Oscar 2023: annunciate le shortlist della 95esima edizione degli Academy Awards

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato le shortlist con i finalisti per gli Oscar 2023 che si contenderanno un posto nelle 10 categorie designate: documentari e lungometraggi internazionali, cortometraggio documentario, trucco e acconciatura, colonna sonora originale, canzone originale, cortometraggio animato, cortometraggio live-action, effetti sonori e visivi.
Sono 15 i lungometraggi internazionali che hanno passato la selezione, purtroppo non c’è alcun titolo italiano, ma in lizza troviamo Close (Belgio), Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud), Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale (Germania), Bardo di Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Messico) e Joyland, primo film pakistano selezionato nella categoria.
Dei 10 candidati in lizza per la categoria migliori effetti speciali segnaliamo i capofila: Avatar: la via dell’acqua, il film Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jurassic World – Il Dominio e Top Gun: Maverick. Per quanto riguarda i 144 documentari candidabili ne sono stati selezionati 15 e tra questi segnaliamo Moonage Daydream dedicato all’icona David Bowie.
Le nomination degli Oscar 2023 saranno annunciate martedì 24 gennaio 2023, mentre la cerimonia degli Oscar si terrà domenica 12 marzo 2023 al Dolby Theatre di Ovation Hollywood e sarà trasmessa in diretta su ABC e in più di 200 territori in tutto il mondo.
DOCUMENTARI
15 su 144 i che film avanzano nella categoria
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
15 su 98 i film che avanzano nella categoria
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
15 film che avanzano al prossimo turno di votazione, nella categoria erano ammessi film provenienti da 92 paesi.
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Austria, Corsage
Belgio, Close
Cambogia, Return to Seoul
Danimarca, Holy Spider
Francia, Saint Omer
Germania, Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
India, Last Film Show
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Messico, Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità
Marocco, The Blue Caftan
Pakistan, Joyland
Polonia, EO
Corea del Sud, Decision to Leave (La donna del mistero)
Svezia, Cairo Conspiracy
TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
15 su 147 le composizioni originali che avanzano nella categoria
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin (Gli spiriti dell’isola)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don’t Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: Knives Out
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nope
She Said (Anche Io)
The Woman King
Women Talking
CANZONE ORIGINALE
15 su 81 i brani originali che avanzano nella categoria
“Time” from Amsterdam
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – Avatar: La via dell’acqua
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Til You’re Home” – A Man Called Otto (Non così vicino)
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
“Good Afternoon” from Spirited – Canto di Natale
“Applause” – Tell It like a Woman
“Stand Up” – Till
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Dust & Ash” -The Voice of Dust and Ash
“Carolina” – from Where the Crawdads Sing (La ragazza della palude)
“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise (Rumore bianco)
CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
15 su 81 i film che avanzano nella categoria
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION
15 su 200 i film che avanzano nella categoria
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
SONORO
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
EFFETTI SPECIALI
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Avatar: La via dell’acqua
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia
Animali fantastici – I segreti di Silente
Jurassic World – Il dominio
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
Fonte: Oscars