documentario, trucco e acconciatura, colonna sonora originale, canzone originale, cortometraggio animato, cortometraggio live-action, effetti sonori e visivi.

Sono 15 i lungometraggi internazionali che hanno passato la selezione, purtroppo non c’è alcun titolo italiano, ma in lizza troviamo Close (Belgio), Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud), Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale (Germania), Bardo di Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Messico) e Joyland, primo film pakistano selezionato nella categoria.

Dei 10 candidati in lizza per la categoria migliori effetti speciali segnaliamo i capofila: Avatar: la via dell’acqua, il film Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jurassic World – Il Dominio e Top Gun: Maverick. Per quanto riguarda i 144 documentari candidabili ne sono stati selezionati 15 e tra questi segnaliamo Moonage Daydream dedicato all’icona David Bowie.

Le nomination degli Oscar 2023 saranno annunciate martedì 24 gennaio 2023, mentre la cerimonia degli Oscar si terrà domenica 12 marzo 2023 al Dolby Theatre di Ovation Hollywood e sarà trasmessa in diretta su ABC e in più di 200 territori in tutto il mondo.

DOCUMENTARI

15 su 144 i che film avanzano nella categoria



All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

15 su 98 i film che avanzano nella categoria

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

15 film che avanzano al prossimo turno di votazione, nella categoria erano ammessi film provenienti da 92 paesi.

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgio, Close

Cambogia, Return to Seoul

Danimarca, Holy Spider

Francia, Saint Omer

Germania, Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

India, Last Film Show

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Messico, Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità

Marocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Polonia, EO

Corea del Sud, Decision to Leave (La donna del mistero)

Svezia, Cairo Conspiracy

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

15 su 147 le composizioni originali che avanzano nella categoria

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin (Gli spiriti dell’isola)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: Knives Out

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said (Anche Io)

The Woman King

Women Talking

CANZONE ORIGINALE

15 su 81 i brani originali che avanzano nella categoria

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – Avatar: La via dell’acqua

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” – A Man Called Otto (Non così vicino)

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited – Canto di Natale

“Applause” – Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” – Till

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” -The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” – from Where the Crawdads Sing (La ragazza della palude)

“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise (Rumore bianco)

CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

15 su 81 i film che avanzano nella categoria

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION

15 su 200 i film che avanzano nella categoria

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

SONORO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

EFFETTI SPECIALI

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell’acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia

Animali fantastici – I segreti di Silente

Jurassic World – Il dominio

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

